Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures, Inc. Announces YTD 2018 Financial Results and Highlights

New York, NY, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures, Inc. (OTC: BHCV) ("BHCV" or the "Company") a holding company with a focus on finding, vetting and acquiring cash flowing assets including commercial real estate, energy and technology companies, announced YTD 2018 financial results and highlights.



“One of our first priorities is to prepare the Company for the next phase of operations as we work diligently on moving forward with our business plan. We value our shareholders and will continue to keep them informed as we achieve our goals.” said Delray Wannemacher, CEO.

Financial Results: First Nine Months 2018

Total revenue for the first nine months of 2018 was $305,350 and consisted of $222,124 of equipment sales, $63,334 of consulting fees and $19,892 of mining commissions. Costs of equipment sold totaled $231,822 for the period. $153,064 of equipment sales and $18,954 of consulting fees were paid by related parties. These revenue streams have since ceased and we anticipate a shift in revenue lines as a result of our current focus being finding, vetting and acquiring cash flowing assets including Commercial Real Estate, Energy and Technology Companies.

Operating losses for the first nine months of 2018 totaled $21,583, due to selling, general and administrative expenses required to operate the business and a write-down of equipment value.

Our basic and diluted loss per common share was $(0.00) for the first nine months of 2018.

About Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures, Inc.

Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures, Inc. (BHCV) is a publicly traded holding company with a focus on finding, vetting and acquiring cash flowing assets including Commercial Real Estate, Energy and Technology Companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about BHCV, please visit: http://www.bhcv.io

