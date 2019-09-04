Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SAF-HOLLAND    SFQ   LU0307018795

SAF-HOLLAND

(SFQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 06:35am EDT


SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.09.2019 / 12:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Dr. André Philipp
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Operating Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SAF-HOLLAND S.A.  
b) LEI 222100QJQLUJHWREL058
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share
  Identification code ISIN: LU0307018795 (WKN: A0MU70)
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 8.035 EUR 1,060.62
EUR 8.06 EUR 2,418.00
EUR 8.065 EUR 11,613.60
EUR 8.04 EUR 10,452.00
EUR 8.05 EUR 3,542.00
EUR 8.03 EUR 3,051.40
EUR 8.08 EUR 5,300.48
EUR 8.045 EUR 2,831.84
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume EUR 40,269.94
- Price EUR 8.054
e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-02; UTC +02.00
f) Place of the transaction Xetra (XETR)

04.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse
L-2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53671  04.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAF-HOLLAND
06:35aSAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/28SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Christoph Günter appointed as President EMEA
EQ
08/23SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/08SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : SAF-HOLLAND: Solid first half of 2019
EQ
07/05SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05/31SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Jürgen Knott appointed as President China
EQ
05/20SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : SAF-HOLLAND: Euler Hermes Rating confirms BBB rating - outloo..
EQ
05/16SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : SAF-HOLLAND and LOHR Industrie seal strategic partnership for..
EQ
05/09SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Solid first quarter of 2019 - outlook confirmed
EQ
04/29SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : SAF-HOLLAND concludes the largest single order in its history..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 361 M
EBIT 2019 93,8 M
Net income 2019 47,9 M
Debt 2019 218 M
Yield 2019 5,92%
P/E ratio 2019 7,32x
P/E ratio 2020 6,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 358 M
Technical analysis trends SAF-HOLLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,53  €
Last Close Price 7,83  €
Spread / Highest target 91,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Detlef Borghardt Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martina Merz Chairman
André Philipp Chief Operating Officer
Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer
Anja Kleyboldt Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAF-HOLLAND-29.55%393
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 126
FRENI BREMBO SPA-6.07%2 979
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD-46.08%1 934
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-19.14%1 693
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-20.12%1 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group