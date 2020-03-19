SAF HOLLAND : Presentation AR 2019

ALEXANDER GEIS (CEO) / DR MATTHIAS HEIDEN (CFO) / DR ANDRÉ PHILIPP (COO)
Analysts' and
Investors'
Conference
19 MARCH 2020
AGENDA
Welcome
Performance 2019- We achieved important milestones in all regions and laid the foundation for our future success
Outlook- We will strengthen our leading market positions and improve our profitability in the coming years
Today's speakers - Welcome to our Annual Analysts' and Investors' Conference
Alexander Geis
Chief Executive Officer
CEO of theSAF-HOLLAND Group since February 26, 2019 and member of the Group Management Board since July 2011
With SAF since 1995 and most recently President of Region EMEA and Chief Procurement Officer
Previously member of the Management Board and responsible for the Business Unit Aftermarket and for the strategic and operative alignment of the global spare parts business
MBA-degreeof University of Maryland, USA
Dr Matthias Heiden
Chief Financial Officer
CFO of theSAF-HOLLAND Group and member of the Group Management Board since March 2017
Responsible for the areas of Finance, Accounting and Controlling, IT, Legal and Compliance, Human Resources, and Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.
Previously CFO of SAP's German subsidiary and
Regional CFO for Middle and Eastern Europe
Degree in Business Administration and Doctor of Economic Sciences
Dr André Philipp
Chief Operating Officer
COO of theSAF-HOLLAND Group and member of the Group Management Board since January 2019
Responsible for all of the Group's production plants worldwide and for Global Quality, Global Lean Organization and Global Operations
Previously in management positions such as CTO and COO, for the HELLA and Deutz Dalian Engine Co.
Degree in industrial engineering,MBA-degree and doctorate in economics
1Performance 2019 - We achieved important milestones in all regions and laid the foundation for our future success
Summary: We set solid foundations for the next phase with clear idea on 2020+ path
Sales
€ 1.284 MN
Net working capital ratio
14.9%
Adj. EBIT
margin
6.2%
(€ 80 MN)
Capex
€ 53.0 MN
Revised FY 2019 guidance met
Program FORWARD shows further positive results
China: plant consolidation successfully executed
Comprehensive cost-cutting program started
Free cash flow generation strongly improved
Solid financial profile secured
Next stage in operational excellence
Further accelerate efforts on inventory management and free cash flow generation
Sustainably improve quality of earnings
Truck and trailer production 2019 - We had to prove ourselves in difficult markets
WESTERN &
NORTH
CHINA
SOUTH
INDIA
EASTERN EUROPE
AMERICA
AMERICA
Truck1
Trailer2
Truck3
Trailer3
Truck1
Trailer2
Truck1
Trailer2
Truck1
Trailer2
-2%
-7%
+6%
+3%
-3%
-20%
+4%
+23%
-53%
-65%
European trailer market easedafter historic highs in 2018
Upswing coming to an end against declining order intakein North America
Trade conflict between China/US and lack of macroeconomic impetusweighted on trailer production in China
Lasting recoveryin South America
Strong slump of the Indiantrailer market as the expectedcatch-upeffect after the April/May elections did not materialize and lower than expected GDP growth
1LMC Global Commercial Vehicles Forecast , medium & heavy truck, local sources 2CLEAR, local sources 3ACT Truck & Trailer Outlook, local sources Analysts' and Investors' Conference2020 < 6 >
Group results - Sales and adjusted EBIT margin in line with revised guidance and market expectations
SALES (€ MN)
SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)
2018
2019
1.301
1.284
349
346
345
341
313
320
295
276
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
ADJ. EBIT MARGIN
ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER
8,0%
6,9%
6,9%
7,2%
6,9%
7,2%
6,2%
5,4%
5,8%
4,7%
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Sales in 2019 influenced by
Acquisition effects (+3.2 per cent respectively € +41.4 mn)
FX effects (+2.0 per cent respectively
+25.8 mn)
Organic effects(-6.4 per cent respectively
-83.6mn net; strong organic growth in the Americas region could not compensate for the other regions)
Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 influenced by
Substantial losses due to restart in China(-)
Product mix effects and inventorywrite-offs(-)
Higher selling and administrative expenses(-)
Contractual passing on of last year's steel price increases (+)
Sustained price increases in the North American aftermarket business (+)
Earnings generated by the entities acquired since January 2018 (+)
Improved procedures and processes at our plants (+)
Savings in global sourcing (+)
Adj. EBIT margin in 2018 positively affectedby the partial settlement of a medical plan in the US
NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
EMEA - Solid development in a challenging market environment
SALES (€ MN)
659
626
FY
ADJ. EBIT MARGIN
10,8%
9,6%
FY
SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)
2018
2019
167
176
178
172
156
158
144
134
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER
11,5%
11,5%
11,2%
10,0%
9,7%
9,8%
8,9%
9,1%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Sales in 2019 influenced by
Acquisition effects (+3.1 per cent respectively € +20.5 mn)
FX effects (0.0 per cent respectively €-0.3 mn)
Organic effects(-8.0 per cent respectively € -53.0 mn)
Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 affected by
Companies acquired since January 2018 (+)
Strict cost discipline (+)
Declining sales volume and higher personnel expenses(-)
Adj. EBIT margin in 2018 supported by
Foreign currency effects Turkish Lira - Euro (+)
Nogoodwill impairment on V.ORLANDI
NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
Americas - Continuing recovery
SALES (€ MN)
SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)
2018
2019
•Sales in 2019 influenced by
•
Organic effects (+8.0 per cent
534
144
respectively € +37.8 mn; outperformed
141
the market)
472
131
129
123
118
118
•
102
FX effects (+5.3 per cent respectively
€ +24.8 mn)
•
Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 affected by
•
Operational efficiency gains from program
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FORWARD (+)
•
Contractual passing on of prior year's steel
ADJ. EBIT MARGIN
ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER
price increases (+)
Lower purchase prices for steel and other materials (+)
8,1%
•
More profitable aftermarket business (+)
5,5%
5,2%
5,1%
5,4%
•
Adj. EBIT margin in 2018 positively
2,7%
affected bythe partial settlement of a
1,8%
medical plan in the US in Q3/2018
1,7%
0,5%
FY
-0,7%Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
APAC - Challenging market environment
SALES (€ MN)
SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)
2018
2019
94
89
31
29
26
24
23
20
19
10
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
ADJ. EBIT MARGIN
ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER
8,9%
13,6%
10,4%
3,8%
7,4%
6,6%
8,0%
4,3%
5,8%
-3,7%
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Sales in 2019 influenced by
Acquisition effects (+21.7 per cent respectively € +20.4 mn)
FX effects (+1.1 per cent respectively € 1.0 mn)
Organic effects(-28.6 per cent respectively € -26.9 mn due to unfavourable market development in India)
Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 affected by
Lack of profit contributions due to missing volume of the Indian subsidiary(-)
Restructuring income from the sale of a building in the course of a merger of SAF- HOLLAND Australia and York Transport Equipment Pty. Ltd. (Australia)(-)
Product mix effects, mainly in Australia in Q4(-)
Nogoodwill impairment on York
NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
China - Adjusted EBIT in target corridor - Restart ready
SALES (€ MN)
SALES BY QUARTER (€ MN)
2018
2019
76
25
35
16
20
15
13
12
6
4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
ADJ. EBIT MARGIN
ADJ. EBIT MARGIN BY QUARTER
1,7%
2,4%
6,0%
2,4%
-8,3%
-6,3%
-32.0%
-36,9%
-72,6%
-84.5%
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Sales in 2019 sales influenced by
Declining export business of Chinese customers following the trade dispute between China and the US
Short notice cancellations and delays in orders in declining domestic market
Temporary strikes following the announcement of plant closures
Adj. EBIT margin in 2019 burdened by
Low level of capacity utilization at the Xiamen and Qingdao plant(-)
Temporary cost burden from duplicate structures in the course of the integration of the other Chinese locations into the new Greenfield plant(-)
Inventory and accounts receivable impairments(-)
Strike-relatedcosts (-)
Losses on disposal of fixed assets(-)
NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
One-off items China - Substantial restructuring successfully executed
kEUR
Sales
EBIT
Additional depreciation/amortization of PPE and intangible assets from PPA
Goodwill impairment*
Restructuring and transaction costs
EBIT adj.
EBIT adj. %
Adjustments
Inventory write-down/devaluation/scrap
AR write-down/increase allowance
Loss on disposal fix assets
Strike
One-Offs China Total
EBIT adj. (excluding One-Offs CHINA)
EBIT adj. % (excluding One-Offs CHINA)
FTE
No. of locations
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
75,970
12,302
12,819
5,715
4,050
34,886
-57
-2,688
-5,637
-15,660
-8,989
-32,974
57
15
14
15
13
57
-
-
-
6,691
1
6,692
1,271
1,658
1,518
4,125
6,036
13,337
1,271
-1,015
-4,105
-4,829
-2,939
-12,888
1.7%
-8.3%
-32.0%
-84.5%
-72.6%
-36.9%
-
-103
-1,414
-2,416
-952
-4,885
-
0
-968
-187
-520
-1,675
-
0
0
-761
56
-705
-
0
-800
0
0
-800
-
-103
-3,182
-3,364
-1,416
-8,065
1,271
-913
-922
-1,465
-1,522
-4,822
1.7%
-7.4%
-7.2%
-25.6%
-37.6%
-13.8%
431
174
5
1
Goodwill impairment results from historic goodwills APAC/China region into two distinct regions APAC and
allocated to the China region in the course of the separation of the
China at the beginning of the year.
P&L 2019 - Sales and adjusted EBIT margin within guidance range
TEUR
Sales
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Other income
Other expenses
Impairment of goodwill
Selling expenses
Administrative expenses
Research and development costs
Operating profit
Share of net profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
EBIT
Finance income
Finance expenses
Finance result
Result before taxes
Income taxes
Tax rate (%)
Result for the period
Total
Q1-Q4/2019 Adjustments
1,284,155-
-1,082,414 15,857
201,741 15,857
4,010-2,167
-2,9712,971
-6,6926,692
-70,7547,688
-71,289 13,086
-20,794490
33,251 44,616
1,948-
35,199 44,616
2,099-
-13,087-
-10,988-
24,211 44,616
-13,914-5,158
57.5%
10,297 39,458
Q1-Q4/2019 adjusted*
1,284,155
-1,066,557
217,598
1,843
-
-
-63,066
-58,203
-20,304
77,867
1,948
79,815
2,099
-13,087
-10,988
68,827
-19,072
27.7%
49,755
in %
Total
of sales
Q1-Q4/2018
Adjustments
100.0%
1,300,555
71
-83.1%
-1,101,292
7,815
16.9%
199,263
7,886
0.1%
10,491
-8,090
0.0%
-834
833
0.0%
-
-
-4.9%
-61,286
6,264
-4.5%
-51,821
4,065
-1.6%
-19,572
648
6.1%
76,241
11,608
0.2%
1,729
-
6.2%
77,970
11,608
0.2%
1,266
-
-1.0%
-15,015
-
0.9%
-13,749
-
5.4%
64,221
11,608
-1.5%
-16,106
-4,216
25.1%
3.9%
48,115
7,392
Q1-Q4/2018 adjusted*
1,300,626
-1,093,477
207,149
2,401
-1
-
-55,022
-47,756
-18,924
87,849
1,729
89,578
1,266
-15,015
-13,749
75,829
-20,322
26.8%
55,507
in % of sales
100.0%
-84.1%
15.9%
0.2%
0.0%
0.0%
-4.2%
-3.7%
-1.5%
6.8%
0.1%
6.9%
0.1%
-1.2%
-1.1%
5.8%
-1.6%
4.3%
* Adjusted earnings correspond to the management perspective. The adjustments essentially include restructuring and transactions costs, write-off of
goodwill, depreciation and amortization arising from purchase price allocations, expenses arising from the step-up of inventories arising from
purchase price allocations and remeasurement effects related to call and put options.
Investments and depreciation - Preparing for the future
INVESTMENTS (IN % OF SALES)
INVESTMENTS BY QUARTER (IN % OF SALES)
2018
2019
5,9%
4,1%
4,9%
4,2%
4,0%
3,1%
2,9%
2,4%
2,8%
2,4%
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
DEPRECIATION (IN % OF SALES)
DEPRECIATION BY QUARTER (IN % OF SALES)
3,3%
3,9%
3,6%
3,3%
2,7%
2,5%
2,3%
2,1%
2,2%
2,3%
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Investmentsin plant, property, equipment and intangible assets (excl. IFRS 16) reached 4.1 per cent of Group sales
Operating cash flow(7.1 per cent of Group sales) covers investments by far
Focus of investments:construction of the Chinese Greenfield project, rationalisation and expansion investments in the US, new office building in Germany
Close monitoring of the investment approval processto streamline capital allocation
Depreciation (excl. impairment of goodwill, R&D projects and tangible assets) increasedmainly due to IFRS 16 effects (0.6 per cent of Group sales)
NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
Net working capital - Improvements support cash flow generation
NET WORKING CAPITAL (IN % OF SALES)*
•
Net working capital (NWC) 4.7 per cent or
16,0
€ 8.1 mn below previous year's figure
15,6
•Inventories 6.3 per cent below prior
14,5
14,9
14,3
year's level despite sales decrease of
14,0
13,4
13,5
12,6
12,9
1.3 per cent
•Trade receivables down 9.3 per cent
11,9
11,0
on substantially improved cash
collection
•Trade payables down 14.5 per cent
or € 18.8 mn compared to year end
2018
•Related to sales over the last twelve
months (LTM), NWC ratio improved
from 13.3 per cent to 12.8 per cent
Q1 17
Q2 17
Q3 17
Q4 17
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Net working capital ratio (ratio of current assets less cash and cash equivalents, currentnon-interest-bearing liabilities and other current and non-current provisions to the fourth quarter's sales extrapolated for the full year)
Investing cash flow (PP&E and intangible assets) at € 53.0 mn(2018: € 40.8 mn)
Greenfield project in China
Program FORWARD
New office building in Germany
NOTE:All figures shown are rounded, minor discrepancies may arise from additions of these amounts.
Net debt | Equity ratio - Disciplined Balance Sheet Management
NET DEBT INCL. FINANCE LEASE LIABILITIES (€ MN)
EQUITY RATIO
Σ 213.6
Σ 251.7
32,5%*
32,5%
368,6
382,8
€ 318 MN*
€ 318 MN
-155,0
-131,2
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2019
Cash
Debt
First time application of IFRS 16 alone accounts for approx. € 33.6 mn
Cash and cash equivalents and othershort-term investments influenced by dividend payments and purchase price payments for Stara Group and PressureGuard
* Adjusted according to IAS 8.42 (cp. Section 2.4.2 in Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements)
Former financing structure before planned refinancing activities
MATURITY PROFILE (€ MN)
Amount
Maturity
Product
€ mn
date
Convertible bond
99.8
09/2020
Promissory note loan (5 years) *
140.5
11/2020
100**
Promissory note loan (7 years) *
17.0
11/2022
Revolving credit facility
200.0
10/2025
Promissory note loan (10 years) *
42.5
11/2025
Non-current loan
50.0
06/2026
100
200
140.5
50
42.5
17
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
•Partial Repayment Nov. 2019: € 88.5 mn (5 years), € 12 mn (7 years), € 1 mn (10 years), therefore RCF drawn in the amount of € 85 mn
** option for an additional € 100 mn
New financing structure after refinancing activities
MATURITY PROFILE (€ MN)
Amount
Maturity
Product
€ mn
date
Promissory note loan old (7 years)
5.0
11/2022
Promissory note loan new (3 years)
141.0
03/2023
100**
Promissory note loan new (3.5 years)
20.0
11/2023
Promissory note loan new (5 years)
69
03/2025
Promissory note loan old (10 years)
9
10/2025
Revolving credit facility
200.0
10/2025
Non-current loan
50.0
06/2026
Promissory note loan new (7 years)
15
03/2027
Promissory note loan new (10 years)
5
03/2030
20
200*
9
141
69
50
15
5
5
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
RCF mostly undrawn
option for an additional € 100 mn
2Outlook - We will strengthen our leading market positions and improve our profitability in the coming years
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE Program - We operationalize corporate strategy and build the basis for future success
6 CORE AREAS - 30 ROADMAPS
TIMING
Initiation
Kickoff Jan. 2020
Start Rollout Wave 1
April 2020
Start Rollout Wave 2
June 2020
Project FORWARD 2.0 - Accelerate efforts to continue path to success
•
Program FORWARD 2.0
REVENUE
COST
−accelerate efforts in 2020 with focus
on operational excellence
•Current downturn in the U.S. market is
Product
Plants &
Direct
an opportunity for SAFH
Aftermarket
Portfolio
Supply
−improve processes in the plants due
Material
& Pricing
Chain
to potential lower utilization levels
QUALITY
PROCESSES
SAFETY AND PEOPLE
Operational CAPEX Americas - Example: Axle Production Warrenton North
NEW YANGZHOU GREENFIELD FACILITY
General Plant Status
Ramp-upin progress
Preliminary pullback of expats due toCOVID-19 creates challenges
Operational Excellence Focus
Focus onramp-up and technical training
Directly include LEAN methods: Safety, QRQC, 5S, Materialflow, etc.
SAP Global Manufacturing template
Operational CAPEX China - State-of-the-art equipment will allow output and quality to gain market share
COVID-19: Impact On SAF-HOLLAND Group*
•Employee Safety
•Supply Chain and Customers
•We protect the health and safety of our employees worldwide
•SAFH's dual and multi-sourcing strategy instrumental to
through close monitoring and regular guidance updates: travel
mitigate risks and manage the supply chain.
suspended and precautionary updates have been issued.
•Early quarantine measures established.
•Early supply chain monitoring and mitigating activities.
•Global COVID-19 response team in place.
•So far no significant supply chain shortages but dynamic
developments which are monitored constantly.
•Flexible working models established.
•Communication lines to both customers and suppliers in place
globally.
•Ramp-up of Greenfield Operation in China
•First key account customer announced plant closures.
•Chinese New Year break extension and regional quarantine
•Anticipated Financial Impact
measures have delayed return to ramp-up the Greenfield
plant.
•Plant is back in operation now.
•Financial impact on FY2020 not fully quantifiable yet.
•Availability of workforce has improved to > 90% again with
•Corona adds to market downturns and puts pressure on the
industry and its supply chain.
challenges remaining for international support and leadership.
* As of March 18, 2020
Savings measures initiated globally.
"Cash is King" - program started with dedicated team.
Outlook truck and trailer production* - Global downturn except in South America
WESTERN &
NORTH
CHINA
SOUTH
INDIA
EASTERN EUROPE
AMERICA
AMERICA
Truck1
Trailer2
Truck3
Trailer3
Truck1
Trailer2
Truck1
Trailer2
Truck1
Trailer2
2018
-2%
+6%
2018
+27%
+12%
2018
-7%
-4%
2018
+23%
+55%
2018
+41%
+13%
2019
-2%
-7%
2019
+6%
+3%
2019
-3%
-20%
2019
+4%
+23%
2019
-53%
-65%
2020E
-10% to
-5% to
2020E
-40%
-35%
2020E
-20%
-30%
2020E
+20%
+5%
2020E
-20%
-20%
-15%
-10%
2020E:
Lower volumes in Western & Eastern Europe
Significant declines in North America and China
1LMC Global Commercial Vehicles Forecast , medium & heavy truck, local sources 2CLEAR, local sources
3ACT Truck & Trailer Outlook, local sources * As of March 2020
2020E:
South America continues its upward trend
India with a weaker development
Financial guidance 2020
FY 2019
FY 2020E*
Sales
€ 1,284 mn
Low double digit
percentage decline
Adj. EBIT margin
6.2 per cent
Between 4 and 5 per cent
CAPEX
4.1 per cent of sales
Around 3 per cent of sales
The forecast takes into account the foreseeable adverse effects on our business due to the coronavirus at the time of preparation (March 18, 2020). However, the economic effects onSAF-HOLLAND cannot currently be adequately determined or reliably quantified in full.
Summary - Our business model is resilient and we are well-positioned for future growth
AFTERMARKET SALES (€ MN)
CAGR 2015-2019: +4.9%
Stable contribution from aftermarket business
268,0 268,9
325,1
311,8
277,6
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
SALES TOP 10 CUSTOMERS
Top 10
Rest
35%
65%
Global footprint and local content
Diversified customer base
Your key takeaways
Stable contribution from aftermarket business
Strong focus on SG&A savings and FCF generation
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE as key strategic cornerstone