SAES Getters : Partial voluntary public offering promoted by SAES Getters S.p.A. concerning the ordinary shares of SAES Getters S.p.A.

PARTIAL VOLUNTARY PUBLIC OFFERING PROMOTED BY SAES GETTERS S.P.A.

CONCERNING THE ORDINARY SHARES OF SAES GETTERS S.P.A.

ANNOUNCEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 102 OF ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE 24 FEBRUARY 1998 NO. 58 AS AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED ("CONSOLIDATED FINANCE LAW"), OF ARTICLE 37 OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED BY CONSOB WITH RESOLUTION NO. 11971 DATED 14 MAY 1999 AS AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED ("ISSUERS' REGULATION") AND ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL DATED 16 APRIL 2014, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED ("MAR").

Milan, 18 March 2019

Following the press release of SAES Getters S.p.A. (the "Offeror" or "Issuer" or "Company" or "SAES Getters") published on 14 February 2019 and the resolutions of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting and the Board of Directors on today's date, the Company announces, in accordance with and for the effects of Art. 102, paragraph 1 of the Consolidated Finance Law and Art. 37 of the Issuers' Regulation, as well as Art. 17 of the MAR, its decision to promote a partial voluntary public offering in accordance with Art. 102 of the Consolidated Finance Law (the "Offer") concerning a maximum no. 3,900,000 SAES Getters ordinary shares, without par value, fully paid-up (the "Shares"), listed on the Screen-Based Stock Exchange (Mercato Telematico Azionario or "MTA") organised and run by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa Italiana"), amounting to 17.7% of the SAES Getters share capital and 26.6% of the Shares.

The ordinary shareholders' meeting of SAES Getters today resolved, inter alia:

i. to revoke, commencing from today's date, the resolution on the purchase of treasury shares and disposal of the same, adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting on 24 April 2018.

ii. to authorise, in accordance with and for the effects of Art. 2357 of the Italian Civil Code, the purchase of a maximum of 3,900,000 Shares, by way of public offering promoted by the Company in accordance with Art. 102 of the Consolidated Finance Law;

iii.

to arrange for the purchases of treasury Shares to be finalised after the approval, by the Shareholders' Meeting, of the financial statements at 31 December 2018 recording sufficient distributable profits and available reserves and, therefore, that the purchases of treasury

Shares be contained within the limits of the distributable profits and available reserves recorded by the aforementioned financial statements;

iv.

to establish that the fee for the Shares to be purchased (after the 2018 dividend) is Euro 23.00 per Share and that the duration of the shareholders' meeting authorisation is twelve months commencing from today's date;

The Offer is aimed indistinctly and under the same conditions at all holders of Shares and does not concern savings shares.

The Offer is not conditional upon achieving a minimum quantity of take-ups and the Shares purchased by SAES Getters will not be annulled. In addition, the shareholders' meeting on 18 March 2019 did not resolve upon the authorisation of the disposal of the treasury Shares so purchased.

The Take-Up Period (as defined below) of the Offer is to begin after the approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of the financial statements at 31 December 2018 recording sufficient distributable profits and available reserves. That Shareholders' Meeting has been convened for 18 April 2019.

If the number of Shares taking up the Offer is higher than the maximum number of Shares subject to the Offer (as indicated above), the "pro-rata" method will be applied to the taken up Shares, according to which the Company will acquire from all ordinary shareholders the same proportion of Shares contributed by them to the Offer.

In accordance with Art. 102, paragraph 3 of the Consolidated Finance Law, the Offeror will send to Consob a copy of the offer document (the "Offer Document") within the timeline established by law, to be published, to which reference is made for further details on the Offer.

1. OFFEROR - ISSUER AND PARENT COMPANY

OFFEROR - ISSUER

Since the Offer is promoted by SAES Getters, a company issuing the securities subject to the Offer, the Offeror and the Issuer coincide.

SAES Getters S.p.A. is an Italian joint stock company with registered office in Lainate (MI), Viale Italia no. 77, tax code, VAT number and registration number at the Companies Register of Milan - Monza Brianza - Lodi: 00774910152, Economic & Administrative Index no. MI-317232, active, together with its subsidiaries, in multiple scientific and industrial applications requiring high vacuum conditions.

The company duration is fixed until 31 December 2050.

At the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital is Euro 12,220,000 split into no. 14,671,350 Shares and no. 7,378,619 savings shares, without express par value. The Company does not currently hold treasury shares and, on today's date, the Shareholders' Meeting has revoked theresolution on the purchase of treasury shares and disposal of the same, adopted by the Shareholders' Meeting of 24 April 2018.

The Offer concerns a maximum of no. 3,900,000 Shares, listed on the MTA, amounting to 17.7% of the SAES Getters share capital and 26.6% of the Shares.

The Shares are admitted to trading on the MTA, STAR segment.

Details are provided below in relation to the main shareholders of SAES Getters (with investments equal to or greater than 5% of the ordinary capital) based upon the information available to the Issuer as recorded by the shareholders' book, supplemented by the shareholders' meeting deposits, the communications received pursuant to Art. 120 of the Consolidated Finance Law and the further information available to the Company at the date of this announcement:

Affiant or entity at the head of the Direct shareholder Number of SAES % of ordinary share capital Voting rights % voting rights(*) shareholding chain Getters ordinary shares S.G.G. Holding S.p.A. S.G.G. Holding S.p.A. 5,422,023 36.96% 6,776,065 40.61% Giovanni Cagnoli Carisma S.p.A. 851,400 5.80% 1,507,800 9.04% The Tommaso Berger Trust Berger Trust S.r.l. 834,134 5.69% 834,134 5.00%

*The Articles of Association of the Company establishes the increase in the voting rights according to Art. 127-quinquies of the Consolidated Finance Law. At the date of the present announcement the overall voting rights available is 16.683.792 as per the latest filing provided by the Company pursuant to Art. 85-bis, para 4-bis of Issuers' Regulation.

There are no entities acting in concert with the Offeror in relation to the Offer.

PARENT COMPANY

At the date of this announcement, S.G.G. Holding S.p.A. ("SGGH") holds no. 5,422,023 Shares representing 36.96% of the capital represented by Shares and 40.61% of the voting rights of SAES Getters that can be exercised in a Shareholders' Meeting, according to what the Company has ascertained from the communications received pursuant to Art. 120 of the Consolidated Finance Law and pursuant to Articles 152-sexies and 152-octies of the Issuers' Regulation.

SGGH, on 15 February 2019, declared: "The Board of Directors of S.G.G. Holding S.p.A., meeting on today's date, has examined the press release of SAES Getters S.p.A., issued on 14 February 2019, and has acknowledged the partial voluntary public purchase offer on treasury shares illustrated therein. S.G.G. Holding S.p.A., parent company of SAES Getters S.p.A., communicates that it intends to express afavourable vote to the operation at the shareholders' meeting of SAES Getters S.p.A. on 18 March 2019 and also intends to take up the aforementioned public purchase offer of treasury shares, contributing a number of shares that it reserves the right to determine in light of further evaluations and also considering that it does not intend to incur, at the outcome of the operation, the obligation to promote a public purchase offer in accordance with Art. 106, paragraph 3 of the Consolidated Finance Law (Italian Legislative Decree 58/98)".

For further information in that regard, see paragraph 6 of this announcement.

At today's date, insofar as the Company is aware, there are no relevant shareholders' agreements in accordance with Art. 122 of the Consolidated Finance Law, concerning the SAES Getters shares.

2. CATEGORIES AND QUANTITY OF SECURITIES SUBJECT TO THE OFFER

The Offer is aimed, indistinctly and under the same conditions, at all holders of Shares and concerns a maximum no. 3,900,000 Shares listed on the MTA, amounting to 17.7% of the SAES Getters share capital and 26.6% of the Shares. The Offer does not concern the Company's savings shares.

The Shares taking up the Offer must be freely transferrable to the Offeror and free from restrictions and encumbrances of any nature and type, real, mandatory and personal.

At the publication date of this announcement, SAES Getters does not hold treasury shares. On today's date, the Shareholders' Meeting revoked the previous authorisation to purchase treasury shares and dispose of the same as adopted on 24 April 2018.

If the Offer is fully taken up, SAES Getters will hold no. 3,900,000 Shares, amounting to 17.7% of the current subscribed and paid-up share capital.

Therefore, at the outcome of the Offer (even if the Offer is fully taken up) the limit provided by Art. 2357, paragraph 3 of the Italian Civil Code would be respected, according to which that the par value - even implied - of the purchased treasury shares may not exceed one-fifth of the share capital, also considering, to that end, the shares owned by subsidiary companies.

3. UNITARY FEE OFFERED AND TOTAL EQUIVALENT VALUE OF SAES GETTERS OFFER

The Offeror will pay at the Payment Date (as defined below) a fee amounting to Euro 23.00 for each Share (after the 2018 dividend) taking up the Offer and purchased (the "Fee").

The Fee is understood to be net of stamp duty, if due, and fees, commissions and costs relating to the Offer, which will be borne exclusively by the Offeror. The substitute tax on capital gains indicated in Italian Legislative Decree no. 461 of 1997, where due, is borne by those taking up the Offer.

On 13 March 2019 the Company announced that the divided proposed by the Board of Directors to the Shareholders' Meeting called on 18 April 2019 - among other things - to approve the financial statements at 31 December 2018 is equal to Euro 0.70 per Share and Euro 0.855175 per savingsshare and the payment will be carried out on 2 May 2019, before the beginning of the Offer (as below explained).

The Fee incorporates a premium of 8.4% with respect to the official price of the Company Shares registered on 13 February 2019 (open trading day prior to the announcement date of the operation to the market), as well as a premium of 15.0%, 20.2%, 19.2% and 10.6% with respect to the weighted average of the official prices cum 2018 dividend of the Shares respectively in the periods at 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months prior to 13 February 2019, as illustrated in more detail in the table below. Merely for illustrative purposes, it also includes the implicit premium in the Fee with respect to the weighted average of the official prices after the 2018 dividend (i.e. adjusted for the payment proposal of the dividend amounting to Euro 0.70 per Share as proposed by the Board of Directors of the Issuer and set for payment as of 2 May 2019) in the periods at 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months prior to 13 February 2019.

Time period prior to date of announcement Weighted average of official prices "cum dividend 2018" (€) Implicit premium in the Fee (cum dividend) (%) Weighted average of official prices "after 2018 dividend" 1(€) Implicit premium in the Fee (after dividend) (%) 13 February 2019 Last month Last three months Last six months Last twelve months 21.23 20.00 19.14 19.30 20.80 8.36% 15.00% 20.16% 19.17% 10.59% 20.53 19.30 18.44 18.60 20.10 12.05% 19.17% 24.72% 23.65% 14.44%

Data Source: Bloomberg

1) calculated for each time period considered by deducting the 0.70 sum (equal to the dividend proposed by the Board of Directors of the Issuer) from the average weighted average of official prices cum dividend.

The total equivalent value for the no. 3,900,000 Shares subject to the Offer amounts to Euro 89.7 million (the "Maximum Outlay").

The payment of the Fee in favour of the entities that accept the Offer, against the simultaneous transfer of ownership of the Shares taken up in favour of the Offeror, will occur on the fifth open trading day (the "Payment Date") after the closing date of the Take-Up Period agreed with Borsa Italiana (the "Take-Up Period"), subject to any extensions or modifications of the Offer that may occur in conformity with existing provisions of law or regulations.

4. METHODS OF FINANCING THE OFFER

The payment of the Fee will be made in cash at the Payment Date.

The Offeror declares, in accordance with Article 37-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, to be in the condition to be able to cover in full every payment commitment of the Fee.