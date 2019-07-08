Safe Bulkers : Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its

8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares;

8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares.

Monaco - July 8, 2019 -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared:

a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the "Series C Preferred Shares") (NYSE: SB.PR.C) for the period from April 30, 2019 to July 29, 2019;

a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the "Series D Preferred Shares") (NYSE: SB.PR.D) for the period from April 30, 2019 to July 29, 2019.

Each dividend will be paid on July 30, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of July 23, 2019 of the Series C Preferred Shares and of the Series D Preferred Shares, respectively. Dividends on the Series C and D Preferred Shares are payable quarterly in arrears on the 30th day (unless the 30th falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of January, April, July and October of each year.

The declaration and payment of dividends, if any, will always be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company, and will depend on, among other things, the Company's earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and availability, the Company's ability to obtain debt and equity financing on acceptable terms as contemplated by the Company's growth and leverage strategies, the restrictive covenants in the Company's existing and future debt instruments and global economic conditions.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world's largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company's common stock, Series C and Series D preferred stock is listed on the NYSE, where it trades under the symbols "SB", "SB.PR.C" and "SB.PR.D", respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and in the Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company's growth