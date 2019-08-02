Log in
SafeCharge International Group Ltd

SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD
News 
News

SafeCharge International : Cancellation - Safecharge International Group Ltd

0
08/02/2019 | 02:10am EDT

NOTICE

02/08/2019 7:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

At the request of the company the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

213800MJPZ8CM92N3O79

ORDINARY SHARES OF USD0.0001 EACH FULLY PAID

(BYMK425)(GG00BYMK4250)

SAFECHARG/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0) 20 7408 4090.

Disclaimer

SafeCharge International Group Limited published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 06:09:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David Avgi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roger Dean Withers Non-Executive Chairman
Hadar Michaelis Chief Operating Officer
Tsach Einav Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Oded Kovach Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD837
FISERV INC43.46%71 644
GLOBAL PAYMENTS59.90%26 309
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES53.01%24 494
WIRECARD AG14.38%20 849
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD140.79%14 230
