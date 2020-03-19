SAF HOLLAND : Presentation AR 2019 0 03/19/2020 | 04:54am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ALEXANDER GEIS (CEO) / DR MATTHIAS HEIDEN (CFO) / DR ANDRÉ PHILIPP (COO) Analysts' and Investors' Conference 19 MARCH 2020 AGENDA Welcome Performance 2019 - We achieved important milestones in all regions and laid the foundation for our future success Outlook - We will strengthen our leading market positions and improve our profitability in the coming years Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 2 > Today's speakers - Welcome to our Annual Analysts' and Investors' Conference Alexander Geis Chief Executive Officer CEO of the SAF-HOLLAND Group since February 26, 2019 and member of the Group Management Board since July 2011

SAF-HOLLAND Group since February 26, 2019 and member of the Group Management Board since July 2011 With SAF since 1995 and most recently President of Region EMEA and Chief Procurement Officer

Previously member of the Management Board and responsible for the Business Unit Aftermarket and for the strategic and operative alignment of the global spare parts business

MBA-degree of University of Maryland, USA Dr Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer CFO of the SAF-HOLLAND Group and member of the Group Management Board since March 2017

Responsible for the areas of Finance, Accounting and Controlling, IT, Legal and Compliance, Human Resources, and Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Previously CFO of SAP's German subsidiary and Regional CFO for Middle and Eastern Europe

Degree in Business Administration and Doctor of Economic Sciences

Previously CFO of SAP's German subsidiary and

Regional CFO for Middle and Eastern Europe

Regional CFO for Middle and Eastern Europe Degree in Business Administration and Doctor of Economic Sciences Dr André Philipp Chief Operating Officer COO of the SAF-HOLLAND Group and member of the Group Management Board since January 2019

Responsible for all of the Group's production plants worldwide and for Global Quality, Global Lean Organization and Global Operations

Previously in management positions such as CTO and COO, for the HELLA and Deutz Dalian Engine Co.

Degree in industrial engineering, MBA-degree and doctorate in economics

Previously in management positions such as CTO and COO, for the HELLA and Deutz Dalian Engine Co.

Degree in industrial engineering, MBA-degree and doctorate in economics Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 3 > 1Performance 2019 - We achieved important milestones in all regions and laid the foundation for our future success Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 4 > Summary: We set solid foundations for the next phase with clear idea on 2020+ path Sales € 1.284 MN Net working capital ratio 14.9% Adj. EBIT margin 6.2% (€ 80 MN) Capex € 53.0 MN Revised FY 2019 guidance met Program FORWARD shows further positive results China: plant consolidation successfully executed Comprehensive cost-cutting program started Free cash flow generation strongly improved Solid financial profile secured Next stage in operational excellence Further accelerate efforts on inventory management and free cash flow generation Sustainably improve quality of earnings Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 5 > Truck and trailer production 2019 - We had to prove ourselves in difficult markets WESTERN & NORTH CHINA SOUTH INDIA EASTERN EUROPE AMERICA AMERICA Truck1 Trailer2 Truck3 Trailer3 Truck1 Trailer2 Truck1 Trailer2 Truck1 Trailer2 -2% -7% +6% +3% -3% -20% +4% +23% -53% -65% European trailer market eased after historic highs in 2018

Upswing coming to an end against declining order intake in North America

Trade conflict between China/US and lack of macroeconomic impetus weighted on trailer production in China Lasting recovery in South America

Strong slump of the Indian trailer market as the expected catch-up effect after the April/May elections did not materialize and lower than expected GDP growth 1LMC Global Commercial Vehicles Forecast , medium & heavy truck, local sources 2CLEAR, local sources 3ACT Truck & Trailer Outlook, local sources Analysts' and Investors' Conference2020 < 6 > Group results - Sales and adjusted EBIT margin in line with revised guidance and market expectations SALES (€ MN) SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN) 2018 2019 1.301 1.284 349 346 345 341 313 320 295 276 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 ADJ. EBIT MARGIN ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER 8,0% 6,9% 6,9% 7,2% 6,9% 7,2% 6,2% 5,4% 5,8% 4,7% FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Sales in 2019 influenced by

Acquisition effects (+3.2 per cent respectively € +41.4 mn) FX effects (+2.0 per cent respectively +25.8 mn) Organic effects (-6.4 per cent respectively -83.6 mn net; strong organic growth in the Americas region could not compensate for the other regions)

Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 influenced by

Substantial losses due to restart in China (-) Product mix effects and inventory write-offs(-) Higher selling and administrative expenses (-) Contractual passing on of last year's steel price increases (+) Sustained price increases in the North American aftermarket business (+) Earnings generated by the entities acquired since January 2018 (+) Improved procedures and processes at our plants (+) Savings in global sourcing (+)

Adj. EBIT margin in 2018 positively affected by the partial settlement of a medical plan in the US NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 7 > EMEA - Solid development in a challenging market environment SALES (€ MN) 659 626 FY ADJ. EBIT MARGIN 10,8% 9,6% FY SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN) 2018 2019 167 176 178 172 156 158 144 134 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER 11,5% 11,5% 11,2% 10,0% 9,7% 9,8% 8,9% 9,1% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Sales in 2019 influenced by

Acquisition effects (+3.1 per cent respectively € +20.5 mn) FX effects (0.0 per cent respectively € -0.3 mn) Organic effects (-8.0 per cent respectively € -53.0 mn)

Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 affected by

Companies acquired since January 2018 (+) Strict cost discipline (+) Declining sales volume and higher personnel expenses (-)

Adj. EBIT margin in 2018 supported by

Foreign currency effects Turkish Lira - Euro (+)

No goodwill impairment on V.ORLANDI NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 8 > Americas - Continuing recovery SALES (€ MN) SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN) 2018 2019 •Sales in 2019 influenced by • Organic effects (+8.0 per cent 534 144 respectively € +37.8 mn; outperformed 141 the market) 472 131 129 123 118 118 • 102 FX effects (+5.3 per cent respectively € +24.8 mn) • Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 affected by • Operational efficiency gains from program FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FORWARD (+) • Contractual passing on of prior year's steel ADJ. EBIT MARGIN ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER price increases (+) Lower purchase prices for steel and other materials (+) 8,1% • More profitable aftermarket business (+) 5,5% 5,2% 5,1% 5,4% • Adj. EBIT margin in 2018 positively 2,7% affected bythe partial settlement of a 1,8% medical plan in the US in Q3/2018 1,7% 0,5% FY -0,7%Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 9 > APAC - Challenging market environment SALES (€ MN) SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN) 2018 2019 94 89 31 29 26 24 23 20 19 10 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 ADJ. EBIT MARGIN ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER 8,9% 13,6% 10,4% 3,8% 7,4% 6,6% 8,0% 4,3% 5,8% -3,7% FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Sales in 2019 influenced by

Acquisition effects (+21.7 per cent respectively € +20.4 mn) FX effects (+1.1 per cent respectively € 1.0 mn) Organic effects (-28.6 per cent respectively € -26.9 mn due to unfavourable market development in India)

Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 affected by

Lack of profit contributions due to missing volume of the Indian subsidiary (-) Restructuring income from the sale of a building in the course of a merger of SAF- HOLLAND Australia and York Transport Equipment Pty. Ltd. (Australia) (-) Product mix effects, mainly in Australia in Q4 (-)

No goodwill impairment on York NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 10 > China - Adjusted EBIT in target corridor - Restart ready SALES (€ MN) SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN) 2018 2019 76 25 35 16 20 15 13 12 6 4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 ADJ. EBIT MARGIN ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER 1,7% 2,4% 6,0% 2,4% -8,3% -6,3% -32.0% -36,9% -72,6% -84.5% FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Sales in 2019 sales influenced by

Declining export business of Chinese customers following the trade dispute between China and the US Short notice cancellations and delays in orders in declining domestic market Temporary strikes following the announcement of plant closures

Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 burdened by

Low level of capacity utilization at the Xiamen and Qingdao plant (-) Temporary cost burden from duplicate structures in the course of the integration of the other Chinese locations into the new Greenfield plant (-) Inventory and accounts receivable impairments (-) Strike-related costs (-) Losses on disposal of fixed assets (-)

NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 11 > One-off items China - Substantial restructuring successfully executed kEUR Sales EBIT Additional depreciation/amortization of PPE and intangible assets from PPA Goodwill impairment* Restructuring and transaction costs EBIT adj. EBIT adj. % Adjustments Inventory write-down/devaluation/scrap AR write-down/increase allowance Loss on disposal fix assets Strike One-Offs China Total EBIT adj. (excluding One-Offs CHINA) EBIT adj. % (excluding One-Offs CHINA) FTE No. of locations FY 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 75,970 12,302 12,819 5,715 4,050 34,886 -57 -2,688 -5,637 -15,660 -8,989 -32,974 57 15 14 15 13 57 - - - 6,691 1 6,692 1,271 1,658 1,518 4,125 6,036 13,337 1,271 -1,015 -4,105 -4,829 -2,939 -12,888 1.7% -8.3% -32.0% -84.5% -72.6% -36.9% - -103 -1,414 -2,416 -952 -4,885 - 0 -968 -187 -520 -1,675 - 0 0 -761 56 -705 - 0 -800 0 0 -800 - -103 -3,182 -3,364 -1,416 -8,065 1,271 -913 -922 -1,465 -1,522 -4,822 1.7% -7.4% -7.2% -25.6% -37.6% -13.8% 431 174 5 1 Goodwill impairment results from historic goodwills APAC/China region into two distinct regions APAC and allocated to the China region in the course of the separation of the Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 12 > China at the beginning of the year. P&L 2019 - Sales and adjusted EBIT margin within guidance range TEUR Sales Cost of sales Gross profit Other income Other expenses Impairment of goodwill Selling expenses Administrative expenses Research and development costs Operating profit Share of net profit of investments accounted for using the equity method EBIT Finance income Finance expenses Finance result Result before taxes Income taxes Tax rate (%) Result for the period Total Q1-Q4/2019 Adjustments 1,284,155- -1,082,414 15,857 201,741 15,857 4,010-2,167 -2,9712,971 -6,6926,692 -70,7547,688 -71,289 13,086 -20,794490 33,251 44,616 1,948- 35,199 44,616 2,099- -13,087- -10,988- 24,211 44,616 -13,914-5,158 57.5% 10,297 39,458 Q1-Q4/2019 adjusted* 1,284,155 -1,066,557 217,598 1,843 - - -63,066 -58,203 -20,304 77,867 1,948 79,815 2,099 -13,087 -10,988 68,827 -19,072 27.7% 49,755 in % Total of sales Q1-Q4/2018 Adjustments 100.0% 1,300,555 71 -83.1% -1,101,292 7,815 16.9% 199,263 7,886 0.1% 10,491 -8,090 0.0% -834 833 0.0% - - -4.9% -61,286 6,264 -4.5% -51,821 4,065 -1.6% -19,572 648 6.1% 76,241 11,608 0.2% 1,729 - 6.2% 77,970 11,608 0.2% 1,266 - -1.0% -15,015 - 0.9% -13,749 - 5.4% 64,221 11,608 -1.5% -16,106 -4,216 25.1% 3.9% 48,115 7,392 Q1-Q4/2018 adjusted* 1,300,626 -1,093,477 207,149 2,401 -1 - -55,022 -47,756 -18,924 87,849 1,729 89,578 1,266 -15,015 -13,749 75,829 -20,322 26.8% 55,507 in % of sales 100.0% -84.1% 15.9% 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% -4.2% -3.7% -1.5% 6.8% 0.1% 6.9% 0.1% -1.2% -1.1% 5.8% -1.6% 4.3% * Adjusted earnings correspond to the management perspective. The adjustments essentially include restructuring and transactions costs, write-off of Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 13 > goodwill, depreciation and amortization arising from purchase price allocations, expenses arising from the step-up of inventories arising from purchase price allocations and remeasurement effects related to call and put options. Investments and depreciation - Preparing for the future INVESTMENTS (IN % OF SALES) INVESTMENTS BY QUARTER (IN % OF SALES) 2018 2019 5,9% 4,1% 4,9% 4,2% 4,0% 3,1% 2,9% 2,4% 2,8% 2,4% FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 DEPRECIATION (IN % OF SALES) DEPRECIATION BY QUARTER (IN % OF SALES) 3,3% 3,9% 3,6% 3,3% 2,7% 2,5% 2,3% 2,1% 2,2% 2,3% FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Investments in plant, property, equipment and intangible assets (excl. IFRS 16) reached 4.1 per cent of Group sales

in plant, property, equipment and intangible assets (excl. IFRS 16) reached 4.1 per cent of Group sales Operating cash flow (7.1 per cent of Group sales) covers investments by far

Focus of investments: construction of the Chinese Greenfield project, rationalisation and expansion investments in the US, new office building in Germany

Close monitoring of the investment approval process to streamline capital allocation

Depreciation (excl. impairment of goodwill, R&D projects and tangible assets) increased mainly due to IFRS 16 effects (0.6 per cent of Group sales) NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 14 > Net working capital - Improvements support cash flow generation NET WORKING CAPITAL (IN % OF SALES)* • Net working capital (NWC) 4.7 per cent or 16,0 € 8.1 mn below previous year's figure 15,6 •Inventories 6.3 per cent below prior 14,5 14,9 14,3 year's level despite sales decrease of 14,0 13,4 13,5 12,6 12,9 1.3 per cent •Trade receivables down 9.3 per cent 11,9 11,0 on substantially improved cash collection •Trade payables down 14.5 per cent or € 18.8 mn compared to year end 2018 •Related to sales over the last twelve months (LTM), NWC ratio improved from 13.3 per cent to 12.8 per cent Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Net working capital ratio (ratio of current assets less cash and cash equivalents, current non-interest-bearing liabilities and other current and non-current provisions to the fourth quarter's sales extrapolated for the full year) Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 15 > Operating free cash flow - Turnaround accomplished OPERATING FREE CASH FLOW (€ MN) 58,3 29,8 26,9 7,5 10,9 9,2 4,5 -5,9 -15,6 -12,2 -16,6 -29,5 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Significant improvement in operating free cash flow to € 37.6 mn (2018: € 0.0 mn) Operating cash flow at € 90.6 mn

(2018: € 40.8 mn)

(2018: € 40.8 mn) Working capital optimization (Δ € 48.1 mn) Lower payment of income tax

(Δ € 7.2 mn)

Investing cash flow (PP&E and intangible assets) at € 53.0 mn (2018: € 40.8 mn)

Greenfield project in China Program FORWARD New office building in Germany

NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts. Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 16 > Net debt | Equity ratio - Disciplined Balance Sheet Management NET DEBT INCL. FINANCE LEASE LIABILITIES (€ MN) EQUITY RATIO Σ 213.6 Σ 251.7 32,5%* 32,5% 368,6 382,8 € 318 MN* € 318 MN -155,0 -131,2 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2019 Cash Debt First time application of IFRS 16 alone accounts for approx. € 33.6 mn

Cash and cash equivalents and other short-term investments influenced by dividend payments and purchase price payments for Stara Group and PressureGuard * Adjusted according to IAS 8.42 (cp. Section 2.4.2 in Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements) Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 17 > Former financing structure before planned refinancing activities MATURITY PROFILE (€ MN) Amount Maturity Product € mn date Convertible bond 99.8 09/2020 Promissory note loan (5 years) * 140.5 11/2020 100** Promissory note loan (7 years) * 17.0 11/2022 Revolving credit facility 200.0 10/2025 Promissory note loan (10 years) * 42.5 11/2025 Non-current loan 50.0 06/2026 100 200 140.5 50 42.5 17 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 •Partial Repayment Nov. 2019: € 88.5 mn (5 years), € 12 mn (7 years), € 1 mn (10 years), therefore RCF drawn in the amount of € 85 mn Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 18 > ** option for an additional € 100 mn New financing structure after refinancing activities MATURITY PROFILE (€ MN) Amount Maturity Product € mn date Promissory note loan old (7 years) 5.0 11/2022 Promissory note loan new (3 years) 141.0 03/2023 100** Promissory note loan new (3.5 years) 20.0 11/2023 Promissory note loan new (5 years) 69 03/2025 Promissory note loan old (10 years) 9 10/2025 Revolving credit facility 200.0 10/2025 Non-current loan 50.0 06/2026 Promissory note loan new (7 years) 15 03/2027 Promissory note loan new (10 years) 5 03/2030 20 200* 9 141 69 50 15 5 5 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 RCF mostly undrawn Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 19 > option for an additional € 100 mn 2Outlook - We will strengthen our leading market positions and improve our profitability in the coming years Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 20 > OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE Program - We operationalize corporate strategy and build the basis for future success 6 CORE AREAS - 30 ROADMAPS TIMING Initiation Kickoff Jan. 2020 Start Rollout Wave 1 April 2020 Start Rollout Wave 2 June 2020 Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 21 > Project FORWARD 2.0 - Accelerate efforts to continue path to success • Program FORWARD 2.0 REVENUE COST −accelerate efforts in 2020 with focus on operational excellence •Current downturn in the U.S. market is Product Plants & Direct an opportunity for SAFH Aftermarket Portfolio Supply −improve processes in the plants due Material & Pricing Chain to potential lower utilization levels QUALITY PROCESSES SAFETY AND PEOPLE INVESTORPRESENTATION < 22 > Operational CAPEX Americas - Example: Axle Production Warrenton North Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 23 > NEW YANGZHOU GREENFIELD FACILITY General Plant Status Ramp-up in progress

in progress Preliminary pullback of expats due to COVID-19 creates challenges Operational Excellence Focus Focus on ramp-up and technical training

ramp-up and technical training Directly include LEAN methods: Safety, QRQC, 5S, Materialflow, etc.

SAP Global Manufacturing template Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 24 > Operational CAPEX China - State-of-the-art equipment will allow output and quality to gain market share Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 25 > COVID-19: Impact On SAF-HOLLAND Group* •Employee Safety •Supply Chain and Customers •We protect the health and safety of our employees worldwide •SAFH's dual and multi-sourcing strategy instrumental to through close monitoring and regular guidance updates: travel mitigate risks and manage the supply chain. suspended and precautionary updates have been issued. •Early quarantine measures established. •Early supply chain monitoring and mitigating activities. •Global COVID-19 response team in place. •So far no significant supply chain shortages but dynamic developments which are monitored constantly. •Flexible working models established. •Communication lines to both customers and suppliers in place globally. •Ramp-up of Greenfield Operation in China •First key account customer announced plant closures. •Chinese New Year break extension and regional quarantine •Anticipated Financial Impact measures have delayed return to ramp-up the Greenfield plant. •Plant is back in operation now. •Financial impact on FY2020 not fully quantifiable yet. •Availability of workforce has improved to > 90% again with •Corona adds to market downturns and puts pressure on the industry and its supply chain. challenges remaining for international support and leadership. * As of March 18, 2020 Savings measures initiated globally.

"Cash is King" - program started with dedicated team. Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 26 > Outlook truck and trailer production* - Global downturn except in South America WESTERN & NORTH CHINA SOUTH INDIA EASTERN EUROPE AMERICA AMERICA Truck1 Trailer2 Truck3 Trailer3 Truck1 Trailer2 Truck1 Trailer2 Truck1 Trailer2 2018 -2% +6% 2018 +27% +12% 2018 -7% -4% 2018 +23% +55% 2018 +41% +13% 2019 -2% -7% 2019 +6% +3% 2019 -3% -20% 2019 +4% +23% 2019 -53% -65% 2020E -10% to -5% to 2020E -40% -35% 2020E -20% -30% 2020E +20% +5% 2020E -20% -20% -15% -10% 2020E: Lower volumes in Western & Eastern Europe

Significant declines in North America and China 1LMC Global Commercial Vehicles Forecast , medium & heavy truck, local sources 2CLEAR, local sources 3ACT Truck & Trailer Outlook, local sources * As of March 2020 2020E: South America continues its upward trend

India with a weaker development Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 27 > Financial guidance 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020E* Sales € 1,284 mn Low double digit percentage decline Adj. EBIT margin 6.2 per cent Between 4 and 5 per cent CAPEX 4.1 per cent of sales Around 3 per cent of sales The forecast takes into account the foreseeable adverse effects on our business due to the coronavirus at the time of preparation (March 18, 2020). However, the economic effects on SAF-HOLLAND cannot currently be adequately determined or reliably quantified in full. Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 28 > Summary - Our business model is resilient and we are well-positioned for future growth AFTERMARKET SALES (€ MN) CAGR 2015-2019: +4.9% Stable contribution from aftermarket business 268,0 268,9 325,1 311,8 277,6 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 SALES TOP 10 CUSTOMERS Top 10 Rest 35% 65%  Global footprint and local content  Diversified customer base Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 29 > Your key takeaways Stable contribution from aftermarket business

Strong focus on SG&A savings and FCF generation

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE as key strategic cornerstone

Global COVID-19 response team in place

COVID-19 response team in place Solid financial position (cash FY2019 € 131 mn, mostly undrawn credit lines € 300 mn)

Financial impact from COVID-19 on FY2020 not fully quantifiable yet Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 30 > Financial calendar & IR contact DATEEVENT 13.05.2020Publication Quarterly Statement Q1 2020 20.05.2020Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2020 20.05.2020Extraordinary Annual General Meeting 2020 13.08.2020Publication Half-Year Financial Report 2020 18.11.2020Publication Quarterly Statement Q1-Q3 2020 Investor Relations Contact ir@safholland.de Michael Schickling Head of Investor Relations / Corporate Communications T: +49 (0) 6095 301 617 michael.schickling@safholland.de Alexander Pöschl Senior Manager Investor Relations / Corporate Communications T: +49 (0) 6095 301 117 alexander.poeschl@safholland.de Klaus Breitenbach Senior Manager Investor Relations / Corporate Communications T: + 49 (0) 6095 301 565 klaus.breitenbach@safholland.de Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 31 > »WE ARE HAPPY TO ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS.« Analysts' and Investors' Conference 2020 < 32 > Attachments Original document

