Safe Orthopaedics : Announces the Registration of Several Trademarks in Japan

Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 – ALSAF) (Paris:ALSAF), a company specializing in the design and marketing of ready-to-use kits including implants and single-use instruments, new and sterile, for the mini-invasive surgery of spinal fracture, announces the registration of several trademark with the Japan Patent Office and the progressive lifting of partial activity.

On May 7th, 2020, like the SteriSpine trademark, Safe Orthopaedics received confirmation of the registration of its trademarks WALNUT, CEDAR, ELM, OAK and LARCH with the Japanese Patent Office.

Progressive lifting of partial activity in France

Moreover, on May 11th, the French government initiated the progressive lifting of the lockdown that started on March 17th, 2020, with the reopening of schools and some public institutions.

On this occasion, Safe Orthopaedics decided the progressive lifting of partial activity for the commercial teams and the French headquarters. It comes with the implementation of hygiene and security measures, essential to this recovery.

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, a pioneer of the design and marketing of innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal diseases, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures. The technologies include sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments available to the surgeon at any time and anywhere, enabling minimally invasive approaches, reducing the risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked, FDA and CFDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics, has its headquarter close to Paris (95610 Eragny-Sur-Oise - France) and has created a subsidiary in the UK, Germany and in the US, employing around 50 employees for a total sales of 4.7M€ in 2019.

