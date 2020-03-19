SAF HOLLAND : Presentation AR 2019

Log in
03/19/2020 | 04:54am EDT

ALEXANDER GEIS (CEO) / DR MATTHIAS HEIDEN (CFO) / DR ANDRÉ PHILIPP (COO)

Analysts' and

Investors'

Conference

19 MARCH 2020

AGENDA

Welcome

  1. Performance 2019- We achieved important milestones in all regions and laid the foundation for our future success
  2. Outlook- We will strengthen our leading market positions and improve our profitability in the coming years

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 2 >

Today's speakers - Welcome to our Annual Analysts' and Investors' Conference

Alexander Geis

Chief Executive Officer

  • CEO of theSAF-HOLLAND Group since February 26, 2019 and member of the Group Management Board since July 2011
  • With SAF since 1995 and most recently President of Region EMEA and Chief Procurement Officer
  • Previously member of the Management Board and responsible for the Business Unit Aftermarket and for the strategic and operative alignment of the global spare parts business
  • MBA-degreeof University of Maryland, USA

Dr Matthias Heiden

Chief Financial Officer

  • CFO of theSAF-HOLLAND Group and member of the Group Management Board since March 2017
  • Responsible for the areas of Finance, Accounting and Controlling, IT, Legal and Compliance, Human Resources, and Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.
  • Previously CFO of SAP's German subsidiary and
    Regional CFO for Middle and Eastern Europe
  • Degree in Business Administration and Doctor of Economic Sciences

Dr André Philipp

Chief Operating Officer

  • COO of theSAF-HOLLAND Group and member of the Group Management Board since January 2019
  • Responsible for all of the Group's production plants worldwide and for Global Quality, Global Lean Organization and Global Operations
  • Previously in management positions such as CTO and COO, for the HELLA and Deutz Dalian Engine Co.
  • Degree in industrial engineering,MBA-degree and doctorate in economics

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 3 >

1Performance 2019 - We achieved important milestones in all regions and laid the foundation for our future success

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 4 >

Summary: We set solid foundations for the next phase with clear idea on 2020+ path

Sales

€ 1.284 MN

Net working capital ratio

14.9%

Adj. EBIT

margin

6.2%

(€ 80 MN)

Capex

€ 53.0 MN

Revised FY 2019 guidance met

Program FORWARD shows further positive results

China: plant consolidation successfully executed

Comprehensive cost-cutting program started

Free cash flow generation strongly improved

Solid financial profile secured

Next stage in operational excellence

  • Further accelerate efforts on inventory management and free cash flow generation

Sustainably improve quality of earnings

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 5 >

Truck and trailer production 2019 - We had to prove ourselves in difficult markets

WESTERN &

NORTH

CHINA

SOUTH

INDIA

EASTERN EUROPE

AMERICA

AMERICA

Truck1

Trailer2

Truck3

Trailer3

Truck1

Trailer2

Truck1

Trailer2

Truck1

Trailer2

-2%

-7%

+6%

+3%

-3%

-20%

+4%

+23%

-53%

-65%

  • European trailer market easedafter historic highs in 2018
  • Upswing coming to an end against declining order intakein North America
  • Trade conflict between China/US and lack of macroeconomic impetusweighted on trailer production in China
  • Lasting recoveryin South America
  • Strong slump of the Indiantrailer market as the expectedcatch-upeffect after the April/May elections did not materialize and lower than expected GDP growth

1LMC Global Commercial Vehicles Forecast , medium & heavy truck, local sources 2CLEAR, local sources 3ACT Truck & Trailer Outlook, local sources Analysts' and Investors' Conference2020 < 6 >

Group results - Sales and adjusted EBIT margin in line with revised guidance and market expectations

SALES (€ MN)

SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)

2018

2019

1.301

1.284

349

346

345

341

313

320

295

276

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER

8,0%

6,9%

6,9%

7,2%

6,9%

7,2%

6,2%

5,4%

5,8%

4,7%

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  • Sales in 2019 influenced by
    • Acquisition effects (+3.2 per cent respectively € +41.4 mn)
    • FX effects (+2.0 per cent respectively
      • +25.8 mn)
    • Organic effects(-6.4 per cent respectively
      • -83.6mn net; strong organic growth in the Americas region could not compensate for the other regions)
  • Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 influenced by
    • Substantial losses due to restart in China(-)
    • Product mix effects and inventorywrite-offs(-)
    • Higher selling and administrative expenses(-)
    • Contractual passing on of last year's steel price increases (+)
    • Sustained price increases in the North American aftermarket business (+)
    • Earnings generated by the entities acquired since January 2018 (+)
    • Improved procedures and processes at our plants (+)
    • Savings in global sourcing (+)
  • Adj. EBIT margin in 2018 positively affectedby the partial settlement of a medical plan in the US

NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 7 >

EMEA - Solid development in a challenging market environment

SALES (€ MN)

659

626

FY

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN

10,8%

9,6%

FY

SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)

2018

2019

167

176

178

172

156

158

144

134

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER

11,5%

11,5%

11,2%

10,0%

9,7%

9,8%

8,9%

9,1%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  • Sales in 2019 influenced by
    • Acquisition effects (+3.1 per cent respectively € +20.5 mn)
    • FX effects (0.0 per cent respectively €-0.3 mn)
    • Organic effects(-8.0 per cent respectively € -53.0 mn)
  • Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 affected by
    • Companies acquired since January 2018 (+)
    • Strict cost discipline (+)
    • Declining sales volume and higher personnel expenses(-)
  • Adj. EBIT margin in 2018 supported by
    • Foreign currency effects Turkish Lira - Euro (+)
  • Nogoodwill impairment on V.ORLANDI

NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 8 >

Americas - Continuing recovery

SALES (€ MN)

SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)

2018

2019

Sales in 2019 influenced by

Organic effects (+8.0 per cent

534

144

respectively € +37.8 mn; outperformed

141

the market)

472

131

129

123

118

118

102

FX effects (+5.3 per cent respectively

€ +24.8 mn)

Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 affected by

Operational efficiency gains from program

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FORWARD (+)

Contractual passing on of prior year's steel

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER

price increases (+)

  • Lower purchase prices for steel and other materials (+)

8,1%

More profitable aftermarket business (+)

5,5%

5,2%

5,1%

5,4%

Adj. EBIT margin in 2018 positively

2,7%

affected bythe partial settlement of a

1,8%

medical plan in the US in Q3/2018

1,7%

0,5%

FY

-0,7%Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 9 >

APAC - Challenging market environment

SALES (€ MN)

SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)

2018

2019

94

89

31

29

26

24

23

20

19

10

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER

8,9%

13,6%

10,4%

3,8%

7,4%

6,6%

8,0%

4,3%

5,8%

-3,7%

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  • Sales in 2019 influenced by
    • Acquisition effects (+21.7 per cent respectively € +20.4 mn)
    • FX effects (+1.1 per cent respectively € 1.0 mn)
    • Organic effects(-28.6 per cent respectively € -26.9 mn due to unfavourable market development in India)
  • Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 affected by
    • Lack of profit contributions due to missing volume of the Indian subsidiary(-)
    • Restructuring income from the sale of a building in the course of a merger of SAF- HOLLAND Australia and York Transport Equipment Pty. Ltd. (Australia)(-)
    • Product mix effects, mainly in Australia in Q4(-)
  • Nogoodwill impairment on York

NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 10 >

China - Adjusted EBIT in target corridor - Restart ready

SALES (€ MN)

SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)

2018

2019

76

25

35

16

20

15

13

12

6

4

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN

ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER

1,7%

2,4%

6,0%

2,4%

-8,3%

-6,3%

-32.0%

-36,9%

-72,6%

-84.5%

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  • Sales in 2019 sales influenced by
    • Declining export business of Chinese customers following the trade dispute between China and the US
    • Short notice cancellations and delays in orders in declining domestic market
    • Temporary strikes following the announcement of plant closures
  • Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 burdened by
    • Low level of capacity utilization at the Xiamen and Qingdao plant(-)
    • Temporary cost burden from duplicate structures in the course of the integration of the other Chinese locations into the new Greenfield plant(-)
    • Inventory and accounts receivable impairments(-)
    • Strike-relatedcosts (-)
    • Losses on disposal of fixed assets(-)

NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 11 >

One-off items China - Substantial restructuring successfully executed

kEUR

Sales

EBIT

Additional depreciation/amortization of PPE and intangible assets from PPA

Goodwill impairment*

Restructuring and transaction costs

EBIT adj.

EBIT adj. %

Adjustments

Inventory write-down/devaluation/scrap

AR write-down/increase allowance

Loss on disposal fix assets

Strike

One-Offs China Total

EBIT adj. (excluding One-Offs CHINA)

EBIT adj. % (excluding One-Offs CHINA)

FTE

No. of locations

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

75,970

12,302

12,819

5,715

4,050

34,886

-57

-2,688

-5,637

-15,660

-8,989

-32,974

57

15

14

15

13

57

-

-

-

6,691

1

6,692

1,271

1,658

1,518

4,125

6,036

13,337

1,271

-1,015

-4,105

-4,829

-2,939

-12,888

1.7%

-8.3%

-32.0%

-84.5%

-72.6%

-36.9%

-

-103

-1,414

-2,416

-952

-4,885

-

0

-968

-187

-520

-1,675

-

0

0

-761

56

-705

-

0

-800

0

0

-800

-

-103

-3,182

-3,364

-1,416

-8,065

1,271

-913

-922

-1,465

-1,522

-4,822

1.7%

-7.4%

-7.2%

-25.6%

-37.6%

-13.8%

431

174

5

1

  • Goodwill impairment results from historic goodwills APAC/China region into two distinct regions APAC and

allocated to the China region in the course of the separation of the

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 12 >

China at the beginning of the year.

P&L 2019 - Sales and adjusted EBIT margin within guidance range

TEUR

Sales

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other income

Other expenses

Impairment of goodwill

Selling expenses

Administrative expenses

Research and development costs

Operating profit

Share of net profit of investments accounted for using the equity method

EBIT

Finance income

Finance expenses

Finance result

Result before taxes

Income taxes

Tax rate (%)

Result for the period

Total

Q1-Q4/2019 Adjustments

1,284,155-

-1,082,414 15,857

201,741 15,857

4,010-2,167

-2,9712,971

-6,6926,692

-70,7547,688

-71,289 13,086

-20,794490

33,251 44,616

1,948-

35,199 44,616

2,099-

-13,087-

-10,988-

24,211 44,616

-13,914-5,158

57.5%

10,297 39,458

Q1-Q4/2019 adjusted*

1,284,155

-1,066,557

217,598

1,843

-

-

-63,066

-58,203

-20,304

77,867

1,948

79,815

2,099

-13,087

-10,988

68,827

-19,072

27.7%

49,755

in %

Total

of sales

Q1-Q4/2018

Adjustments

100.0%

1,300,555

71

-83.1%

-1,101,292

7,815

16.9%

199,263

7,886

0.1%

10,491

-8,090

0.0%

-834

833

0.0%

-

-

-4.9%

-61,286

6,264

-4.5%

-51,821

4,065

-1.6%

-19,572

648

6.1%

76,241

11,608

0.2%

1,729

-

6.2%

77,970

11,608

0.2%

1,266

-

-1.0%

-15,015

-

0.9%

-13,749

-

5.4%

64,221

11,608

-1.5%

-16,106

-4,216

25.1%

3.9%

48,115

7,392

Q1-Q4/2018 adjusted*

1,300,626

-1,093,477

207,149

2,401

-1

-

-55,022

-47,756

-18,924

87,849

1,729

89,578

1,266

-15,015

-13,749

75,829

-20,322

26.8%

55,507

in % of sales

100.0%

-84.1%

15.9%

0.2%

0.0%

0.0%

-4.2%

-3.7%

-1.5%

6.8%

0.1%

6.9%

0.1%

-1.2%

-1.1%

5.8%

-1.6%

4.3%

* Adjusted earnings correspond to the management perspective. The adjustments essentially include restructuring and transactions costs, write-off of

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 13 >

goodwill, depreciation and amortization arising from purchase price allocations, expenses arising from the step-up of inventories arising from

purchase price allocations and remeasurement effects related to call and put options.

Investments and depreciation - Preparing for the future

INVESTMENTS (IN % OF SALES)

INVESTMENTS BY QUARTER (IN % OF SALES)

2018

2019

5,9%

4,1%

4,9%

4,2%

4,0%

3,1%

2,9%

2,4%

2,8%

2,4%

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

DEPRECIATION (IN % OF SALES)

DEPRECIATION BY QUARTER (IN % OF SALES)

3,3%

3,9%

3,6%

3,3%

2,7%

2,5%

2,3%

2,1%

2,2%

2,3%

FY

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

  • Investmentsin plant, property, equipment and intangible assets (excl. IFRS 16) reached 4.1 per cent of Group sales
  • Operating cash flow(7.1 per cent of Group sales) covers investments by far
  • Focus of investments:construction of the Chinese Greenfield project, rationalisation and expansion investments in the US, new office building in Germany
  • Close monitoring of the investment approval processto streamline capital allocation
  • Depreciation (excl. impairment of goodwill, R&D projects and tangible assets) increasedmainly due to IFRS 16 effects (0.6 per cent of Group sales)

NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 14 >

Net working capital - Improvements support cash flow generation

NET WORKING CAPITAL (IN % OF SALES)*

Net working capital (NWC) 4.7 per cent or

16,0

€ 8.1 mn below previous year's figure

15,6

Inventories 6.3 per cent below prior

14,5

14,9

14,3

year's level despite sales decrease of

14,0

13,4

13,5

12,6

12,9

1.3 per cent

Trade receivables down 9.3 per cent

11,9

11,0

on substantially improved cash

collection

Trade payables down 14.5 per cent

or € 18.8 mn compared to year end

2018

Related to sales over the last twelve

months (LTM), NWC ratio improved

from 13.3 per cent to 12.8 per cent

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q4 17

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

  • Net working capital ratio (ratio of current assets less cash and cash equivalents, currentnon-interest-bearing liabilities and other current and non-current provisions to the fourth quarter's sales extrapolated for the full year)

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 15 >

Operating free cash flow - Turnaround accomplished

OPERATING FREE CASH FLOW (€ MN)

58,3

29,8

26,9

7,5

10,9

9,2

4,5

-5,9

-15,6

-12,2

-16,6

-29,5

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q4 17

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Significant improvement in operating free cash flow to € 37.6 mn (2018: € 0.0 mn)

  • Operating cash flow at € 90.6 mn
    (2018: € 40.8 mn)
    • Working capital optimization (Δ € 48.1 mn)
    • Lower payment of income tax
      (Δ € 7.2 mn)
  • Investing cash flow (PP&E and intangible assets) at € 53.0 mn(2018: € 40.8 mn)
    • Greenfield project in China
    • Program FORWARD
    • New office building in Germany

NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 16 >

Net debt | Equity ratio - Disciplined Balance Sheet Management

NET DEBT INCL. FINANCE LEASE LIABILITIES (€ MN)

EQUITY RATIO

Σ 213.6

Σ 251.7

32,5%*

32,5%

368,6

382,8

€ 318 MN*

€ 318 MN

-155,0

-131,2

Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2019

Cash

Debt

  • First time application of IFRS 16 alone accounts for approx. € 33.6 mn
  • Cash and cash equivalents and othershort-term investments influenced by dividend payments and purchase price payments for Stara Group and PressureGuard

* Adjusted according to IAS 8.42 (cp. Section 2.4.2 in Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements)

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 17 >

Former financing structure before planned refinancing activities

MATURITY PROFILE (€ MN)

Amount

Maturity

Product

€ mn

date

Convertible bond

99.8

09/2020

Promissory note loan (5 years) *

140.5

11/2020

100**

Promissory note loan (7 years) *

17.0

11/2022

Revolving credit facility

200.0

10/2025

Promissory note loan (10 years) *

42.5

11/2025

Non-current loan

50.0

06/2026

100

200

140.5

50

42.5

17

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Partial Repayment Nov. 2019: € 88.5 mn (5 years), € 12 mn (7 years), € 1 mn (10 years), therefore RCF drawn in the amount of € 85 mn

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 18 >

** option for an additional € 100 mn

New financing structure after refinancing activities

MATURITY PROFILE (€ MN)

Amount

Maturity

Product

€ mn

date

Promissory note loan old (7 years)

5.0

11/2022

Promissory note loan new (3 years)

141.0

03/2023

100**

Promissory note loan new (3.5 years)

20.0

11/2023

Promissory note loan new (5 years)

69

03/2025

Promissory note loan old (10 years)

9

10/2025

Revolving credit facility

200.0

10/2025

Non-current loan

50.0

06/2026

Promissory note loan new (7 years)

15

03/2027

Promissory note loan new (10 years)

5

03/2030

20

200*

9

141

69

50

15

5

5

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

  • RCF mostly undrawn

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 19 >

  • option for an additional € 100 mn

2Outlook - We will strengthen our leading market positions and improve our profitability in the coming years

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 20 >

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE Program - We operationalize corporate strategy and build the basis for future success

6 CORE AREAS - 30 ROADMAPS

TIMING

Initiation

Kickoff Jan. 2020

Start Rollout Wave 1

April 2020

Start Rollout Wave 2

June 2020

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 21 >

Project FORWARD 2.0 - Accelerate efforts to continue path to success

Program FORWARD 2.0

REVENUE

COST

accelerate efforts in 2020 with focus

on operational excellence

Current downturn in the U.S. market is

Product

Plants &

Direct

an opportunity for SAFH

Aftermarket

Portfolio

Supply

improve processes in the plants due

Material

& Pricing

Chain

to potential lower utilization levels

QUALITY

PROCESSES

SAFETY AND PEOPLE

INVESTORPRESENTATION < 22 >

Operational CAPEX Americas - Example: Axle Production Warrenton North

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 23 >

NEW YANGZHOU GREENFIELD FACILITY

General Plant Status

  • Ramp-upin progress
  • Preliminary pullback of expats due toCOVID-19 creates challenges

Operational Excellence Focus

  • Focus onramp-up and technical training
  • Directly include LEAN methods: Safety, QRQC, 5S, Materialflow, etc.
  • SAP Global Manufacturing template

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 24 >

Operational CAPEX China - State-of-the-art equipment will allow output and quality to gain market share

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 25 >

COVID-19: Impact On SAF-HOLLAND Group*

Employee Safety

Supply Chain and Customers

We protect the health and safety of our employees worldwide

SAFH's dual and multi-sourcing strategy instrumental to

through close monitoring and regular guidance updates: travel

mitigate risks and manage the supply chain.

suspended and precautionary updates have been issued.

Early quarantine measures established.

Early supply chain monitoring and mitigating activities.

Global COVID-19 response team in place.

So far no significant supply chain shortages but dynamic

developments which are monitored constantly.

Flexible working models established.

Communication lines to both customers and suppliers in place

globally.

Ramp-up of Greenfield Operation in China

First key account customer announced plant closures.

Chinese New Year break extension and regional quarantine

Anticipated Financial Impact

measures have delayed return to ramp-up the Greenfield

plant.

Plant is back in operation now.

Financial impact on FY2020 not fully quantifiable yet.

Availability of workforce has improved to > 90% again with

Corona adds to market downturns and puts pressure on the

industry and its supply chain.

challenges remaining for international support and leadership.

* As of March 18, 2020

  • Savings measures initiated globally.
  • "Cash is King" - program started with dedicated team.

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 26 >

Outlook truck and trailer production* - Global downturn except in South America

WESTERN &

NORTH

CHINA

SOUTH

INDIA

EASTERN EUROPE

AMERICA

AMERICA

Truck1

Trailer2

Truck3

Trailer3

Truck1

Trailer2

Truck1

Trailer2

Truck1

Trailer2

2018

-2%

+6%

2018

+27%

+12%

2018

-7%

-4%

2018

+23%

+55%

2018

+41%

+13%

2019

-2%

-7%

2019

+6%

+3%

2019

-3%

-20%

2019

+4%

+23%

2019

-53%

-65%

2020E

-10% to

-5% to

2020E

-40%

-35%

2020E

-20%

-30%

2020E

+20%

+5%

2020E

-20%

-20%

-15%

-10%

2020E:

  • Lower volumes in Western & Eastern Europe
  • Significant declines in North America and China

1LMC Global Commercial Vehicles Forecast , medium & heavy truck, local sources 2CLEAR, local sources

3ACT Truck & Trailer Outlook, local sources * As of March 2020

2020E:

  • South America continues its upward trend
  • India with a weaker development

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 27 >

Financial guidance 2020

FY 2019

FY 2020E*

Sales

€ 1,284 mn

Low double digit

percentage decline

Adj. EBIT margin

6.2 per cent

Between 4 and 5 per cent

CAPEX

4.1 per cent of sales

Around 3 per cent of sales

  • The forecast takes into account the foreseeable adverse effects on our business due to the coronavirus at the time of preparation (March 18, 2020). However, the economic effects onSAF-HOLLAND cannot currently be adequately determined or reliably quantified in full.

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 28 >

Summary - Our business model is resilient and we are well-positioned for future growth

AFTERMARKET SALES (€ MN)

CAGR 2015-2019: +4.9%

Stable contribution from aftermarket business

268,0 268,9

325,1

311,8

277,6

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

SALES TOP 10 CUSTOMERS

Top 10

Rest

35%

65%

Global footprint and local content

Diversified customer base

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 29 >

Your key takeaways

  • Stable contribution from aftermarket business
  • Strong focus on SG&A savings and FCF generation
  • OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE as key strategic cornerstone
  • GlobalCOVID-19 response team in place
  • Solid financial position (cash FY2019 € 131 mn, mostly undrawn credit lines € 300 mn)
  • Financial impact fromCOVID-19 on FY2020 not fully quantifiable yet

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 30 >

Financial calendar & IR contact

DATEEVENT

13.05.2020Publication Quarterly Statement Q1 2020

20.05.2020Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2020

20.05.2020Extraordinary Annual General Meeting 2020

13.08.2020Publication Half-Year Financial Report 2020

18.11.2020Publication Quarterly Statement Q1-Q3 2020

Investor Relations Contact

  1. ir@safholland.de

Michael Schickling

Head of Investor Relations /

Corporate Communications

T: +49 (0) 6095 301 617

  1. michael.schickling@safholland.de

Alexander Pöschl

Senior Manager Investor Relations /

Corporate Communications

T: +49 (0) 6095 301 117

  1. alexander.poeschl@safholland.de

Klaus Breitenbach

Senior Manager Investor Relations /

Corporate Communications

T: + 49 (0) 6095 301 565

  1. klaus.breitenbach@safholland.de

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 31 >

»WE ARE HAPPY TO ANSWER

YOUR QUESTIONS.«

Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 32 >

Disclaimer

SAF-Holland SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 08:53:03 UTC
