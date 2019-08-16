Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. Investors (SAEX)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (“SAExploration” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAEX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 15, 2019, SAExploration revealed that certain accounting matters that arose in 2015-2016 were under investigation by the SEC. The Company stated that they would restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2015 through 2018 and delay filing its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer was placed on administrative leave, and its Chief Financial Officer was terminated from his position.

On this news, SAExploration’s share price fell as much as 33% during intraday trading on August 16, 2019.

If you purchased SAExploration securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190816005386/en/