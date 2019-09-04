

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.09.2019 / 12:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dr. André Philipp 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SAF-HOLLAND S.A. b) LEI 222100QJQLUJHWREL058 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Share Identification code ISIN: LU0307018795 (WKN: A0MU70) b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 8.035 EUR 1,060.62 EUR 8.06 EUR 2,418.00 EUR 8.065 EUR 11,613.60 EUR 8.04 EUR 10,452.00 EUR 8.05 EUR 3,542.00 EUR 8.03 EUR 3,051.40 EUR 8.08 EUR 5,300.48 EUR 8.045 EUR 2,831.84 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume EUR 40,269.94 - Price EUR 8.054 e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-02; UTC +02.00 f) Place of the transaction Xetra (XETR)

