SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Change in the Chair of the Board of Directors

26.09.2019 / 10:29

- Martina Merz resigns as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors



- Former Vice Chairman Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt takes over the mandate



- Martina Merz remains a member of the Board of Directors





Luxembourg, September 26, 2019. Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt, member of the Board of Directors of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. since March 2013 and the Vice Chairman of the Board since April 2017, assumes in his capacity as Vice Chairman of the supervisory body the tasks of Martina Merz who resigned from her position as Chairwoman for personal reasons. Martina Merz will remain a member of the Company's Board of Directors.



Dr. Kleinschmitt is both a banker and a lawyer. He studied law at the University of Berlin and then earned his doctorate at the Free University of Berlin. Between 1991 and 2000, he held various management positions at Herlitz AG and Herlitz Falkenhöh AG, most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Human Resources Officer of Herlitz AG. Since 2001 he has been a partner in the international law firm Noerr LLP and is a member of the Executive Board of Noerr Consulting AG, where he works as a consultant and interim manager in the areas of corporate finance and restructuring.

SAF-HOLLAND S.A., located in Luxembourg, is the largest independent listed supplier to the commercial vehicle market in Europe delivering mainly to the trailer markets. With sales of approximately EUR 1,301 million in 2018, the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of chassis-related systems and components primarily for trailers, trucks, buses, and recreational vehicles. The product range comprises axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gear marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.Orlandi and York. SAF-HOLLAND sells its products to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) on six continents. The Group's Aftermarket business supplies spare parts to the service networks of Original Equipment Suppliers (OES), as well as to end customers and service centers through its extensive global distribution network. SAF-HOLLAND is one of the few suppliers in the truck and trailer industry that is internationally positioned in almost all markets worldwide. With the innovation campaign "SMART STEEL - ENGINEER BUILD CONNECT" SAF-HOLLAND combines mechanics with sensors and electronics and drives the digital networking of commercial vehicles and logistics chains. More than 4,000 committed employees worldwide are already today working on the future of the transportation industry.



Michael Schickling

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 617

michael.schickling@safholland.de



This press release contains certain future-oriented statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may lead to the actual results, financial position, development or performance of the company deviating considerably from the appraisals specified here. The company assumes no obligation to update future-oriented statements of this nature or adapt them to future events or developments.



This announcement is for information purposes only and does neither constitute an offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities nor a solicitation of any offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. SAF-HOLLAND S.A. does not intend to register any securities referred to herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection with this announcement.

