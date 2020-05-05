Log in
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Inka Koljonen newly appointed CFO at SAF-HOLLAND

05/05/2020

05.05.2020

Inka Koljonen newly appointed CFO at SAF-HOLLAND

Inka Koljonen (46) will be the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective as of September 1, 2020.

Luxembourg, May 5, 2020. As of September 1, 2020, Inka Koljonen will be responsible for Finance, Accounting and Controlling, IT, Legal and Compliance, Investor Relations, Internal Audit and Corporate Communications in the SAF-HOLLAND Group.

Ms. Koljonen holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration (Dipl.-Kffr.) from the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität in Munich. At MTU Aero Engines, Ms. Koljonen initially worked in Controlling and was later responsible for Investor Relations. After a role at Siemens as CFO for Russia, Ms. Koljonen assumed her current responsibility as CFO for the Catalys business unit at Clariant.

With the appointment of Inka Koljonen we are very pleased to be welcoming such a highly qualified successor to Dr. Matthias Heiden,' explains Martin Kleinschmitt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAF-HOLLAND SE.

SAF-HOLLAND CEO Alexander Geis adds: 'Ms. Koljonen's many years of experience in the manufacturing industry will be of great benefit to us. Ms. Koljonen has precisely the experience and skills we need for the tasks ahead. We are very much looking forward to working with her'.

Inka Koljonen succeeds Dr. Matthias Heiden at SAF-HOLLAND, who will leave the company on June 30, 2020.

During the transition period, CEO Alexander Geis will provisionally assume responsibility for the CFO division. He will be supported by the Financial Experts on the Board of Directors, Ingrid Jägering and Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt.

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE, located in Luxembourg, is the largest independent listed commercial vehicle supplier in Europe and primarily supplies the trailer markets. With sales of around EUR 1,284 million in 2019, the Company is one of the leading international manufacturers of chassis-related assemblies and components, primarily for trailers but also for trucks, buses, and recreational vehicles. In addition to axle and suspension systems, the product range includes fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins and landing legs, which are sold under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.Orlandi and York brands. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEM) on six continents. In the Aftermarket business, the Group supplies replacement parts to manufacturers' service networks (OES) and, with the help of distribution centers, to end customers and service centers via an extensive global sales network. SAF-HOLLAND has a broad international base and is present in almost all markets worldwide. With the innovation offensive 'SMART STEEL - ENGINEER BUILD CONNECT', SAF-HOLLAND combines mechanics with sensors and electronics and is driving forward the digital networking of commercial vehicles and logistics chains. Around 3,500 committed employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry today.

Contact

Michael Schickling
Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 617
michael.schickling@safholland.de

Future-oriented statements

This press release contains certain future-oriented statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of SAF-HOLLAND SE. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may lead to the actual results, financial position, development or performance of the company deviating considerably from the appraisals specified here. The company assumes no obligation to update future-oriented statements of this nature or adapt them to future events or developments.

Note

This announcement is for information purposes only and does neither constitute an offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities nor a solicitation of any offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. SAF-HOLLAND SE does not intend to register any securities referred to herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection with this announcement.

Inka Koljonen

Disclaimer

SAF-Holland SA published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 09:33:07 UTC
