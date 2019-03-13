SAES Getters : The Board of Directors approved the 2018 results 0 03/13/2019 | 07:34am EDT Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE Milan, March 13, 2019 DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH IN REVENUES AND SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING INDICATORS • Consolidated revenues equal to €160.3 million compared to €147.1 million in FY 2017; net of the exchange rate effect, organic growth equal to +12.3%

• Total revenues of the Group equal to €172.2 million, up by 7% compared to €161 million in FY 2017

• Extraordinary costs for severance and write-offs equal to €19.2 million

• Consolidated gross profit equal to €70.3 million (43.8% of revenues), up by 12.9% compared to €62.2 million (42,3% of revenues) in FY 2017

• Consolidated operating income equal to €15.1 million, strongly increased (+65.7% compared to €9.1 million in FY 2017) despite severance costs of the Parent Company of €2.7 million and write-offs of €3.1 million

• Consolidated EBITDA equal to €26.3 million (16.4% of revenues), significantly increased (+43.5%) compared to €18.3 million (12.4% of revenues) in FY 2017, despite severance costs of €2.7 million

• Financial figures penalized by write-downs totaling €13.4 million

• Net income from discontinued operations equal to €240 million (€26.5 million in FY 2017), related to the sale of the purification business

• Consolidated net income equal to €223.3 million, strongly increased compared to €13.9 million in FY 2017

• Net financial position positive and equal to €233.3 penalized by the devaluation of the loan granted to the joint venture Actuator Solutions

• Proposed a dividend of €0.70 per ordinary share and of €0.86 per savings share

• Consolidated revenues in the first two months of 2019 equal to €27.6 million, up by 11.5% compared to 2018 The Board of Directors of SAES Getters S.p.A., gathered today in Lainate (MI), approved the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Draft of the Financial Statements of the Parent Company SAES Getters S.p.A., that will be examined by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 18, 2019, at 10.30 a.m., in a single call. The full version of the call of the Ordinary Meeting will be available in the 1Info system managed by Computershare S.p.A. (www.1info.it) and published in the website of the Company (www.saesgetters.com/investor-relations/area-investors/shareholders-meeting) within March 18, 2019. An extract of the same call will be published in a national financial newspaper on March 19, 2019. "2018 was a year full of satisfactions and changes, that are part of the strategic plan already started some years ago, aimed at repositioning the Group with the aim of making it grow. The sale of the gas purification business is part of this strategy and has allowed us to reduce the exposure to a cyclical business, characterized by a mature technology and a market that has progressively moved from the USA to China, putting at risk our growth and our results"- Mr. Massimodella Porta, President of SAES Getters S.p.A. declared - "After this sale, the Group maintains strong sales and significant operating results, thanks to the excellent performance of the business of shape memory alloys in the medical field and the renewed vitality of getter applications, having the financial strength to undertake an expansion plan in the innovative packaging sector, through a both organic and inorganic growth process. SAES is now financially very strong and firmly positioned in anti-cyclical sectors with high growth potentials and therefore can aim at a significant increase in revenues". In 2018 the SAES® Group achieved consolidated net revenues equal to €160.3 million, up by 8.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2017 (€147.1 million). The exchange rate effect was negative and equal to -3.4%, related to the depreciation of the US dollar concentrated in the first months of 2018. Despite the penalizing exchange rate effect, the Groups recorded a double-digit organic growth (+12.3%), driven by the restarting of the investments in the security and defense sectors, as well as by the higher sales in the vacuum pumps business and both in the Nitinol for medical applications segment and in that of the SMAs for industrial applications (mainly, luxury goods and automotive). By including within the Group's revenues also the revenues of the joint ventures1, the total revenues of the Group were equal to €172.2 million, up by 7% compared to €161 million in 2017, thanks both to the increased consolidated revenues (+8.9%) and to the growth of sales of the joint venture SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l. In the joint venture Actuator Solutions, the slight growth of the automotive sector was more than absorbed by the decrease in revenues of the Taiwan-based subsidiary, mainly concentrated in the segment of autofocus (AF) for action cameras. Consolidated gross profit2 amounted to €70.3 million in 2018, compared to €62.2 million in 2017. The double-digit growth (+12.9%), despite the negative exchange rate effect (equal to -€2.5 million), was mainly driven by the higher sales in the security and defense sector and in that of vacuum systems (both part of the Industrial Applications Business Unit), as well as in both segments of the shape memory alloys business. Also, the gross margin3 increased (from 42.3% in 2017 to 43.8% in the current period) again driven by the Industrial Applications Business Unit and by the Shape Memory Alloys Business Unit. Consolidated operating income amounted to €15.1 million in 2018, strongly increased (+65.7%) compared to €9.1 million in the previous year. As a percentage of revenues, the operating margin was equal to 9.4% in the current year, compared to 6.2% in 2017: the increase in the gross profit, the lower incidence of the operating expenses (from 36.1% to 35%) and the non-repayable grant provided by the State of Connecticut to Memry Corporation (€1.2 million, recorded under the item "Other net income (losses)") allowed the strong improvement of the operating indicators. Please note that in 2018 the operating income was penalized by severance costs related to the reduction in the number of staff at the Parent Company (€2.7 million), subsequent to the downsizing of the Group perimeter after the sale of the gas purification business. Please also note the write-off of €3.1 million related to the impairment test on the Advanced Packaging operating sector, that entailed the complete cancellation of the goodwill deriving from the acquisition of SAES Coated Films S.p.A., equal to € 2.4 million, as well as the write-off of other tangible and intangible assets for a total of € 0.7 million. This devaluation was linked to the strategic transition, still under way, in the offer, from traditional metallized products (which have become increasingly commodity goods and exposed to the Asian competition) to most innovative lacquered products, with higher margins and able to compete in the advanced sector of sustainable packaging. Net of these extraordinary costs, the operating income would have been equal to €20.8 million (13% of consolidated revenues). Consolidated EBITDA4 was equal to €26.3 million (16.4% of consolidated revenues) in 2018, strongly increased (+43.5%) compared to €18.3 million (12.4% of revenues) in 2017, mainly driven by the security and defense business and by the vacuum pumps sector, in addition to both the shape memory alloys segments. Excluding from the current year both the extraordinary costs for severance of the Parent Company (€2.7 million), and the non-refundable contribution granted by the State of the CT to Memry Corporation (€1.2 million), EBITDA would have been equal to €27.8 million (17.3% of consolidated revenues). The financial figures were penalized by the write-down of the financial receivable that the Group holds against Actuator Solutions GmbH, following the interest-bearing loans granted by SAES Nitinol S.r.l. to the joint venture during the 1 Actuator Solutions (50%), SAES RIAL Vacuum S.r.l. (49%) and Flexterra (equal to 33.79% at the beginning of the year and to 46.73% at December 31, 2018, following the capital increases subscribed by the Group on October 5 and December 12 respectively). 2 Calculated as the difference between net sales and industrial costs directly and indirectly attributable to the products sold.

3 Calculated as the ratio between gross profit and consolidated revenues.

4 EBITDA is not deemed as an accounting measure under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs); however, we believe that EBITDA is an important parameter for measuring the Group's performance and therefore it is presented as an alternative indicator. Since its calculation is not regulated by applicable accounting standards, the method applied by the Group may not be homogeneous with the ones adopted by other Groups. EBITDA is calculated as "Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization". previous years (-€9.1 million) and the write down related to the impairment test of the investment in the jointly controlled company Flexterra (-€4.3 million). The net income deriving from discontinued operations amounted to €240 million and was mainly composed of the gross capital gain (€262.4 million) generated by the sale of the gas purification business, from which the costs related to the transaction were deducted, equal to -€35.2 million (mainly legal expenses, consultancy fees and incentives for both the personnel included in the sale and the corporate employees involved in the definition of this extraordinary corporate transaction, as well as interests, exchange rate differences and taxes). Lastly, this item included the net income recorded by the purification business from January 1 to June 25, 2018 (the effective date of the sale) equal to €12.8 million. As at December 31, 2017, the net income from discontinued operations amounted to €26.5 million, substantially coinciding with the net result of the purification segment in the year 2017. Consolidated net income was equal to €232.3 million (145% of consolidated revenues) compared to a net income equal to €13.9 million (9.4% of consolidated revenues) in the previous year. Consolidated net financial position as at December 31, 2018 was positive and equal to €223.3 million, compared to a negative net financial position equal to -€16.5 million as at December 31, 2017. The strong improvement of the net financial position was related to the extraordinary sale of the gas purification business (+263 million). For further details, please refer to the following sections of this press release. Relevant events occurred in the year 2018 The most relevant event affecting the year 2018 was the closing of the sale to the US company Entegris, Inc. of the gas purification business (Systems for Gas Purification & Handling), part of SAES Industrial Applications Business Unit. The actual sale price was equal to $353.6 million, namely the contractually agreed price of $355 million, corrected as a result of a negative adjustment equal to -$1.4 million, calculated on the basis of the working capital, cash and tax credit5 at the closing date. The accounting value of the net assets sold, denominated in euro, was equal to €40.8 million. The net capital gain generated by the transaction was equal to €227.2 million, deriving from a gross capital gain equal to €262.4 million, less the costs related to the transaction (especially legal fees, consultancy fees, incentives and fees, interests, exchange rate differences and taxes) equal to around €35.2 million. This net capital gain, together with the net income generated by the purification business subject to sale until the date of June 25, 2018 (equal to €12.86 million) has been recorded under the income statement item "Results deriving from discontinued operations"(€240 million). Below are the other relevant events occurred in 2018. On January 30, 2018 the independent auditors appointed by Memry Corporation ended with no observations the review on the company's compliance with the agreed conditions (increase of the workforce at the Bethel site and average annual salary not below a predetermined threshold) for the transformation of 50% of the loan granted by the State of Connecticut (CT) at the end of 2014 in a non-repayable grant. At the beginning of March the audit reports were notified to the relevant State authorities and the final authorization by the State of CT arrived during the first half of 2018. The grant, amounting to $1.4 million, generated an income in the income statement and an equal improvement in the net financial position. On February 12, 2018 SAES Nitinol S.r.l. granted to Actuator Solutions GmbH an additional tranche, equal to €0.5 million, of the loan signed on November 28, 2016. Please note that the loan, aimed at the financial support of the operating activities, expires on April 30, 2019, with a flexible repayment plan by the expiry date and a fixed annual interest rate equal to 6%; the related contract, which initially provided for an overall maximum amount of €4.5 million, was appropriately revised, increasing that figure to €5 million. On February 26, 2018 SAES Getters S.p.A. exercised the call option for the purchase of the entire share capital of Metalvuoto S.p.A. (then renamed SAES Coated films S.p.A.), already controlled with a 70% shareholding. With this transaction, SAES acquired the remaining 30% of the shares from the minority shareholder Mirante S.r.l. for a price of €75 thousand. Please note that the consolidated financial statements of the SAES Group as at December 31, 2017 already included a financial debt for the same amount, related to the evaluation of the above-mentioned option. The 5 The value of the adjustment may be subject to slight changes based on the actual value of the tax credit of the sold companies SAES Getters USA, Inc. and SAES Pure Gas, Inc. resulting from the tax return for the period January 1 - June 24, 2018, to be presented by the end of the first half of 2019. 6 The item included revenues equal to €45.7 million, with an operating income equal to €13.5 million (29.6% of revenues). acquisition of the entire shareholding of Metalvuoto S.p.A. provides SAES with the complete strategic autonomy in the advanced packaging business, for applications especially in the food sector. In addition, please note the change of the company name of Metalvuoto S.p.A. in SAES Coated Films S.p.A., for the purpose of greater recognition on the market. On April 6, 2018 the purchase, by SAES Getters S.p.A., of the property where the headquarters and the production activities of SAES Coated Films S.p.A. are located was finalized. The purchase price was equal to €3.5 million. At the end of May 2018, Flexterra, in cooperation with E Ink, an important manufacturer of electrophoretic screens, presented at SID in Los Angeles the first fully flexible electrophoretic display, which uses technology and materials developed by Flexterra, and which aroused considerable interest from the market. On July 31, 2018 the residual portion of the long-term loan signed with Banca Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. in mid 2015 was paid back in advance by the Parent Company (initial nominal value of €8 million). No penalty was paid for this operation. On August 1, 2018 the residual portion of the long-term loan signed with Unicredit S.p.A was paid back in advance by the Parent Company (initial nominal value of €7 million). No penalty was paid for this operation. On July 31, 2018 the residual portion of the long-term loan signed at the beginning of 2009 by Memry Corporation with Unicredit was repaid in advance. The breakage costs amounted to about $30 thousand, based on the agreement initially signed between the parties. On October 1, 2018 the Shareholders' Meeting of SAES Getters S.p.A. pursuant to and for the purposes of article 114- bis of the TUF, approved the adoption of a long-term incentive plan based on phantom shares, for some executives directors and strategic managers, called "2018 Phantom Shares Plan". The plan is based on the free assignment to the beneficiaries of a certain number of phantom shares that, under the terms and conditions of the plan, give the right to receive the provision of a cash incentive, parameterized at the increase in the stock price at the date when certain predetermined events occur, with respect to the assignment value. The events that may give rise to the provision of the incentive are, for example: change of control of the Company; failure to renew the office of director upon expiry of the mandate; revocation from the position of director or substantial change in the related proxies or role without the occurrence of a justified cause; resignation for justified cause; dismissal for justified objective reasons (for Strategic Executives only); reaching the retirement age; permanent disability; death; delisting. The plan aims to remunerate the beneficiaries in relation to the growth of the Company's capitalization, with the purpose of retention and better alignment of the performances with the interests of the shareholders and of the Company. On October 17, 2018, the Board of Directors of SAES Getters S.p.A. started the implementation of the plan, by identifying, on the proposal of the Remuneration and Appointment Committee, the beneficiaries of the plan by name and determining the number of phantom shares to be assigned free of charge to each beneficiary. In compliance with the criteria established by the plan regulations, the assignment value of each phantom share was determined in the amount of €16.451, equal to the weighted average of the official prices of the Company's ordinary shares recorded in the Italian Stock Exchange organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., in the trading days which fall within the 36 (thirty-six) months prior to the date of October 17, 2018. On October 5, 2018, SAES, through its subsidiary SAES Getter International Luxembourg S.A., conferred $4.5 million of share capital in Flexterra, Inc., following the achievement by the latter of the pre-established commercial milestone. Following this payment, the shareholding of SAES in Flexterra rose to 42.23%. On October 23, 2018 the company SAES Investments S.A. was formally established, with its registered office in Luxembourg and wholly owned by SAES Getters S.p.A. The company, with a share capital of €40 million, is managing the liquidity deriving from the sale of the purification business, with the objective of preserving the capital in view of any possible future uses. On December 12, 2018, SAES, through its subsidiary SAES Getters International Luxembourg SA, conferred $2.6 million of share capital in Flexterra, Inc., bound by the purchase of patents in the OLET field, relating to both materials and configurations that use these materials, developed by the Group's company ETC S.r.l. Please note that the value of the intellectual property of E.T.C. S.r.l. has been subject to an appraisal carried out by an independent third party. It is expected that the sale of these intangible assets will be finalized in the first half of 2019 and, as the patents are not currently valued in the assets of E.T.C. S.r.l. under liquidation, it will generate a revenue of the same amount towards a related party. Following this payment, the shareholding of SAES in Flexterra rose to 46.73%. On December 17, 2018 Memry Corporation signed a preliminary contract for the purchase of the property located in Bethel (CT), the operative site of Memry, with the real estate company Berkshire Industrial Corporation, the current owner. This transaction has a value agreed between the parties equal to $5.8 million. In order to proceed with thistransaction, Memry Corporation has already paid an initial advance of $0.3 million. The closing is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2019, following the completion of the due diligence and of the environmental assessment. *** The Parent Company SAES Getters S.p.A. ended the year 2018 with revenues equal to €57.2 million (€52.7 million in 2017) and a net income equal to €258.2 million (compared to a net loss of -€3 million in 2017). The total dividend proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting will be €0.70 per ordinary share (unchanged if compared to the previous year) and €0.8551757 per savings share (compared to €0.70 in the previous year), through the distribution of the net income. The dividend will be paid on May 2, 2019; the share will trade ex-dividend starting from April 29, 2019 following the detachment of the coupon no. 35, while the record date related to the dividend payment is April 30, 2019. *** On April 18, 2019, the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be called to approve, with an advisory vote, the first section of the Report on remuneration prepared pursuant to article 123-ter of the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and according to article 84-quater of the Consob resolution no. 11971 dated 05/14/1999 concerning the issuers regulation. The above mentioned Report will be published in the website of the Company (www.saesgetters.com/investor-relations/area- investors/shareholders-meeting), as well as in the 1Info storage system (www.1info.it) and at the Company's headquarters, on March 28, 2019. The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting will also be called to approve the adjustment of the fees of Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. for the year 2018 in relation both to the independent auditing of the accounts and to the assignment concerning the limited examination of the Consolidated non-financial statement of SAES Getters S.p.A. and its subsidiaries, as requested by the same company on January 11, 2019. The related report of the Directors will be available in the Company's website (www.saesgetters.com/investor-relations/area-investors/shareholders-meeting), in the 1Info storage system managed by Computershare S.p.A. (www.1info.it) and at the Company's headquarters on March 19, 2019. Finally, today the Board of Directors approved the Report on corporate governance and ownership structure and the Consolidated statement on non-financial information, related to the year 2018. The Report on corporate governance and ownership structure and the Report containing non-financial information, including the certification of the independent auditors, will be made available in the Company's website (www.saesgetters.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports), in the 1Info system managed by Computershare SpA (www.1info.it) and at the registered office on March 28, 2019, together with the draft financial statements of SAES Getters S.p.A. and the consolidated financial statements, accompanied by the Management Reports of the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors. The Board had already carried out, in the previous meeting of February 14, 2019, in compliance with the principle of 3.P.2 and of the application criterion 3.C.4 of the Corporate Governance Code, the assessment of the independence requirements of the Directors based on the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code and articles 147-ter, paragraph 4, and 148, paragraph 3 of the TUF, confirming the status of "independent" of the Directors Avv. Gaudiana Giusti, Dr Stefano Proverbio and Dr.ssa Luciana Rovelli and, based solely on the independence requirements set out in articles 147-ter, paragraph 4, and 148, paragraph 3, of the TUF, the "independent" qualification of Prof. Adriano De Maio. At the meeting of February 14, 2019 the Board also verified the persistence of the requirements of professionalism and integrity that the Statutory Auditors must possess pursuant to the Decree of the Ministry of Justice of 30 March 2000, no. 162, as well as of independence pursuant to article 148, paragraph 3 of the TUF and of the application criterion 8.C.1. of the Corporate Governance Code. *** 7 This amount includes the full recognition of the privileged dividend for the year 2017, as well as the increase of €0.016626 and €0.138549 in full recognition of the preferred dividend for the year 2018. Attachments Original document

