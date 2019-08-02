SafeCharge International : Cancellation - Safecharge International Group Ltd

NOTICE
02/08/2019 7:00am
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON
At the request of the company the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.
|
SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
|
213800MJPZ8CM92N3O79
|
ORDINARY SHARES OF USD0.0001 EACH FULLY PAID
|
(BYMK425)(GG00BYMK4250)
|
SAFECHARG/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001
If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0) 20 7408 4090.
Disclaimer
SafeCharge International Group Limited published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 06:09:02 UTC