Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAF-HOLLAND    SFQ   LU0307018795

SAF-HOLLAND

(SFQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Change in the Chair of the Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Change in the Chair of the Board of Directors

26.09.2019 / 10:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Corporate News


SAF-HOLLAND: Change in the Chair of the Board of Directors

 

- Martina Merz resigns as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors
 

- Former Vice Chairman Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt takes over the mandate
 

- Martina Merz remains a member of the Board of Directors

 

Luxembourg, September 26, 2019. Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt, member of the Board of Directors of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. since March 2013 and the Vice Chairman of the Board since April 2017, assumes in his capacity as Vice Chairman of the supervisory body the tasks of Martina Merz who resigned from her position as Chairwoman for personal reasons. Martina Merz will remain a member of the Company's Board of Directors.
 

Dr. Kleinschmitt is both a banker and a lawyer. He studied law at the University of Berlin and then earned his doctorate at the Free University of Berlin. Between 1991 and 2000, he held various management positions at Herlitz AG and Herlitz Falkenhöh AG, most recently as Chief Financial Officer and Human Resources Officer of Herlitz AG. Since 2001 he has been a partner in the international law firm Noerr LLP and is a member of the Executive Board of Noerr Consulting AG, where he works as a consultant and interim manager in the areas of corporate finance and restructuring.

 

 

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND S.A., located in Luxembourg, is the largest independent listed supplier to the commercial vehicle market in Europe delivering mainly to the trailer markets. With sales of approximately EUR 1,301 million in 2018, the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of chassis-related systems and components primarily for trailers, trucks, buses, and recreational vehicles. The product range comprises axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gear marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.Orlandi and York. SAF-HOLLAND sells its products to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) on six continents. The Group's Aftermarket business supplies spare parts to the service networks of Original Equipment Suppliers (OES), as well as to end customers and service centers through its extensive global distribution network. SAF-HOLLAND is one of the few suppliers in the truck and trailer industry that is internationally positioned in almost all markets worldwide. With the innovation campaign "SMART STEEL - ENGINEER BUILD CONNECT" SAF-HOLLAND combines mechanics with sensors and electronics and drives the digital networking of commercial vehicles and logistics chains. More than 4,000 committed employees worldwide are already today working on the future of the transportation industry.
 

Contact

Michael Schickling
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 617
michael.schickling@safholland.de
 

Future-oriented statements

This press release contains certain future-oriented statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may lead to the actual results, financial position, development or performance of the company deviating considerably from the appraisals specified here. The company assumes no obligation to update future-oriented statements of this nature or adapt them to future events or developments.
 

Notes

This announcement is for information purposes only and does neither constitute an offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities nor a solicitation of any offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. SAF-HOLLAND S.A. does not intend to register any securities referred to herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection with this announcement.

 




Contact:
SAF-HOLLAND Group
Michael Schickling
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach

Phone +49 6095 301-617
michael.schickling@safholland.de

26.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse
L-2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 6095 301 - 0
Fax: +49 6095 301 - 260
E-mail: ir@safholland.de
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: LU0307018795
WKN: A0MU70
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 880537

 
End of News DGAP News Service

880537  26.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=880537&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAF-HOLLAND
05:00aMARTINA MERZ : Thyssenkrupp's Merz drops SAF Holland chairwoman role
RE
04:35aSAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Change in the Chair of the Board of Directors
EQ
09/25SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/25GUIDO KERKHOFF : Thyssenkrupp faces more turmoil as CEO Kerkhoff set to leave
RE
09/25Thyssenkrupp faces more turmoil as CEO Kerkhoff set to leave
RE
09/25EUROPE : European stocks sink as Trump fuels grim mood
RE
09/23SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Outlook revised for fiscal year 2019
EQ
09/23SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : SAF-HOLLAND S.A. revised outlook for fiscal year 2019
EQ
09/05SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : SAF-HOLLAND: Kent Jones appointed President Americas
EQ
09/04SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 284 M
EBIT 2019 71,4 M
Net income 2019 35,2 M
Debt 2019 229 M
Yield 2019 5,70%
P/E ratio 2019 8,74x
P/E ratio 2020 6,84x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 295 M
Chart SAF-HOLLAND
Duration : Period :
SAF-HOLLAND Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAF-HOLLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 9,04  €
Last Close Price 6,65  €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Geis Chief Executive Officer
Martina Merz Chairman
Steffen Schewerda President-Group Operations
André Philipp Member-Management Board
Martin Kleinschmitt Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAF-HOLLAND-42.05%323
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 499
FRENI BREMBO SPA-2.47%3 090
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD-42.96%2 047
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-10.05%1 851
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-10.59%1 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group