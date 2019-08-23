Log in
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against SAExploration Holdings, Inc.

08/23/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 17, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (“SAExploration” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAEX) securities between March 15, 2016 and August 15, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their SAExploration investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On August 15, 2019, SAExploration revealed that certain accounting matters that arose in 2015-2016 were under investigation by the SEC. The Company stated that they would restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2015 through 2018 and delay filing its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer was placed on administrative leave, and its Chief Financial Officer was terminated from his position.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.13 per share, or over 34%, to close at $2.14 per share on August 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company improperly did not classify Alaska Seismic Ventures, LLC ("ASV") as a variable interest entity; (2) that the Company had a controlling financial interest in ASV, which required the Company to consolidate ASV in its financial statements; (3) that the Company had deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (4) that these practices were likely to lead to an investigation of the Company by the SEC; (5) that SAExploration would be forced to delay the filing of its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019; and (6) that as a result, Defendants' statements about SAExploration's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased SAExploration securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 17, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
