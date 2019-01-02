Safe-T : Announced First Orders From Cyprus and Serbia for its SDE Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-T® (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET), a leading provider of software-defined access solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced its first customers from Cyprus and Serbia for its SDE solution.

The order from Cyprus was received from one of the biggest Cypriot banks. The solution was purchased in order to enable the customer to securely share sensitive information, initially from the bank's web portal and in the future through secured e-mail as well.

Safe-T also announced its first customer in Serbia, a leading energy company. SDE is designed to allow the customer to securely share sensitive information with external users, suppliers and business partners. The order was channeled by Safe-T's distributor in the region and is conditioned upon receipt by the distributor of a formal back-to-back purchase order from the customer.

Both orders are expected to be fulfilled during the first quarter of 2019.

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a leading provider of software-defined access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data. Safe-T solves the data access challenge by masking data at the perimeter, keeping information assets safe and limiting access only to authorized and intended entities in hybrid cloud environments. Safe-T enhances operational productivity, efficiency, security, and compliance by protecting organizations from data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. With Safe-T's patented, multi-layer software-defined access, financial services, healthcare, utility companies and governments can secure their data, services, and networks from internal and external data threats.

