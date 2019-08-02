SafeCharge International : Cancellation - Safecharge International Group Ltd

NOTICE

02/08/2019 7:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

At the request of the company the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED 213800MJPZ8CM92N3O79 ORDINARY SHARES OF USD0.0001 EACH FULLY PAID (BYMK425)(GG00BYMK4250) SAFECHARG/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0) 20 7408 4090.