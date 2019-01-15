Safe-T : Data Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-T® (NASDAQ: SFET), (TASE: SFET) a leading provider of software-defined access solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced it has joined the Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program (TIPP), a global ecosystem composed of more than 100 participating technology companies, in a collaborative effort to combat cyber crime and secure the Cloud Generation.

As part of the Symantec TIPP, Safe-T can leverage an open ecosystem, which includes a complete API framework, as well as integration with the Symantec Integrated Cyber Defense Platform. Safe-T and Symantec will offer API-based integrated solutions that best protect customers from security threats. Also, as part of the Symantec TIPP, Safe-T will access Symantec technology, tools, and support to more quickly and efficiently deliver these API-integrated solutions to market.

"Organizations today have become more digitized than ever before, forcing them to control large amounts of sensitive data entering and leaving their networks," said Eitan Bremler, Co-founder and VP Technologies at Safe-T. "Balancing this volume while accommodating a zero trust model is a challenging task. The Symantec TIPP allows us to integrate our Software Defined Access solution with Symantec's data loss prevention and endpoint protection solutions. Through the integration, organizations can now unify all data exchange flows into one secure solution, ensuring all files are scanned and controlled before leaving or entering the organization, regardless of their source or destination, preventing file exfiltration, leakage, malware and ransomware."

"In the Cloud Generation, it's important for companies to work with an open ecosystem to reduce the fragmentation that can increase vulnerabilities and create high operating costs," said Peter Doggart, Vice President of Business Development at Symantec. "By integrating with the latest, advanced security technologies, our partners can protect their customers and data from threats. The Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program opens our Integrated Cyber Defense Platform to our partners for deep technical integrations that create the strongest possible security ecosystems."

About Safe-T

Safe-T® (http://www.safe-t.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET), (TASE: SFET), is a leading provider of zero trust access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data. Safe-T solves the data access challenge. The company's software-defined access (SDA) platform reduces the attack surface, empowering enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation. With Safe-T's patented, multi-layer software-defined access, financial services, healthcare, utility companies and governments can secure data, services, and networks from internal and external threats.

