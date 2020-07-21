Safe-T and Softprom Announce Distribution Agreement

Softprom will distribute Safe-T’s Perimeter Access Orchestration ZTNA solution in Central and Eastern Europe

HERZLIYA, Israel, and Vienna, Austria, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments and Softprom Distribution GmbH, a leading Value Added IT distributor in the Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS countries”) and European countries, today announced the signing of a distribution agreement, according to which Softprom will promote Safe-T’s Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions in Central and Eastern Europe, CIS countries, Georgia and Ukraine.

"Softprom is a highly-valued partner as we look to expand into Central & Eastern Europe” said Avi Rubinstein, Safe-T’s Chief Business Officer. “As one of the fast-growing markets in recent years, we consider Central and Eastern European markets an important target within our indirect go-to-market strategy. Safe-T was recently named a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s June 2020 Market Guide for Zero-Trust Network Access1 and we believe that with its diversified distribution network in the region, Softprom is a great fit for us to introduce our innovative solutions to this market. We look forward to building our relationship with Softprom and bringing our leading security solutions to new markets across the region.

Safe-T’s ZTNA solutions grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis, while giving users fast and seamless access to the resources they need. Safe-T’s newest development, ZoneZero™, enables the organization to adopt a Zero-Trust Network Access architecture without getting rid of its virtual private networks (VPN).

Gartner’s June 2020 Market Guide for Zero-Trust Network Access1 provides that by 2022, 80% of data-center and cloud-based applications will be accessed using zero-trust network solutions whereas by 2023, 60% of all enterprises will phase out most of their remote access VPNs in favor of ZTNA. The report further states that: “ZTNA provides controlled identity- and context-aware access to resources, reducing the surface area for attack. The isolation afforded by ZTNA improves connectivity, removing the need to directly expose applications to the internet”.

“Today, when people widely use remote work, ZTNA is extremely important and we are confident that our partners and their customers will value Safe-T’s solutions,” said Paul Zhdanovych, Managing Director at Softprom.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.



Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services. With Safe-T’s patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all sizes and types can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats. At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T’s SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

About Softprom

Softprom is a leading value-added IT distributor in Central and Eastern Europe and the CIS region, trusted by over 1000 partners and more than 90 vendors. Softprom was founded in 1999 and today represents 30 countries. The company offers professional tests, training, installation, implementation and technical support. www.softprom.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the new distribution agreement, the advantages of its secure access solutions, its potential to address market needs and/or requirements, continuously delivering innovative solutions in this time of global need, and Safe-T’s belief that it can enable the discovery of new markets, shape demand and win business through indirect sales channels. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

