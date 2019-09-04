|
SAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
09/04/2019 | 06:35am EDT
|
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04.09.2019 / 12:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dr. André Philipp
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
|
|b)
|LEI
|222100QJQLUJHWREL058
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Share
|
|Identification code
|ISIN: LU0307018795 (WKN: A0MU70)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|EUR 8.035
|EUR 1,060.62
|EUR 8.06
|EUR 2,418.00
|EUR 8.065
|EUR 11,613.60
|EUR 8.04
|EUR 10,452.00
|EUR 8.05
|EUR 3,542.00
|EUR 8.03
|EUR 3,051.40
|EUR 8.08
|EUR 5,300.48
|EUR 8.045
|EUR 2,831.84
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|- Aggregated volume
|EUR 40,269.94
|- Price
|EUR 8.054
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-09-02; UTC +02.00
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Xetra (XETR)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
|
|68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse
|
|L-2320 Luxembourg
|
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.safholland.com
|
|
|Sales 2019
|1 361 M
|EBIT 2019
|93,8 M
|Net income 2019
|47,9 M
|Debt 2019
|218 M
|Yield 2019
|5,92%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|7,32x
|P/E ratio 2020
|6,66x
|EV / Sales2019
|0,42x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,44x
|Capitalization
|358 M
Technical analysis trends SAF-HOLLAND
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Average target price
|
11,53 €
|Last Close Price
|
7,83 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
91,6%
|Spread / Average Target
|
47,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
14,9%