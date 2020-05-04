Log in
Safe Orthopaedics : Announces the Progressive Lifting of Partial Activity for Its German Commercial Teams

05/04/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

  • New relaxation on lockdown restrictions in Germany, initiated on April 20th
  • Progressive resumption of surgeries using Safe Orthopaedics kits

Regulatory News:

Safe Orthopaedics (Paris:ALSAF) (FR0013467123 - ALSAF), a company specialized in the design and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for spinal surgeries, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures urgently treated, announces the progressive lifting of partial activity for its German commercial teams.

On May 4th, 2020, the German federal government further pursues the lockdown lifting initiated on April 20th, with the reopening of schools and some public institutions.

Safe Orthopaedics recorded a resumption of spinal surgeries for the past dozen days and starting today, progressively lifts the partial activity measures for the German commercial team, in order to optimally support surgeons for the resumption of surgeries for spinal fractures, with ready-to use technologies particularly effective in this recovery phase.

This progressive lifting of partial activity for commercial teams comes with the implementation of hygiene and security measures, essential to this recovery. It starts with Germany today and will shortly continues for British and French teams.

À propos de Safe Orthopaedics
Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, a pioneer of the design and marketing of innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal diseases, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures. The technologies include sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments available to the surgeon at any time and anywhere, enabling minimally invasive approaches, reducing the risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked, FDA and CFDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics, has its headquarter close to Paris (95610 Eragny-Sur-Oise - France) and has created a subsidiary in the UK, Germany and in the US, employing around 50 employees for a total sales of 4.7M€ in 2019.
For more information : www.SafeOrthopaedics.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4,80 M
EBIT 2019 -6,60 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
Capitalization 0,32 M
Chart SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS
Duration : Period :
Safe Orthopaedics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,35  €
Last Close Price 0,68  €
Spread / Highest target 98,5%
Spread / Average Target 98,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 98,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Dumouchel Chief Executive Officer & Operations Director
Alain Coudray Chairman
François-Henri Reynaud Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thomas Droulout Chief Technology Officer & Director
Dominique Petit Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS-52.78%0
STRYKER CORPORATION-13.97%67 701
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-17.84%16 477
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-3.12%3 804
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-3.96%2 786
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-8.27%1 801
