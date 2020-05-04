Safe Orthopaedics : Announces the Progressive Lifting of Partial Activity for Its German Commercial Teams

Regulatory News:

Safe Orthopaedics (Paris:ALSAF) (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specialized in the design and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures urgently treated, announces the progressive lifting of partial activity for its German commercial teams.

On May 4th, 2020, the German federal government further pursues the lockdown lifting initiated on April 20th, with the reopening of schools and some public institutions.

Safe Orthopaedics recorded a resumption of spinal surgeries for the past dozen days and starting today, progressively lifts the partial activity measures for the German commercial team, in order to optimally support surgeons for the resumption of surgeries for spinal fractures, with ready-to use technologies particularly effective in this recovery phase.

This progressive lifting of partial activity for commercial teams comes with the implementation of hygiene and security measures, essential to this recovery. It starts with Germany today and will shortly continues for British and French teams.

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, a pioneer of the design and marketing of innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal diseases, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures. The technologies include sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments available to the surgeon at any time and anywhere, enabling minimally invasive approaches, reducing the risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked, FDA and CFDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics, has its headquarter close to Paris (95610 Eragny-Sur-Oise - France) and has created a subsidiary in the UK, Germany and in the US, employing around 50 employees for a total sales of 4.7M€ in 2019.

