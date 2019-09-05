DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND: Kent Jones appointed President Americas



05.09.2019 / 17:37

SAF-HOLLAND: Kent Jones appointed President Americas

- Supplier expert in the commercial vehicle industry (OE and aftermarket)

- Proven track record in the areas of Sales and Marketing, Operational Excellence, Restructuring and Business Development

- Extensive cross-functional leadership experience



Luxembourg, September 5, 2019. SAF-HOLLAND GmbH, one of the world's leading suppliers of truck and trailer components, has reached an amicable agreement with Steffen Schewerda, President Americas and member of the Group Management Board, to terminate his office, with Mr. Schewerda stepping down, effective September 6, 2019. At the same time, SAF-HOLLAND appointed Kent Jones as President Americas, effective September 9, 2019. In this capacity, Mr. Jones will report directly to Alexander Geis, CEO of SAF-HOLLAND.



Kent Jones began his career in 1992 at General Motors in the areas of Account Management and Production Control. From 1996 to 2016, he worked for Remy International Inc., a US manufacturer of starters and alternators for light and heavy commercial vehicles, in a variety of staff and operational management positions in Sales and Marketing, Aftermarket, E-mobility and Business Development. In his most recent position, Mr. Jones served as Vice President of Commercial Vehicle Steering Systems and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems at ZF Commercial Steering, USA, and was responsible for Sales and Marketing, Business Development, Product Planning and Strategy.



Kent Jones is a graduate engineer. He studied industrial engineering at Kettering University in Flint, Michigan and also holds a Master in Business Administration (MBA).



Alexander Geis, CEO of SAF-HOLLAND, says: "Kent Jones brings with him comprehensive commercial vehicle-specific management experience in the areas of Sales and Marketing, Operational Excellence, Restructuring and Business Development. With Kent Jones as President Americas, we are now very well positioned to fully realize the earnings potential of our Americas activities."





About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND S.A., located in Luxembourg, is the largest independent listed supplier to the commercial vehicle market in Europe delivering mainly to the trailer markets. With sales of approximately EUR 1,301 million in 2018, the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of chassis-related systems and components primarily for trailers, trucks, buses, and recreational vehicles. The product range comprises axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gear marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.Orlandi and York. SAF-HOLLAND sells its products to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) on six continents. The Group's Aftermarket business supplies spare parts to the service networks of Original Equipment Suppliers (OES), as well as to end customers and service centers through its extensive global distribution network. SAF-HOLLAND is one of the few suppliers in the truck and trailer industry that is internationally positioned in almost all markets worldwide. With the innovation campaign "SMART STEEL - ENGINEER BUILD CONNECT" SAF-HOLLAND combines mechanics with sensors and electronics and drives the digital networking of commercial vehicles and logistics chains. More than 4,000 committed employees worldwide are already today working on the future of the transportation industry.



Contact

Michael Schickling

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 617

michael.schickling@safholland.de



