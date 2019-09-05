Log in
SAF-HOLLAND

(SFQ)
  Report  
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND: Kent Jones appointed President Americas

09/05/2019 | 11:40am EDT

DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND: Kent Jones appointed President Americas

05.09.2019 / 17:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAF-HOLLAND: Kent Jones appointed President Americas

 

- Supplier expert in the commercial vehicle industry (OE and aftermarket)

- Proven track record in the areas of Sales and Marketing, Operational Excellence, Restructuring and Business Development

- Extensive cross-functional leadership experience
 

Luxembourg, September 5, 2019. SAF-HOLLAND GmbH, one of the world's leading suppliers of truck and trailer components, has reached an amicable agreement with Steffen Schewerda, President Americas and member of the Group Management Board, to terminate his office, with Mr. Schewerda stepping down, effective September 6, 2019. At the same time, SAF-HOLLAND appointed Kent Jones as President Americas, effective September 9, 2019. In this capacity, Mr. Jones will report directly to Alexander Geis, CEO of SAF-HOLLAND.
 

Kent Jones began his career in 1992 at General Motors in the areas of Account Management and Production Control. From 1996 to 2016, he worked for Remy International Inc., a US manufacturer of starters and alternators for light and heavy commercial vehicles, in a variety of staff and operational management positions in Sales and Marketing, Aftermarket, E-mobility and Business Development. In his most recent position, Mr. Jones served as Vice President of Commercial Vehicle Steering Systems and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems at ZF Commercial Steering, USA, and was responsible for Sales and Marketing, Business Development, Product Planning and Strategy.
 

Kent Jones is a graduate engineer. He studied industrial engineering at Kettering University in Flint, Michigan and also holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA).
 

Alexander Geis, CEO of SAF-HOLLAND, says: "Kent Jones brings with him comprehensive commercial vehicle-specific management experience in the areas of Sales and Marketing, Operational Excellence, Restructuring and Business Development. With Kent Jones as President Americas, we are now very well positioned to fully realize the earnings potential of our Americas activities."


 

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND S.A., located in Luxembourg, is the largest independent listed supplier to the commercial vehicle market in Europe delivering mainly to the trailer markets. With sales of approximately EUR 1,301 million in 2018, the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of chassis-related systems and components primarily for trailers, trucks, buses, and recreational vehicles. The product range comprises axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gear marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.Orlandi and York. SAF-HOLLAND sells its products to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) on six continents. The Group's Aftermarket business supplies spare parts to the service networks of Original Equipment Suppliers (OES), as well as to end customers and service centers through its extensive global distribution network. SAF-HOLLAND is one of the few suppliers in the truck and trailer industry that is internationally positioned in almost all markets worldwide. With the innovation campaign "SMART STEEL - ENGINEER BUILD CONNECT" SAF-HOLLAND combines mechanics with sensors and electronics and drives the digital networking of commercial vehicles and logistics chains. More than 4,000 committed employees worldwide are already today working on the future of the transportation industry.
 

Contact

Michael Schickling
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 617
michael.schickling@safholland.de


Future-oriented statements

This press release contains certain future-oriented statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may lead to the actual results, financial position, development or performance of the company deviating considerably from the appraisals specified here. The company assumes no obligation to update future-oriented statements of this nature or adapt them to future events or developments.
 

Notes

This announcement is for information purposes only and does neither constitute an offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities nor a solicitation of any offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. SAF-HOLLAND S.A. does not intend to register any securities referred to herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection with this announcement.

 



Contact:
SAF-HOLLAND Group
Michael Schickling
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach

Phone +49 6095 301-617
michael.schickling@safholland.de

05.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse
L-2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 6095 301 - 0
Fax: +49 6095 301 - 260
E-mail: ir@safholland.de
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: LU0307018795
WKN: A0MU70
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 869471

 
End of News DGAP News Service

869471  05.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=869471&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
