SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Mike Ginocchio new president of the APAC region at SAF-HOLLAND - Group expands business segments adding stand-alone APAC region, effective January 1, 2019



28.01.2019 / 09:20

Luxembourg, January 28, 2019 - The listed supplier for the trailer, truck and bus industries SAF-HOLLAND S.A. ("SAF-HOLLAND") has appointed Mr. Mike Ginocchio as President APAC (Asia, Pacific, India), effective January 1, 2019. In his role, Mr. Ginocchio will report to the CEO, Mr. Detlef Borghardt, and become a member of the Group Management Board. The appointment of Mr. Ginocchio as President APAC relieves CEO Detlef Borghardt from his additional role as President of the APAC/China region.



Mike Ginocchio has been working at the SAF-HOLLAND Group since 1995 and has extensive experience in the commercial vehicle industry, and specifically in the areas of product and market development. Prior to his appointment as president, he held several leadership roles at SAF-HOLLAND, his most recent being Vice President Asia Pacific. In this position, he was also responsible for the successful integration of York.



Business segments expanded to include the APAC region

In order to prepare for the Group's further growth and its ongoing focus on the emerging markets, the Group Management Board has decided to add the stand-alone APAC region to SAF-HOLLAND's business segments. As a result, the business segments as of January 1, 2019, are now divided into the regions EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), Americas (North and South America), China and APAC (Asia, Pacific, India). This change will also change the segment reporting of the regions mentioned.



"In appointing Mr. Mike Ginocchio, we are pleased to have a seasoned expert for the Asia region as our President of the APAC region and a member of the Group Management Board. With our growth strategy already in place, SAF-HOLLAND is continuously aligning its business and corporate structures with global developments," explained SAF-HOLLAND CEO Detlef Borghardt, in his comments on the motive for expanding the business segments.



About SAF-HOLLAND:

SAF-HOLLAND S.A., located in Luxembourg, is the largest independent listed supplier to the commercial vehicle market in Europe delivering mainly to the trailer markets. With sales of approximately EUR 1,139 million in 2017, the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of chassis-related systems and components primarily for trailers, trucks, buses, and recreational vehicles. The product range comprises axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gear marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.Orlandi and York. SAF-HOLLAND sells its products to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) on six continents. The Group's Aftermarket business supplies spare parts to the service networks of Original Equipment Suppliers (OES), as well as to end customers and service centers through its extensive global distribution network. SAF-HOLLAND is one of the few suppliers in the truck and trailer industry that is internationally positioned in almost all markets worldwide. With the innovation campaign SMART STEEL - ENGINEER BUILD CONNECT, SAF-HOLLAND combines mechanics with sensors and electronics and drives the digital networking of commercial vehicles and logistics chains. More than 4,400 committed employees worldwide are already today working on the future of the transportation industry.

