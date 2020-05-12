Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Safe Orthopaedics    ALSAF   FR0013467123

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS

(ALSAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safe Orthopaedics : Announces the Registration of Several Trademarks in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

Progressive lifting of partial activity for the commercial teams and the headquarters

  • Several important trademarks of Safe Orthopaedics range have been reigstrered with the Japan Patent Office
  • Progressive lifting of partial activity for the commercial teams and the French headquarters

Regulatory News:

Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 – ALSAF) (Paris:ALSAF), a company specializing in the design and marketing of ready-to-use kits including implants and single-use instruments, new and sterile, for the mini-invasive surgery of spinal fracture, announces the registration of several trademark with the Japan Patent Office and the progressive lifting of partial activity.

On May 7th, 2020, like the SteriSpine trademark, Safe Orthopaedics received confirmation of the registration of its trademarks WALNUT, CEDAR, ELM, OAK and LARCH with the Japanese Patent Office.

Progressive lifting of partial activity in France

Moreover, on May 11th, the French government initiated the progressive lifting of the lockdown that started on March 17th, 2020, with the reopening of schools and some public institutions.

On this occasion, Safe Orthopaedics decided the progressive lifting of partial activity for the commercial teams and the French headquarters. It comes with the implementation of hygiene and security measures, essential to this recovery.

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company, a pioneer of the design and marketing of innovative ready-to-use technologies (single-use implants and instruments) for spinal diseases, delivering the safest treatment of spinal fractures. The technologies include sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments available to the surgeon at any time and anywhere, enabling minimally invasive approaches, reducing the risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked, FDA and CFDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics, has its headquarter close to Paris (95610 Eragny-Sur-Oise - France) and has created a subsidiary in the UK, Germany and in the US, employing around 50 employees for a total sales of 4.7M€ in 2019.

For more information : www.SafeOrthopaedics.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS
12:33pSAFE ORTHOPAEDICS : Announces the Registration of Several Trademarks in Japan
BU
05/04SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS : Announces the Progressive Lifting of Partial Activity for It..
BU
04/28SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS : announces its 2019 results
GL
04/28SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS : Annual results
CO
04/08SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS : Slight Growth of the Turnover for the First Quarter of 2020 ..
BU
03/31SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS : Announces the Regulatory Approval of SteriSpineTM PS 2nd Gen..
BU
03/23SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS : the European Patent Office Confirms the Validity of Several ..
BU
02/03SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS : Nikolaus Beyer Appointed as Safe Orthopaedics' Chief Commerc..
BU
01/23SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS :  First Surgeries with SteriSpine™ CC & LC Completed in..
BU
01/13SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS CLOSES 2019 WITH I : 1 502 K, an increase of 52%
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 4,80 M
EBIT 2019 -6,60 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 1,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,56x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 0,32 M
Chart SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS
Duration : Period :
Safe Orthopaedics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,95  €
Last Close Price 0,68  €
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Dumouchel Chief Executive Officer & Operations Director
Alain Coudray Chairman
François-Henri Reynaud Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Thomas Droulout Chief Technology Officer & Director
Dominique Petit Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS-52.78%0
STRYKER CORPORATION-7.76%72 688
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-12.33%17 306
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-2.00%3 847
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-0.35%2 985
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-5.20%1 877
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group