SafeCharge International : Interim Results

SafeCharge InternationalGroup Limited ('SafeCharge', the 'Company' and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group') Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 Strong financial performance with processed volume growth of 59%, revenue growth of 26% and increase of 15% in Adjusted EBITDA from H1 2017, continued platform development and investment in sales and marketing to accelerate our entry into new markets and verticals SafeCharge (AIM: SCH), a leading payments technology company, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Financial and operational summary H1 2018 H1 2017 Change Number of transactions (m) 117.8 75.6 +56% Transaction value (US$m) 6,712 4,218 +59% Own Acquiring transaction value (US$m) 1,825 811 +125% Revenue (US$m) 66.8 53.0 +26% Gross profit (US$m) 36.6 30.4 +20% Adjusted EBITDA1 (US$m) 18.0 15.6 +15% Cash flows from operations2(US$m) 16.3 16.2 +1% Reported profit after tax (US$m) 11.9 12.2 -2% Cash conversion3 82% 79% Cash balances at period end 86.1 113.0 -24% Diluted earnings per share (US$c) 7.86 8.06 -2% Recommended interim dividend per share (US$c) 8.86 7.69 +15% Financial highlights · Strong revenue growth of 26% to US$66.8 million (H1 2017: US$53.0 million) driven by new customer wins and expanded relationships with existing customers · Excellent growth of 15% in Adjusted EBITDA1 to US$18.0 million (H1 2017: US$15.6 million) · Continued robust cash conversion3 of 82% (H1 2017: 79%), and strong balance sheet with cash balances of US$86.1 million and no debt · Increase of 15% in interim dividend to 8.86 US$ cents per share for H1 2018 (H1 2017: 7.69 US$ cents) Operational highlights · Increase in processed volume by 59% to US$6.7 billion (H1 2017: US$4.2 billion) · Excellent growth in value of transactions processed through SafeCharge Acquiring with c. 27% of the Group's transaction volumes processed through its own acquiring platform during the period (H1 2017: 19%) · Successful launch of new Tier 1 customers on our fully serviced global payment solution, including the global ride sharing company Gett, the online retail platform The Level Group, the online ecommerce platform Global-e, the national Danish gaming operator Danske Spil and the Italian licensed gaming and betting operator Snai · Payment Institution licence granted by the UK Financial Conduct Authority · Strategic expansion in POS and omnichannel solutions with completion of further investment in Nayax, a global leader in the cashless payments industry David Avgi, CEO of SafeCharge, said: 'I am pleased to report a strong set of results for the first half of 2018. Thanks to intensified marketing efforts and a strengthened sales team, SafeCharge's robust infrastructure, advanced technology and innovative approach to payments are gaining increased market recognition. This resulted in Tier 1 customer wins and a strong sales pipeline. Significant revenue growth is also being achieved from existing customers who appreciate SafeCharge's high quality of account management and customer support. We are only at the beginning of our journey. Our highly scalable proprietary Payments Engine has been designed to deliver superior performance translating into a better user experience and increased revenues for our customers.' Current trading and outlook The Group has enjoyed a good start to the second half of 2018, benefiting from continued growth from our existing customers and the launch of new clients. The Board remains confident that the outcome for the year will be in line with market expectations, with revenue at the top-end of market expectations. The Directors look forward with confidence to the rest of 2018 and beyond. Presentation A presentation of the interim results for analysts and investors will be held today at 9.30am in the offices of FTI Consulting at 200 Aldersgate Street, 9th Floor, London, EC1A 4HD. The presentation will be audiocast live at the following website: https://www.investis-live.com/safecharge/5b7d26b6a2d81c0a00f69619/dsfg The presentation will also be accessible via a live conference call: Dial-in no for UK: 020 3936 2999 Dial-in no for all other locations: +44 20 3936 2999 Conference password: 024484 - Ends - 1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP, company-specific measure which is earnings excluding finance income, finance expense, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, acquisition costs and contingent remuneration, restructuring and settlement costs, and share-based payments charge (See Consolidated Statement of ComprehensiveIncome). 2Cash flows from operations before working capital adjustments and tax. 3Free cash conversion is an alternative performance measure the Group has adopted to demonstrate our ability to convert our profit from operations into cash that can be reinvested in the business through investment, returned to shareholders, or used to support our M&A strategy. The cash conversion rate is before payments working capital. For more information SafeCharge International Group Limited David Avgi, Chief Executive Officer Tsach Einav, Chief Financial Officer c/o FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1725 Jean Beaubois, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7826 936619 Shore Capital Mark Percy Toby Gibbs +44 (0) 20 7408 4090 FTI Consulting Matthew O'Keeffe Elena Kalinskaya +44 (0) 20 3727 1725 The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. Forward looking statements This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements'. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual results may, and often do, differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this announcement reflect SafeCharge's view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Save as required by law or by the AIM Rules for Companies, SafeCharge undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements in this announcement following any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement. About SafeCharge SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni‐channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The Company has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since 2014. www.safecharge.com Chairman's statement Introduction I am delighted to report that the first half of 2018 was a further period of strong financial performance and growth for the Group. Revenue grew 26% to US$66.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA* increased by 15% to US$18.0 million compared to H1 2017, with the Group continuing to generate significant free cash flow from its operations. Once again, revenue growth has been driven through new customer wins and expanded relationships with existing customers. Furthermore, during the period we continued to successfully grow our acquiring business with excellent performance. In addition to robust financial performance, we remain committed to advancing our technologies and expanding the Group's product offering, thereby strengthening customer engagement whilst growing and diversifying the business into new markets, industries and geographies. The Board continues to focus on making effective use of the Group's cash resources, investigating the potential for strategic and complementary acquisitions, whilst continuing to apply strict criteria when assessing such acquisition opportunities. Board and governance The Board remains committed to ensuring a robust governance structure is in place and, whilst recognising the size of the Company, is working to comply with best practice corporate governance. In accordance with Rule 26 of the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company confirms that it observes the UK Corporate Governance Code. The 'Corporate Governance' page of the Company's website sets out how the Company complies with that code. Staff On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our employees, who have made a substantial contribution to our ongoing achievements, as well as welcoming our new colleagues who joined during 2018 and are already greatly contributing to the development of our business. Dividend Recognising the Group's continued strong cash generation, the Board has recommended an interim dividend of 8.86 US$ cents per share, an increase of 15% compared to H1 2017. This represents 75% of Adjusted EBITDA* for the period, in line with the Company's existing policy of paying 75% of Adjusted EBITDA* (as long as there is no material M&A transaction). The Board expects the full year dividend to be 75% of Adjusted EBITDA* for the period. The dividend shall be paid in sterling and therefore it will be subject to a conversion exchange rate from US dollars based on a GBP/USD rate of 1.30, being the rate at 4.30 pm on 12 September 2018. As a result, those shareholders entitled to the interim dividend will receive 6.82 pence per share. The interim dividend will become payable on 12 October 2018 to those shareholders on the Company's register as at the record date of 28 September 2018. The ex-dividend date is 27 September 2018. Roger Withers Chairman 13 September 2018 * Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP, company-specific measure which is earnings excluding finance income, finance expense, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, acquisition costs and contingent remuneration, restructuring and settlement costs, and share-based payments charge (See Consolidated Statement of ComprehensiveIncome). Chief Executive Officer's review Introduction The first half of 2018 was a period of further success for the Group. We continued to make significant progress and achieved financial and operational growth across the Group. Processed volume grew by 59% to US$6.7 billion, revenue grew by 26% reaching US$66.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA* increased by 15% to US$18.0 million. Of particular note was the continued success and strong growth of SafeCharge Acquiring, with approximately 27% of the Group's transaction volumes processed through its own acquiring platform during the period (H1 2017: 19%). Across all our activities we continued to invest in our products and services, focusing on growing and diversifying the business into new markets, industries and geographies. Strategy The Group has a clear organic growth strategy targeting both its existing customer base and new customers with value-added products and services. SafeCharge distinguishes itself by its innovative solutions and products. We continue to focus on expanding our partner ecosystem to develop new products that allow the Group to strengthen its position in the market, and acquire new customers. SafeCharge has developed its own Native+ Payments Engine. Native, because it has been built from the ground-up as a platform to cover the full payment value chain, providing merchants with the superior performance of an end-to-end secure payment processing solution. And + because it enables connection to other payment and risk management partners. The combination of a proprietary solution with open access to third party partners defines the foundation of SafeCharge's value proposition - to put merchants in control and empower them to achieve more through the transformational capabilities of modern payments technology. Infrastructure and technology During the period, the Group continued to invest in its infrastructure and to further develop its processing technologies. Our highly scalable payments platform is capable of handling rapidly increasing transaction volumes and offers our customers best-in-class technology with a comprehensive product suite. Platform robustness is one of the key metrics evaluated by existing and potential new customers when deciding on which payments provider to use. It is therefore pleasing to report that our customers continued to benefit from our industry leading service uptime of above 99.99% maintained throughout the period. Another key measure for our customers is transaction duration. The SafeCharge platform continues to perform well on this metric, with transaction times competitive with best in class operators. The Group's payment platform and multi-channel cashier products remain at the heart of the business. Clients value the reliability and robustness of our platform, while our cashier product continues to lead the field in its high conversion / low abandonment rates and scores highly with customers for its user-friendly features. Other value-added products include Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS Level 1) de-scoping and fraud management. Every business or merchant that accepts payment via debit or credit card has a contractual obligation with its acquiring bank (or acquirer) to be PCI DSS compliant. SafeCharge reduces the time and financial cost of compliance to its clients by assuming responsibility for the handling and storage of the card data. SafeCharge's PCI solution supports complete tokenisation, increasing the security of client details stored in the system. Additionally, our fraud management solution is becoming widely adopted by customers. Using an extensive historical transaction dataset, our fraud management solution conducts dozens of checks on each transaction before it is processed. The system is designed to manage and keep chargebacks below industry tolerance levels and the decision to proceed with the payment is made expeditiously, ensuring abandoned transactions are minimised. Next to its innovative value proposition, SafeCharge also differentiates itself by offering one of the largest payment method portfolios in the market, with over 150 payment methods and growing. This makes it easy for international customers to provide a seamless buying experience all around the world. Customers During the period, we successfully launched a number of significant new Tier 1 customers, including the global ride sharing company Gett, the online retail platform The Level Group, the online ecommerce platform Global-e, the national Danish gaming operator Danske Spil and the Italian licensed gaming and betting operator Snai. Further new customers, including Gala Leisure, Intralot, OnlineStore.IT and World Duty Free, will be launched during the second half of 2018 and early 2019. Partnerships During the period, we invested a further US$18.5 million in Nayax, a leading global cashless payment solutions provider for the unattended machine industry. Following the initial investment of the Company in Nayax in December 2016, this takes our total investment in Nayax to US$24.5 million. This investment follows the successful processing of Nayax through our platform in 2017 and is based on our strategy to expand within the cashless payments industry in which Nayax specialises. SafeCharge's investment will support Nayax's growth and will strengthen the operational collaboration between the two companies, with expected processing of more than 500 million Euros of Nayax transactions through our Acquiring platform over the years 2018-2021. In addition, SafeCharge further developed its strategic partnership with Saxo Payments (Banking Circle), a global transactions services provider, to simplify cross border settlement accounts. M&A The Group continues to invest significant resources towards identifying and investigating potential acquisitions. These must have the potential to accelerate growth through identifiable synergies or add complementary products which would enhance SafeCharge's existing offering to its clients. Whilst a number of such opportunities were identified and reviewed over the period, none met the Group's strict investment criteria. People Our employees are at the heart of the Group's success and we are proud of the expertise and professionalism of our teams. During the period the Group successfully recruited a number of talented senior managers from well-established businesses in the payments sector, including senior personnel in sales and marketing. These new team members are already helping the Group win and manage sustainable, high quality business in both existing and target verticals and geographies. The Group ended the period with 382 employees (H1 2017: 344) with approximately 54% in R&D and technology, 15% in sales and marketing, and 12% in risk and compliance. Financial performance in H1 2018 The operational momentum built over recent years continued into the first half of 2018. This momentum enabled SafeCharge to deliver further growth and entry into new markets. The number of processed transactions grew by 56%, reaching 117.8 million transactions for the period (H1 2017: 75.6 million), and the value of transactions grew by 59%, reaching US$6.7 billion (H1 2017: US$4.2 billion). This increase in volumes was driven by growth from existing clients and new high-volume customers. Revenue for the period grew by 26% to US$66.8 million, compared to the same period in 2017. Gross Profit increased by 20% to US$36.6 million (H1 2017: US$30.4 million) with the Gross Profit Margin decreasing to 55% (H1 2017: 57%) due to the higher quality and lower risk of the overall customer base. Adjusted EBITDA* increased by 15% to US$18.0 million (H1 2017: US$15.6 million) with EBITDA margin of 27% for the period (H1 2017: 29%). SafeCharge remained highly cash generative with US$16.3 million of cash flow from operating activities before working capital changes and tax paid in the six month period (H1 2017: US$16.2 million), and free cash flow** of US$11.3 million (H1 2017: US$9.5 million), representing cash conversion*** of 82% (H1 2017: 79%). SafeCharge Acquiring Another success during the first half was the continued strong growth in our own acquiring services. SafeCharge Own Acquiring transaction value for the period totalled US$1,825 million (H1 2017: US$811 million), with approximately 27% of the Group's transaction volumes processed through its own acquiring platform during the period (H1 2017: 19%). SafeCharge Acquiring also enables the Group to provide benefits such as rapid onboarding for new customers and remains a key focus for the Group. Using our best in class smart routing technology, we can route transactions to our own acquiring or third-party acquirers with the highest acceptance levels. This benefits our clients as fewer transactions are rejected. Smart routing also protects clients as we are able to route transactions to multiple acquirers, thereby enabling our clients to keep trading if their preferred acquirer temporarily fails. Looking to the future The Group has a robust and scalable platform that can accommodate transaction volumes over 10 times greater than currently processed. Management remains committed to rolling-out its technology-based solutions to new markets and, as such, has a number of priorities for the second half of 2018 and beyond: · Further investment in the platform to continue offering best in class reliability and scalability; · Further investment in technology to continue bringing innovation to the market; · Strengthening of the Group's sales force to accelerate our entrance into new sectors and geographies; and · Further expansion of our global payments network. Regulation Through its membership of, and active involvement with, organisations such as the PCI Security Standards Council, the Electronic Money Association and the Merchant Risk Council, as well as on-going dialogue with all the major card schemes, SafeCharge is well-informed and well prepared to take advantage of many of the regulatory changes being introduced. The principal regulatory work currently undertaken by the Group includes: · PSD2: Strong Customer Authentication in accordance with European Banking Authority guidelines; · Brexit: potential changes to the passporting rules; and · EU General Data Protection Regulations: contracts amendments in accordance with regulations. During the period, SafeCharge Financial Services Limited, a wholly owned UK subsidiary of the Company, was authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (the 'FCA') as a Payment Institution. This is in addition to SafeCharge Limited's existing authorisation as a European Electronic Money Institution. The authorisation allows SafeCharge Financial Services Limited to provide payments services in the UK in accordance with the Payment Services Regulations. It enables SafeCharge to continue expanding its services portfolio to its existing client base and to new clients, as well as future proofing the business post Brexit and in the event of potential changes to the passporting rules. In light of the continuously evolving regulatory environment, SafeCharge is tirelessly improving its practices, policies and procedures. As such, the Group is well placed to help its customers maximise the opportunities arising from regulatory change. Current trading and outlook The Group has enjoyed a good start to the second half of 2018, benefiting from continued growth from our existing customers and the launch of new clients. The Group is confident that its focus on Tier 1 customers and new markets driven by a healthy sales pipeline will yield profitable revenue growth in 2018 and beyond. David Avgi Chief Executive Officer 13 September 2018 * Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP, company-specific measure which is earnings excluding finance income, finance expense, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, acquisition costs and contingent remuneration, restructuring and settlement costs, and share-based payments charge (See Consolidated Statement of ComprehensiveIncome). ** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP figure defined as operating cash flow after working capital movements (excluding movements in payments working capital), interest, tax and capital expenditure. *** Free cash conversion is an alternative performance measure the Group has adopted to demonstrate our ability to convert our profit from operations into cash that can be reinvested in the business through investment, returned to shareholders, or used to support our M&A strategy. The cash conversion rate is before payments working capital. Financial review Highlights Revenue for the period grew by 26% to US$66.8 million (H1 2017: US$53.0 million), Gross profit increased by 20%, reaching US$36.6 million (H1 2017: US$30.4 million) and Adjusted EBITDA* grew by 15%, reaching US$18.0 million (H1 2017: US$15.6 million). Cash conversion remained strong, with cash flows from operations (before working capital adjustments and tax paid) of US$16.3 million (H1 2017: US$16.2 million) and free cash flow** of US$11.3 million (H1 2017: US$9.5 million), reflecting cash conversion*** of 82% (H1 2017: 79%). Profit after tax for the period was US$11.9 million (H1 2017: US$12.2 million). During the period, the Group paid US$13.1 million in dividends and invested US$18.5 million in the cashless payments company Nayax and US$2.6 million in capitalised development costs. The Group ended the period with US$86.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$35.0 million of equity investments. The Group remained debt free during the period. Revenue Revenue increased by 26% to US$66.8 million (H1 2017: US$53.0 million) during the period, driven by new customer wins and expanded relationships with existing customers. New clients who began processing payments through the Group's systems in the last 12 months and the relationship with them was concluded during this period generated revenue of US$6.5 million during the first half of 2018. Foreign currency exposure and impact In order to reduce foreign exchange exposure, the majority of the Group's assets are held in US dollars, its functional and reporting currency. The Group generates revenue in multiple currencies, the most significant being the US dollar, Euro and Sterling, accounting for approximately 64% of income in the period with the balance of revenue generated in a wide range of other currencies. SafeCharge has operations in several jurisdictions and incurs the majority of its operating costs in US dollars, Euros, Israeli shekels and Sterling (the most significant being Israeli shekels accounting for approximately 35% of operating costs). The Group's financial results for the period were positively impacted due to strengthening of certain currencies against the US dollar. The Directors estimate that revenue and Adjusted EBITDA* were approximately US$3.1 million and US$0.6 million, respectively, higher than would have been reported on a constant currency basis. Results stated on a constant currency basis, a non-IFRS measure, are calculated by applying the average exchange rate of the comparable period in the prior year to current period local currency results. Margins The gross profit margin decreased to 54.8% (H1 2017: 57.3%) due to the higher quality and lower risk of the overall customer base in accordance with our strategy to focus on high quality customers and to enter into new markets. Adjusted EBITDA* margin decreased to 26.9% (H1 2017: 29.4%) primarily due the reduction in the gross profit margin as well as hiring a number of senior personnel in sales and marketing and an increase in associated marketing costs as part of our growth strategy and in order to accelerate our entrance into new sectors and geographies. Expenses Employee related costs, which account for the majority of SafeCharge's operating expenses and equate to approximately 20% of revenue, increased by 32% in the period, amounting to US$13.5 million (H1 2017: US$10.2 million) primarily as a result of increased headcount and salary increases. During the period the Group invested in additional resources, including hiring a number of senior personnel in sales and marketing to support growth and implement our strategy to enter new verticals and markets. The Group incurred share-based payment charges totalling US$0.8 million in the period (H1 2017: US$0.5 million). Depreciation and amortisation of US$3.4 million was charged in the period (H1 2017: US$2.2 million), which included a US$0.9 million charge in respect of depreciation of computer equipment (H1 2017: US$0.8 million) and US$2.3 million (H1 2017: US$1.3 million) of amortisation of intangible assets including amortisation of US$1.4 million relating to capitalised development costs (H1 2017: US$0.4 million). During the period, the Group recorded an unrealised fair value gain on equity investments of US$0.7 million in accordance with the new accounting standard, IFRS 9. The Group's reported net finance expense of US$1.3 million (H1 2017: US$1.4 million income) was primarily due to foreign exchange differences. Tax The Group's reported tax expense was US$1.2 million (H1 2017: US$1.4 million) in respect of its operations across multiple jurisdictions, representing a blended tax rate of 9% on reported profit before tax. Payments working capital items During the first half of 2017, the Company completed the share acquisition of GTS, an online payment processing service, which was rebranded as SafeCharge Digital. In these operations, client money held on behalf of clients is included in the Group balances of cash and cash equivalents, settlement assets and merchant processing liabilities since no legal right exists to offset between this cash and the corresponding merchant processing liabilities. As at the reporting date, the related cash balances amounted to US$9.4 million (H1 2017: US$8.1 million), settlement assets amounted to US$1.6 million (H1 2017: US$1.8 million), and merchant processing liabilities amounted to US$11.0 million (H1 2017: US$9.9 million). Cash flow SafeCharge continues to be highly cash generative. In the first half of the year the Group generated US$16.7 million net cash from operating activities (excluding movements in payments working capital) (H1 2017: US$14.6 million). Net cash from operating activities including movements in payments working capital amounted to US$16.8 million. Free cash flow** was US$11.3 million (H1 2017: US$9.5 million), reflecting cash conversion*** of 82% (H1 2017: 79%). The Group's cash outflow in respect of investing activities was US$29.9 million (H1 2017: US$5.6 million). This outflow included the following: (i) US$18.5 million of investment in the cashless payments company Nayax; (ii) US$2.8 million of investment in intangible assets (H1 2017: US$3.1 million) with the majority being capitalised development expenses; (iii) US$2.9 million (H1 2017: US$2.2 million) in payments for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment (primarily computer equipment for the data centres as well as leasehold improvements and office equipment for new offices of the Group); (iv) US$2.5 million related to the investments in Saxo Payments and Meshulam Payment Solutions; and (v) US$6.4 million of a deposit that is held as a collateral by card schemes; offset by repayment of a US$2.9 million working capital facility provided to a certain customer in the prior year. The Group's cash outflow in respect of financing activities was US$9.7 million (H1 2017: US$19.4 million) reflecting US$13.1 million for the final 2017 dividend payment, offset by US$3.4 million received from the exercise of share options. Overall during the period there was a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents of US$22.8 million (H1 2017: US$2.3 million) and the Group closed the period with US$86.1 million (H1 2017: US$113.0 million) in cash and cash equivalents. Financial position The Group closed the period with total assets of US$182.8 million (H1 2017: US$178.0 million), including US$86.1 million (H1 2017: US$113.0 million) of cash and cash equivalents and US$35.0 million of equity investments (H1 2017: US$9.1 million of available-for-sale investments and US$0.6 million of assets classified as held for sale; starting this period these assets are presented as equity investments in accordance with the new accounting standard, IFRS 9). The Company's cash was held in current accounts and on-call deposit accounts. The Directors believe that SafeCharge's strong balance sheet provides a high degree of operational flexibility as it implements its growth strategy. The net book value of intangible assets held at 30 June 2018 was US$38.6 million (H1 2017: US$37.2 million) of which US$10.1 million (H1 2017: US$10.2 million) related to goodwill and US$8.8 million (H1 2017: US$9.7 million) related to IP technology, licences and domains. During the period, the Group capitalised US$2.6 million (H1 2017: US$2.9 million) relating to technology development costs. Total current assets decreased to US$91.8 million (H1 2017: US$ 124.7 million), with cash decreasing to US$86.1 million primarily as a result of the final dividend payment and the additional investment in Nayax. Current liabilities increased to US$24.3 million (H1 2017: US$ 21.0 million) mainly comprising an increase in trade and other payables by US$1.9 million primarily due to the increase in employee expenses related payables and an increase of US$1.2 million in merchant processing liabilities. Total equity attributable to equity holders increased to US$157.4 million (H1 2017: US$156.1 million) principally as a result of the increase in retained earnings and exercise of share options offset by the dividends paid and the treasury shares purchased by the Company in the second half of 2017. The Group closed the period with no debt and is well placed to secure further strategic investment opportunities as it seeks to grow its market-leading offer. Dividend Recognising the Group's continued strong cash generation, the Board has recommended an interim dividend of 8.86 US$ cents per share, an increase of 15% compared to H1 2017. This represents 75% of Adjusted EBITDA* for the period, in line with the Company's existing policy of paying 75% of Adjusted EBITDA* (as long as there is no material M&A transaction). The Board expects the full year dividend to be 75% of Adjusted EBITDA* for the period. The dividend shall be paid in sterling and therefore it will be subject to a conversion exchange rate from US dollars based on a GBP/USD rate of 1.30 being the rate at 4.30 pm on 12 September 2018. As a result, those shareholders entitled to the interim dividend will receive 6.82 pence per share. The interim dividend will become payable on 12 October 2018 to those shareholders on the Company's register as at the record date of 28 September 2018. The ex-dividend date is 27 September 2018. Tsach Einav Chief Financial Officer 13 September 2018 * Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP, company-specific measure which is earnings excluding finance income, finance expense, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, acquisition costs and contingent remuneration, restructuring and settlement costs, and share-based payments charge (See Consolidated Statement of ComprehensiveIncome). ** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP figure defined as operating cash flow after working capital movements (excluding movements in payments working capital), interest, tax and capital expenditure. *** Free cash conversion is an alternative performance measure the Group has adopted to demonstrate our ability to convert our profit from operations into cash that can be reinvested in the business through investment, returned to shareholders, or used to support our M&A strategy. The cash conversion rate is before payments working capital. SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2017 Year ended 31 December 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Note US$000s US$000s US$000s Revenue 3 66,792 52,994 111,692 Cost of sales (30,171) (22,626) (47,143) Gross profit 36,621 30,368 64,549 Salaries and employee expenses (13,532) (10,219) (21,675) Share-based payments charge (765) (513) (1,092) Depreciation and amortisation 6, 7 (3,358) (2,155) (5,166) Premises and other costs (1,638) (1,306) (2,743) Other expenses (3,490) (3,268) (6,452) Acquisition costs and contingent remuneration 12 (33) (61) (352) Restructuring and settlement costs - (777) (2,430) Total operating costs (22,816) (18,299) (39,910) Adjusted EBITDA* 17,961 15,575 33,679 Depreciation and amortisation (3,358) (2,155) (5,166) Share-based payments charge (765) (513) (1,092) Acquisition costs and contingent remuneration (33) (61) (352) Restructuring and settlement costs - (777) (2,430) Profit from operations 13,805 12,069 24,639 Unrealised fair value movements on equity investments 11 660 - - Finance income 5 208 1,624 1,954 Finance expense 5 (1,497) (178) (425) Profit before tax 13,176 13,515 26,168 Tax expense (1,228) (1,353) (2,356) Profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the Parent 11,948 12,162 23,812 Other comprehensive income for the period Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss when specific conditions are met: Unrealised fair value movements on available-for-sale investments 11 - 320 2,797 Exchange difference arising on the translation and consolidation of foreign companies' financial statements (1,327) 2,052 3,304 Total comprehensive income for the period 10,621 14,534 29,913 Earnings per share for profit attributable to the owners of the Parent during the period Basic (cents) 4 8.09 8.20 16.14 Diluted (cents) 4 7.86 8.06 15.78 * Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP, company-specific measure which is earnings excluding finance income, finance expense, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, share-based payments charge, acquisition costs and contingent remuneration, restructuring and settlement costs. Where not explicitly mentioned, Adjusted EBITDA refers to Adjusted EBIDTA from continuing operations. The attached notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial information. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2018 30 June 2018 30 June 2017 31 December 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Note US$000s US$000s US$000s Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 6 6,019 3,657 6,197 Intangible assets 7 38,623 37,192 39,220 Investments in equity-accounted associates 9 1,283 - - Equity investments 11 35,015 - - Available-for-sale investments 11 - 9,064 13,934 Other receivables 8 10,078 2,744 3,789 Total non-current assets 91,018 52,657 63,140 Current assets Trade and other receivables 4,128 9,773 7,346 Settlement assets 14 1,553 1,776 1,713 Taxes receivable - 180 442 Cash and cash equivalents 86,087 113,017 108,858 Total current assets 91,768 124,746 118,359 Assets classified as held for sale 11 - 587 694 Total assets 182,786 177,990 182,193 Equity Share capital 15 15 15 Share premium 129,393 125,672 126,030 Capital reserve 622 622 622 Available-for-sale reserve - 1,473 3,950 Translation reserve 553 628 1,880 Share options reserve 3,988 3,103 3,632 Treasury shares reserve 13 (16,900) (11,679) (16,900) Retained earnings 39,776 36,272 36,690 Total equity attributable to equity holders of Parent 157,447 156,106 155,919 Non-current liabilities Provisions 195 233 231 Deferred tax liability 871 612 957 Total non-current liabilities 1,066 845 1,188 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12,898 10,977 14,050 Merchant processing liabilities 14 11,037 9,882 11,036 Contingent consideration 12 - 180 - Taxes payable 338 - - Total current liabilities 24,273 21,039 25,086 Total equity and liabilities 182,786 177,990 182,193 The attached notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial information. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2017 Year ended 31 December 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Note US$000s US$000s US$000s Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 13,176 13,515 26,168 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 6 1,037 890 2,122 Amortisation of intangible assets 7 2,321 1,265 3,044 Write-off of property, plant and equipment - - 60 Exchange difference arising on the translation of non-current assets in foreign currencies (129) 219 370 Non-cash movements in provisions within comprehensive income (36) (27) (29) Movement in fair value of equity investments 11 (660) - - Finance income 5 (208) (215) (496) Share-based payments charge 765 513 1,092 Cash flows from operations before working capital 16,266 16,160 32,331 Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables 417 477 (203) Increase in trade and other payables 480 1,192 2,130 Cash flows from operations before movements in payments working capital 17,163 17,829 34,258 Increase in merchant processing liabilities 14 1 9,882 11,036 Decrease/(Increase) in settlement assets 14 160 (1,776) (1,713) 17,324 25,935 43,581 Tax paid (481) (3,247) (4,369) Net cash flows from operating activities 16,843 22,688 39,212 Cash flows from investing activities Payment for acquisition of intangible assets 7 (2,768) (3,052) (6,083) Payment for acquisition of property, plant and equipment 6 (2,854) (2,197) (3,812) Acquisition of equity investments 11 (19,727) (560) (2,797) Investment in equity-accounted associates 9 (1,283) - - Loans granted - - (2,936) Loans repaid 2,936 - 5,000 Interest received 5 208 215 496 Increase in non-current deposits 8 (6,424) - - Net cash flows used in investing activities (29,912) (5,594) (10,132) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,363 503 861 Purchase of own shares to be held as treasury shares 13 - (5,398) (10,619) Dividends paid 10 (13,065) (14,539) (25,821) Net cash flows used in financing activities (9,702) (19,434) (35,579) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the period (22,771) (2,340) (6,499) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 108,858 115,357 115,357 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 86,087 113,017 108,858 The attached notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial information. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2018: Share Capital Treasury shares reserve Share Premium Capital Reserve Available-for-sale Reserve Translation Reserve Share Options Reserve Retained Earnings Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of Parent US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s Balance at 31 December 2017 15 (16,900) 126,030 622 3,950 1,880 3,632 36,690 155,919 Comprehensive Income Profit for the period - - - - - - - 11,948 11,948 Exchange difference arising on the translation and consolidation of foreign companies' financial statements - - - - - (1,327) - - (1,327) Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - (1,327) - 11,948 10,621 Reserves transfer upon transition to IFRS 9 - - - - (3,950) - - 3,950 - Contributions by and distributions to owners Dividends - - - - - - - (13,221) (13,221) Exercise of options - - 3,363 - - - (409) 409 3,363 Share-based payments - - - - - - 765 - 765 Total contributions by and distributions to owners - - 3,363 - - - 356 (12,812) (9,093) Balance at 30 June 2018 15 (16,900) 129,393 622 - 553 3,988 39,776 157,447 Unaudited consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2017: Share Capital Treasury shares reserve Share Premium Capital Reserve Available-for-sale Reserve Translation Reserve Share Options Reserve Retained Earnings Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of Parent US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s Balance at 31 December 2016 15 (6,281) 125,169 622 1,153 (1,424) 2,662 38,577 160,493 Comprehensive Income Profit for the period - - - - - - - 12,162 12,162 Unrealised fair value movements on available-for-sale investments - - - - 320 - - - 320 Exchange difference arising on the translation and consolidation of foreign companies' financial statements - - - - - 2,052 - - 2,052 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 320 2,052 - 12,162 14,534 Contributions by and distributions to owners Dividends - - - - - - - (14,539) (14,539) Exercise of options * - 503 - - - (72) 72 503 Purchase of own shares (*) (5,398) - - - - - - (5,398) Share-based payments - - - - - - 513 - 513 Total contributions by and distributions to owners - (5,398) 503 - - - 441 (14,467) (18,921) Balance at 30 June 2017 15 (11,679) 125,672 622 1,473 628 3,103 36,272 156,106 (*) Represents amount less than one thousand US$ CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Audited consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year ended 31 December 2017: Share Capital Treasury shares reserve Share Premium Capital Reserve Available-for-sale Reserve Translation Reserve Share Options Reserve Retained Earnings Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of Parent US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s Balance at 31 December 2016 15 (6,281) 125,169 622 1,153 (1,424) 2,662 38,577 160,493 Comprehensive Income Profit for the year - - - - - - - 23,812 23,812 Unrealised fair value movements on available-for-sale investments - - - - 2,797 - - - 2,797 Exchange difference arising on the translation and consolidation of foreign companies' financial statements - - - - - 3,304 - - 3,304 Total comprehensive income for the year - - - - 2,797 3,304 - 23,812 29,913 Contributions by and distributions to owners Dividends - - - - - - - (25,821) (25,821) Exercise of options * - 861 - - - (122) 122 861 Purchase of own shares (*) (10,619) - - - - - - (10,619) Share-based payments - - - - - - 1,092 - 1,092 Total contributions by and distributions to owners - (10,619) 861 - - - 970 (25,699) (34,487) Balance at 31 December 2017 15 (16,900) 126,030 622 3,950 1,880 3,632 36,690 155,919 (*) Represents amount less than one thousand US$ The attached notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial information. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 1. General information SafeCharge International Group Limited (hereinafter - the 'Company') was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands on 4 May 2006 as a private company with limited liability. On 30 October 2015 the Company re-domiciled to Guernsey. Its registered office is at Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HT. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (hereinafter - the 'Group') are provision of global omni‐channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. 2. Significant accounting policies Basis of preparation The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The same accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation have been followed in the preparation of these results as were applied in the Company's latest annual audited financial statements. The financial information for the six month period ended 30 June 2018 does not constitute the full statutory accounts for that period. The Independent Auditors' Report on the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 was unqualified, and did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis. Going concern Based on the Group's cash balances and normal business planning and control procedures, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. For this reason, the Directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the accounts. Adoption of new and revised IFRSs The Group accounting policies are consistent with those used in the previous annual report, except for those that relate to new standards and interpretations effective for the first time for periods beginning on (or after) 1 January 2018, and will be adopted in the 2018 annual financial statements. New standards impacting the Group that will be adopted in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, and which have given rise to changes in the Group's accounting policies are: · IFRS 9 Financial Instruments; and · IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers Details of the impact these two standards have had are given below. Other new and amended standards and interpretations issued by the IASB that will apply for the first time in the next annual financial statements are not expected to impact the Group as they are either not relevant to the Group's activities or require accounting which is consistent with the Group's current accounting policies. IFRS 9 Financial Instruments IFRS 9 has replaced IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement, and has had a significant effect on the Group in the following areas: · Equity investments classified as available-for-sale financial assets under IAS 39 Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement have been classified as being at Fair Value through profit or loss (FVTPL) under IFRS 9. All fair value gains in respect of those assets are recognised in profit or loss and accumulated in retained earnings. Unrealised fair value movements on available-for-sale investments recognised prior to 31 December 2017 under IAS 39 (and therefore accumulated in available-for-sale reserve) have been transferred to retained earnings. · Impairment provisions on financial assets measured at amortised cost (such as trade and other receivables) have been calculated in accordance with IFRS 9's expected credit loss model, which differs from the incurred loss model previously required by IAS 39. This has had no impact on the impairment provision at 1 January 2018 from that previously reported. IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers IFRS 15 has replaced IAS 18 Revenue and IAS 11 Construction Contracts as well as various interpretations previously issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee. The core principle of IFRS 15 is that an entity recognises revenue to depict the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the entity expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. IFRS 15 introduces a single model for revenue recognition, in which an entity recognises revenue in accordance with that core principle by applying the following five steps: 1. Identify the contract(s) with a customer. 2. Identify the performance obligations in the contract. 3. Determine the transaction price. 4. Allocate the transaction price to the separate performance obligations in the contract. 5. Recognise revenue as each performance obligation is satisfied. IFRS 15 provides guidance about various issues related to the application of that model, including: recognition of revenue from variable consideration set in the contract, adjustment of transaction for the effects of the time value of money and costs to obtain or fulfil a contract. The standard extends the disclosure requirements regarding revenue and requires, among other things, that entities disclose qualitative and quantitative information about significant judgments made by management in determining the amount and timing of the revenue. The Group revenue recognition was in line with IFRS 15 guidance effective 1 January 2018 hence there is no significant impact on Group revenue recognition following the adoption of IFRS 15. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 2. Significant accounting policies (continued) Standards and Interpretations not yet effective IFRS 16 - 'Leases' ('IFRS 16') In January 2016, the IASB issued IFRS 16 - Leases which sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases for both parties to a contract and replaces the previous leases standard, IAS 17. IFRS 16 eliminates the classification of leases for the lessee as either operating leases or finance leases as required by IAS 17 and instead introduces a single lessee accounting model whereby a lessee is required to recognise assets and liabilities for all leases with a term that is greater than 12 months, unless the underlying asset is of low value, and to recognise depreciation of leased assets separately from interest on lease liabilities in the income statement. IFRS 16 is effective from January 1, 2019 with early adoption allowed only if IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers is also applied. At 30 June 2018 operating lease commitments amounted to US$6.6 million. The effect of discounting those commitments is anticipated to result in right-of-use assets and lease liabilities of approximately US$5.3 million being recognised at 1 July 2018. However, further work still needs to be carried out to determine whether and when extension and termination options are likely to be exercised, which may result in the actual liability recognised being higher than this. The Board is still considering if it will apply the modified retrospective or the restatement approach in IFRS 16. Instead of recognising an operating expense for its operating lease payments, the Group will instead recognise interest on its lease liabilities and amortisation on its right-of-use assets. This will increase reported EBITDA by an amount which will approximate to its current operating lease cost, which for the period ended 30 June 2018 was approximately US$0.6 million. Basis of consolidation The Group interim consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Parent company SafeCharge International Group Limited and the financial statements of the subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are considered to be controlled where the Group has the power to direct activities of the investee, as well as the exposure to variable returns from the subsidiary and the power to affect those variable returns. Control is reassessed whenever facts and circumstances indicate that there may be a change in any of these elements of control. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date that the Group gains control and de-consolidated from the date that control is lost. The interim financial statements of all the Group companies are prepared using uniform accounting policies. All intercompany transactions and balances between Group companies have been eliminated during consolidation. Business combinations Acquisitions of businesses are accounted for using the acquisition method. The consideration transferred in a business combination is measured at fair value, which is calculated as the sum of the acquisition‑date fair values of the assets transferred by the Group, liabilities incurred by the Group and the equity interests issued by the Group in exchange for control of the acquiree. Acquisition‑related costs are generally recognised in the statement of comprehensive income as incurred. At the acquisition date, the identifiable assets acquired and the liabilities assumed are recognised at their fair value at the acquisition date, except that: · Deferred tax assets or liabilities and liabilities or assets related to employee benefit arrangements are recognised and measured in accordance with IAS 12 Income Taxes and IAS 19 Employee Benefits respectively; · Liabilities or equity instruments related to share‑based payment arrangements of the acquiree or share‑based payment arrangements of the Group entered into to replace share‑based payment arrangements of the acquiree are measured in accordance with IFRS 2 Share‑based Payment at the acquisition date; and · Assets (or disposal groups) that are classified as held for sale in accordance with IFRS 5 Non‑current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations are measured in accordance with that Standard. Goodwill is measured as the excess of the sum of the consideration transferred, the amount of any non‑controlling interests in the acquiree, and the fair value of the acquirer's previously held equity interest in the acquiree (if any) over the net of the acquisition‑date amounts of the identifiable assets acquired and the liabilities assumed. If, after reassessment, the net of the acquisition‑date amounts of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed exceeds the sum of the consideration transferred, the amount of any non‑controlling interests in the acquiree and the fair value of the acquirer's previously held interest in the acquiree (if any), the excess is recognised immediately in the statement of comprehensive income as a bargain purchase gain. Non‑controlling interests that are present ownership interests and entitle their holders to a proportionate share of the entity's net assets in the event of liquidation may be initially measured either at fair value or at the non‑controlling interests' proportionate share of the recognised amounts of the acquiree's identifiable net assets. The choice of measurement basis is made on a transaction‑by‑transaction basis. When the consideration transferred by the Group in a business combination includes assets or liabilities resulting from a contingent consideration arrangement, the contingent consideration is measured at its acquisition‑date fair value and included as part of the consideration transferred in a business combination. Changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration that qualify as measurement period adjustments are adjusted retrospectively, with corresponding adjustments against goodwill. Measurement period adjustments are adjustments that arise from additional information obtained during the 'measurement period' (which cannot exceed one year from the acquisition date) about facts and circumstances that existed at the acquisition date. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 2. Significant accounting policies (continued) Business combinations (continued) The subsequent accounting for changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration that do not qualify as measurement period adjustments depends on how the contingent consideration is classified. Contingent consideration that is classified as equity is not remeasured at subsequent reporting dates and its subsequent settlement is accounted for within equity. Contingent consideration that is classified as an asset or a liability is remeasured at subsequent reporting dates in accordance with IFRS 9, or IAS 37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets, as appropriate, with the corresponding gain or loss being recognised in the statement of comprehensive income. If the initial accounting for a business combination is incomplete by the end of the reporting period in which the combination occurs, the Group reports provisional amounts for the items for which the accounting is incomplete. Those provisional amounts are adjusted during the measurement period (see above), or additional assets or liabilities are recognised, to reflect new information obtained about facts and circumstances that existed at the acquisition date that, if known, would have affected the amounts recognised at that date. Goodwill Goodwill represents the excess of the cost of an acquisition over the fair value of the Group's share of the net identifiable assets of the acquired undertaking at the date of acquisition. Goodwill on acquisition of subsidiaries is included in intangible assets. Goodwill is tested annually for impairment and carried at cost less accumulated impairment losses. Gains and losses on the disposal of an undertaking include the carrying amount of goodwill relating to the undertaking sold. Goodwill is allocated to cash‑generating units for the purpose of impairment testing. Revenue recognition Revenue comprises the invoiced amount for the sale of services net of Value Added Tax, rebates and discounts. Revenues earned by the Group are recognised on the following bases: Service revenues are generated from fees charged to merchants for payment processing and risk management services. Revenues are generated by transaction related charges billed as both a percentage based discount fee of the payment volumes processed and a fee per transaction. In addition to this volume-dependent sales revenue, service revenues are derived from a variety of services fees, such as fees for monthly minimum transaction fee requirements, set up fees, and fees for other miscellaneous services. Discount and other fees related to payment transactions are recognised at the time the merchant's transactions are processed. Revenues are recognised gross, with any commission expenses paid to acquiring banks recognised as cost of sales. Revenues derived from service fees are recognised at the time the service is performed. Tax Income tax expense represents the current and deferred tax charges for the period. Current tax liabilities and assets are measured at the amount expected to be paid to or recovered from the tax authorities. The amount of the asset or liability is determined using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date. Deferred tax is provided in full on temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in the financial statements. Currently enacted tax rates are used in the determination of deferred tax. Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilised. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset when there is a legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets against current tax liabilities and when the deferred taxes relate to the same fiscal authority. Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment are stated at historical cost less accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses. Depreciation is calculated on the straight‑line method so as to write off the cost of each asset to its residual value over its estimated useful life. The annual depreciation rates used are as follows: Useful economic life Furniture, fixtures and office equipment 10 years Leasehold improvements 10 years Motor Vehicles 5 years Computer equipment 3 years The assets residual values and useful lives are reviewed, and adjusted if appropriate, at each reporting date. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 2. Significant accounting policies (continued) Property, plant and equipment (continued) Where the carrying amount of an asset is greater than its estimated recoverable amount, the asset is written down immediately to its recoverable amount. Expenditure for repairs and maintenance of property, plant and equipment is charged to the statement of comprehensive income of the year in which it is incurred. The cost of major renovations and other subsequent expenditure are included in the carrying amount of the asset when it is probable that future economic benefits in excess of the originally assessed standard of performance of the existing asset will flow to the Group. Major renovations are depreciated over the remaining useful life of the related asset. An item of property, plant and equipment is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected to arise from the continued use of the asset. Any gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an item of property, plant and equipment is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income. Intangible assets Internally‑generated intangible assets ‑ research and development expenditure Expenditure on research activities is recognised as an expense in the period in which it is incurred. An internally‑generated intangible asset arising from the Group's e‑business development is recognised only if all of the following conditions are met: · An asset is created that can be identified (such as software and new processes); · It is probable that the asset created will generate future economic benefits; and · The development cost of the asset can be measured reliably. Internally‑generated intangible assets are amortised on a straight‑line basis over their estimated useful lives once the development is completed and the asset is in use. Where no internally‑generated intangible asset can be recognised, development expenditure is charged to the statement of comprehensive income in the period in which it is incurred. An intangible asset is derecognised on disposal, or when no future economic benefits are expected from use or disposal. Gains or losses arising from derecognition of an intangible asset are measured as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income when the asset is derecognised. Externally acquired intangible assets Externally acquired intangible assets comprise of licences, internet domains names, IP technology, customer contracts and customer relationships which are stated at cost less accumulated amortisation. Where intangible assets are acquired as part of a business combination they are recorded initially at their fair value. Carrying amounts are reviewed on each reporting date for impairment. Where the carrying amount of an asset is greater than its estimated recoverable amount, it is written down to its recoverable amount. Costs that are directly associated with identifiable and unique computer software products and internet domain names controlled by the Group and that will probably generate economic benefits exceeding costs beyond one year are recognised as intangible assets within IP technology. Subsequently computer software is carried at cost less any accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses. Expenditure which enhances or extends the performance of computer software programs beyond their original specifications is recognised as a capital improvement and added to the original cost of the computer software. Costs associated with maintenance of computer software programs are recognised as an expense when incurred. Computer software costs are amortised using the straight-line method over their useful lives, not exceeding a period of five years. Amortisation commences when the computer software is available for use and is included within administrative expenses. An intangible asset is derecognised on disposal, or when no future economic benefits are expected from use or disposal. Gains or losses arising from derecognition of an intangible asset are measured as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income when the asset is derecognised. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 2. Significant accounting policies (continued) Intangible assets (continued) Amortisation Amortisation is calculated at annual rates estimated to write off the costs of the assets over their expected useful lives and is charged to operating expenses from the point the asset is brought into use. The principal annual rates used for this purpose, which are consistent with those of the previous years, are as follows: Useful economic life Domain names/Acquiring licences Indefinite life Internally generated capitalised development costs 5 years Other licences 1 year Customer contracts and customer relationships 5-15 years IP technology 5-10 years Management believes that the useful life of the domain names and acquiring license is indefinite. Domain names and acquiring license are reviewed for impairment annually. Financial assets The Group classifies its financial assets into one of the categories discussed below, depending on the purpose for which the asset was acquired. Other than financial assets in a qualifying hedging relationship, the Group's accounting policy for each category is as follows: Fair value through profit or loss This category comprises only in-the-money derivatives. They are carried in the statement of financial position at fair value with changes in fair value recognised in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income in the finance income or expense line. Other than derivative financial instruments which are not designated as hedging instruments, the Group does not have any assets held for trading nor does it voluntarily classify any financial assets as being at fair value through profit or loss. Amortised cost These assets arise principally from the provision of goods and services to customers (eg trade receivables), but also incorporate other types of financial assets where the objective is to hold these assets in order to collect contractual cash flows and the contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest. They are initially recognised at fair value plus transaction costs that are directly attributable to their acquisition or issue, and are subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method, less provision for impairment. Impairment provisions for trade receivables are recognised based on the simplified approach within IFRS 9 using the lifetime expected credit losses. During this process the probability of the non-payment of the trade receivables is assessed. This probability is then multiplied by the amount of the expected loss arising from default to determine the lifetime expected credit loss for the trade receivables. For trade receivables, which are reported net, such provisions are recorded in a separate provision account with the loss being recognised within cost of sales in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. On confirmation that the trade receivable will not be collectable, the gross carrying value of the asset is written off against the associated provision. Impairment provisions for receivables from related parties and loans to related parties are recognised based on a forward looking expected credit loss model. The methodology used to determine the amount of the provision is based on whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition of the financial asset. For those where the credit risk has not increased significantly since initial recognition of the financial asset, twelve month expected credit losses along with gross interest income are recognised. For those for which credit risk has increased significantly, lifetime expected credit losses along with the gross interest income are recognised. For those that are determined to be credit impaired, lifetime expected credit losses along with interest income on a net basis are recognised. The Group's financial assets measured at amortised cost comprise trade and other receivables and cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated statement of financial position. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 2. Significant accounting policies (continued) Financial assets (continued) Fair value through profit or loss The Group has a number of strategic investments in listed and unlisted entities which are not accounted for as subsidiaries, associates or jointly controlled entities. For those investments, the Group has made an irrevocable election to classify the investments at fair value through profit or loss rather than through other comprehensive income as the Group considers this measurement to be the most representative of the business model for these assets. They are carried at fair value with changes in fair value recognised in profit or loss. Dividends are recognised in profit or loss, unless the dividend clearly represents a recovery of part of the cost of the investment, in which case the full or partial amount of the dividend is recorded against the associated investments carrying amount. Purchases and sales of financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are recognised on settlement date with any change in fair value between trade date and settlement date being recognised in the fair value through other comprehensive income reserve. Significant judgements and estimates There have been no changes in the nature of the critical accounting estimates and judgements as set out in Note 4 to the Group's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. 3. Segmental analysis Management considers that the Group's activity as a single source supplier of global omni‐channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout with advanced risk management solutions, constitutes one operating and reporting segment, as defined under IFRS 8. Geographical analysis of revenue Analysis of revenue by geographical region is made according to the jurisdiction of the Group's direct customers. This does not reflect the region of the end users of the Group's customers, whose locations are worldwide. Six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2017 Year ended 31 December 2017 (Unaudited) US$000s (Unaudited) US$000s (Audited) US$000s Europe 58,736 46,364 96,962 Rest of the World 8,056 6,630 14,730 66,792 52,994 111,692 Geographical analysis of non-current assets Six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2017 Year ended 31 December 2017 (Unaudited) US$000s (Unaudited) US$000s (Audited) US$000s Guernsey 15,014 12,260 13,783 Europe 31,787 20,304 23,377 Asia 42,484 18,896 23,653 North America 1,733 1,197 2,327 91,018 52,657 63,140 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 4.Earnings per share Six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2017 Year ended 31 December 2017 (Unaudited) US$ (Unaudited) US$ (Audited) US$ Basic (cents) 8.09 8.20 16.14 Diluted (cents) 7.86 8.06 15.78 Six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2017 Year ended 31 December 2017 (Unaudited) US$000s (Unaudited) US$000s (Audited) US$000s Profit after tax for the period 11,948 12,162 23,812 Six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2017 Year ended 31 December 2017 Number Number Number Denominator - basic Weighted average number of equity shares 147,663,007 148,259,681 147,551,477 Denominator - diluted Weighted average number of equity shares 147,663,007 148,259,681 147,551,477 Weighted average number of share options 4,268,094 2,683,397 3,362,412 Weighted average number of shares 151,931,101 150,943,078 150,913,889 5. Finance income and expense Six months ended 30 June 2018 Six months ended 30 June 2017 Year ended 31 December 2017 (Unaudited) US$000s (Unaudited) US$000s (Audited) US$000s Finance income Interest received 208 215 496 Foreign exchange differences - 1,409 1,458 208 1,624 1,954 Finance expense Bank fees (227) (178) (425) Foreign exchange differences (1,270) - - (1,497) (178) (425) Net finance (expense)/income (1,289) 1,446 1,529 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 6. Property, plant and equipment Unaudited Property, plant and equipment Note for the period ended 30 June 2018: Leasehold improvements Motor vehicles Furniture, fixtures and office equipment Computer equipment Total US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s Cost Balance at 31 December 2017 3,054 313 881 8,929 13,177 Additions 72 - 33 958 1,063 Foreign exchange rate movement (16) (37) (135) (286) (474) Balance at 30 June 2018 3,110 276 779 9,601 13,766 Depreciation Balance at 31 December 2017 673 215 103 5,989 6,980 Charge for the period 50 16 38 933 1,037 Foreign exchange rate movement (9) (7) (33) (221) (270) Balance at 30 June 2018 714 224 108 6,701 7,747 Net book amount Balance at 30 June 2018 2,396 52 671 2,900 6,019 Unaudited Property, plant and equipment Note for the period ended 30 June 2017: Leasehold improvements Motor vehicles Furniture, fixtures and office equipment Computer equipment Total US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s Cost Balance at 31 December 2016 697 214 655 6,665 8,231 Additions 432 32 238 1,495 2,197 Disposals - - (46) (6) (52) Foreign exchange rate movement - - - 131 131 Balance at 30 June 2017 1,129 246 847 8,285 10,507 Depreciation Balance at 31 December 2016 451 202 373 4,859 5,885 Charge for the period 44 10 77 759 890 Disposals - - (46) (6) (52) Foreign exchange rate movement - - - 127 127 Balance at 30 June 2017 495 212 404 5,739 6,850 Net book amount Balance at 30 June 2017 634 34 443 2,546 3,657 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 6. Property, plant and equipment (continued) Audited Property, plant and equipment Note for the year ended 31 December 2017: Leasehold improvements Motor vehicles Furniture, fixtures and office equipment Computer equipment Total US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s Cost Balance at 31 December 2016 697 214 655 6,665 8,231 Additions 2,302 100 717 2,651 5,770 Write-off - (42) (634) (927) (1,603) Foreign exchange rate movement 55 41 143 540 779 Balance at 31 December 2017 3,054 313 881 8,929 13,177 Depreciation Balance at 31 December 2016 451 202 373 4,859 5,885 Charge for the year 205 23 289 1,605 2,122 Write-off - (39) (609) (895) (1,543) Foreign exchange rate movement 17 29 50 420 516 Balance at 31 December 2017 673 215 103 5,989 6,980 Net book amount Balance at 31 December 2017 2,381 98 778 2,940 6,197 7. Intangible Assets Unaudited Intangible Assets Note for the period ended 30 June 2018: Goodwill Customer contracts IP technology Domains and Licenses Development Total US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s Cost Balance at 31 December 2017 10,483 5,370 11,594 2,284 17,774 47,505 Additions - - 114 40 2,614 2,768 Foreign exchange rate movement (406) (174) (295) - (34) (909) Balance at 30 June 2018 10,077 5,196 11,413 2,324 20,354 49,364 Amortisation Balance at 31 December 2017 - 2,060 4,252 - 1,973 8,285 Amortisation for the period - 320 619 - 1,382 2,321 Foreign exchange rate movement - 20 115 - - 135 Balance at 30 June 2018 - 2,400 4,986 - 3,355 10,741 Net book amount Balance at 30 June 2018 10,077 2,796 6,427 2,324 16,999 38,623 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 7. Intangible Assets (continued) Unaudited Intangible Assets Note for the period ended 30 June 2017: Goodwill Customer contracts IP technology Domains and Licenses Development Total US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s Cost Balance at 31 December 2016 9,324 5,009 10,196 2,122 11,992 38,643 Additions - - 147 - 2,905 3,052 Foreign exchange rate movement 857 319 769 - 46 1,991 Balance at 30 June 2017 10,181 5,328 11,112 2,122 14,943 43,686 Amortisation Balance at 31 December 2016 - 1,450 2,919 - 833 5,202 Amortisation for the period - 300 567 - 398 1,265 Foreign exchange rate movement - - 27 - - 27 Balance at 30 June 2017 - 1,750 3,513 - 1,231 6,494 Net book amount Balance at 30 June 2017 10,181 3,578 7,599 2,122 13,712 37,192 Audited Intangible Assets Note for the year ended 31 December 2017: Goodwill Customer contracts IP technology Domains and Licenses Development Total US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s Cost Balance at 31 December 2016 9,324 5,009 10,196 2,122 11,992 38,643 Additions - - 169 162 5,752 6,083 Foreign exchange rate movement 1,159 361 1,229 - 30 2,779 Balance at 31 December 2017 10,483 5,370 11,594 2,284 17,774 47,505 Amortisation Balance at 31 December 2016 - 1,450 2,919 - 833 5,202 Amortisation for the year - 610 1,294 - 1,140 3,044 Foreign exchange rate movement - - 39 - - 39 Balance at 31 December 2017 - 2,060 4,252 - 1,973 8,285 Net book amount Balance at 31 December 2017 10,483 3,310 7,342 2,284 15,801 39,220 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 8. Other non-current receivables 30 June 2018 (Unaudited) 30 June 2017 (Unaudited) 31 December 2017 (Audited) US$000s US$000s US$000s Deposits 10,078 2,744 3,789 Other non-current receivables represent deposits that are held as collateral by card schemes, acquirers, rent bank guarantee and credit card guarantee as part of the Group's activities. In April 2018, the Group increased the deposits that are held as collateral by card schemes in the amount of €5.5 million. In July and September 2018, the Group issued guarantee letters to card schemes in total amount of US$10 million without restrictions on the cash balances of the Group. 9. Investments in equity accounted associates The following entity has been included in the consolidated financial statements using the equity method: Name Country of incorporation Principal place of business Proportion of ownership interest held Proportion of ownership interest held Proportion of ownership interest held Six months ended 30 June 2018 (Unaudited) US$000s Six months ended 30 June 2017 (Unaudited) US$000s Year ended 31 December 2017 (Audited) US$000s Meshulam Payment Solutions Ltd Israel 36% 0% 0% In April 2018, the Group invested US$1.3 million in Meshulam Payment Solutions Ltd ('Meshulam'), an unquoted business which is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) for small businesses in Israel, in consideration of approximately 36% of its issued share capital. The Group is committed to invest in Meshulam an additional US$0.4 million in February 2019 which will increase the holding to approximately 43%. US$000s Total Fair value of net assets at acquisition 857 Group's Share in Equity - 36.36% 312 Goodwill 610 Intangible Assets 361 Group's Carrying Amount of the investment 1,283 This investment has not been accounted for as associate in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 since the related results were not material for the Group. 10. Shareholders' equity Distribution of Dividend In May 2018, the Group distributed US$13,221,000, 9.20US$ cents per share (2017: US$14,539,000, 9.47 US$ cents per share), as a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017. In September 2017, the Board of Directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of US$11,282,000, 7.69 US$ cents per share as an interim dividend. 11. Equity investments Fair value hierarchy Equity investments classified as FVTPL are carried at fair value after initial recognition. The Group uses the following hierarchy for determining and disclosing the fair value of financial assets by valuation technique: Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) prices in active markets for identical assets, Level 2: other techniques where all inputs, which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value, are observable either directly or indirectly; and Level 3: techniques where inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value that are not based on observable market data. As at 1 January 2018 the available-for-sale investments have been reclassified as equity investments classified as FVTPL, following the IFRS 9 transition. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 11. Equity investments (continued) Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 US$000s US$000s US$000s US$000s Equity investments classified as FVTPL: Total at 30 June 2018 35,015 - 787 34,228 Available-for-sale investments At 30 June 2017 9,064 - - 9,064 Available-for-sale investments classified as held for sale At 30 June 2017 587 - 587 - Total at 30 June 2017 9,651 - 587 9,064 Available-for-sale investments At 31 December 2017 13,934 - - 13,934 Available-for-sale investments classified as held for sale At 31 December 2017 694 - 694 - Total at 31 December 2017 14,628 - 694 13,934 There have not been transfers of financial instruments between levels during the period. The following is a reconciliation of the movement in the Group's financial assets classified at Level 3 during the period: 30 June 2018 (Unaudited) 30 June 2017 (Unaudited) 31 December 2017 (Audited) US$000s US$000s US$000s Balance brought forward 13,934 267 267 Fair value movement recognised in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income 567 - 2,633 Acquired during the period 19,727 560 2,797 Reclassification from Level 2 - 8,237 8,237 Fair value at period end 34,228 9,064 13,934 Equity investments classified as FVTPL include the Group's shares in Visa Europe and the valuation is based on assessment of the consideration entitled to the Group as part of the purchase of Visa Europe by Visa Inc in 2016. These are based on unobservable inputs due to a discount rate of 6% applied to market price of shares to be converted and estimated cash due to be received. In June 2016 the Group received payment of US$1,117,000 as part of the purchase of Visa Europe by Visa Inc. and therefore this realised gain was recycled to the 2016 profit or loss/income statement and included within finance income. The investment in Visa is considered a level 2 investment. At 31 December 2017 the available-for-sale investments were valued at US$694,000 and an unrealised gain of US$427,000 was recognised in other comprehensive income. Following the IFRS 9 adoption from 1 January 2018 the available-for-sale investments were reclassified as equity investments classified as FVTPL. At 30 June 2018 the equity investments classified as FVTPL were valued at US$787,000 and an unrealised gain of US$93,000 was recognised in profit or loss. The remaining equity investments classified as FVTPL are held at fair value and measured based on Level 3 inputs: In April 2015, the Group invested US$1,000,000 in 2C2P, an unquoted business based in South East Asia. This was in exchange for approximately 2% of issued share capital. 2C2P shares are unquoted. In August 2016, the Group invested an additional US$609,000. As of 31 December 2016 the shares value was adjusted based on the share price of recent transactions with the unrealised increase in valuation of US$895,000 recorded as available-for-sale reserve. This investment is classified as Level 3 for the purpose of disclosure in the fair value hierarchy. In December 2016, the Group invested US$6,000,000 in Nayax, an unquoted business based in Israel. This was in exchange for approximately 4% of issued share capital. Nayax shares are unquoted. This investment is classified as Level 3 for the purpose of disclosure in the fair value hierarchy. At 31 December 2017, the investment was valued at US$8,633,000 based on share price of recent transactions and an unrealised gain of US$2,633,000 was recognised in other comprehensive income. The share price of the recent transaction was based on a valuation range subject to EBITDA performance and the revaluation of US$2,633,000 is based on the lower end of the valuation range. Should a valuation be achieved at the higher end of the range the carrying value could be uplifted by up to US$3,453,000 to US$12,086,000 based on specific performance measures being achieved by Nayax, which may result in a higher unrealised gain on this investment. In February 2018 the Company invested a further US$18.5 million in Nayax. This takes the total investment by SafeCharge to US$24.5 million, representing approximately 11% of the issued share capital. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 11. Equity investments (continued) In 2017, the Group invested US$1,148,000 (€1,000,000) in Yello Company Limited, an unquoted business based in France, which has developed a new generation of payment terminals. Yello's product YelloPad, has been designed to service a wide range of industries including retail, hospitality and healthcare. This was in exchange for approximately 9.4% of issued share capital. This investment is classified as Level 3 for the purpose of disclosure in the fair value hierarchy. In June 2017 the Group entered into a strategic partnership and commitment to invest up to €3.3 million in Saxo Payments (Banking Circle), an unquoted banking services company offering banking transaction services based in Luxemburg. In October 2017, the Group invested US$1,649,000 (€1,402,500) in Saxo Payments in respect of the investment commitment. In February 2018 the Company invested additional US$1,225,000 (€990,000) in respect of this investment agreement. At 30 June 2018 the equity investment classified as FVTPL was valued at US$3,442,000 and an unrealised gain of US$567,000 was recognised in profit or loss. This investment is classified as Level 3 for the purpose of disclosure in the fair value hierarchy. 12. Contingent consideration Contingent consideration relates to acquisitions that took place during 2015. Contingent consideration arrangements: Six months ended 30 June 2018 (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 June 2017 (Unaudited) Year ended 31 December 2017 (Audited) US$000s US$000s US$000s At 1 January - 343 343 Contingent remuneration - 38 84 Foreign exchange rate movement - 4 3 Amounts paid - (205) (430) At period end 180 - All amounts potentially payable are based on performance measures and contingent remuneration. In January 2015, the Group acquired CreditGuard Limited. The amounts due for the acquisition included contingent consideration and contingent remuneration. The contingent consideration was payable over one year if specified performance measures are achieved. The contingent remuneration is recognised over the period when services are provided. The fair value is determined considering the expected payment, discounted to present value using a risk-adjusted discount rate of 5%. The expected payments are determined by considering the possible performance criteria, the amount to be paid under each scenario, and the probability of each scenario. The significant unobservable inputs are the forecast performance criteria and the risk-adjusted discount rate. The estimated fair value would increase if the forecast performance criteria rate was higher or the risk-adjusted discount rate was lower. Sensitivity analysis was performed on the key inputs, being the discount rate and probabilities applied, but this did not result in material differences to fair values recognised or profit or loss. Accordingly, this analysis has not been presented. Contingent remuneration of US$NIL (US$38,000 during the six months ended 30 June 2017) has been charged to acquisition costs and contingent remuneration in the statement of comprehensive income. 13. Treasury shares Unaudited Treasury shares Note for the period ended 30 June 2018: Treasury shares Treasury shares Treasury shares reserve Number US$000s US$000s Balance at 1 January 5,123,928 * 16,900 Exercise of options from treasury (1,275,127) (*) - Balance at period end 3,848,801 * 16,900 (*) Represents amount less than one thousand US$ NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 13. Treasury shares (continued) Unaudited Treasury shares Note for the period ended 30 June 2017: Treasury shares Treasury shares Treasury shares reserve Number US$000s US$000s Balance at 1 January 1,887,510 * 6,281 Purchase of own shares 2,200,000 * 5,398 Exercise of options from treasury (274,802) (*) - Balance at period end 3,812,708 * 11,679 (*) Represents amount less than one thousand US$ Audited Treasury shares Note for the year ended 31 December 2017: Treasury shares Treasury shares Treasury shares reserve Number US$000s US$000s Balance at 1 January 1,887,510 * 6,281 Purchase of own shares 3,700,000 * 10,619 Exercise of options from treasury (463,582) (*) - Balance at year end 5,123,928 * 16,900 (*) Represents amount less than one thousand US$ In January 2017 the Company purchased for treasury 2,200,000 shares of the Company in total consideration of US$5.4 million. In July 2017 the Company purchased for treasury 1,500,000 shares of the Company in total consideration of US$5.2 million. 14. Settlement assets and merchant processing liabilities Following the acquisition of the assets and liabilities of GTS Online Solutions Limited ('GTS') (which later changed its name to Safecharge Digital Limited) on 10 March 2014, 100% of the shares of GTS were transferred to the Company, in January 2017, with no additional consideration. GTS operates an online payment processing service. Settlement assets The settlement assets arise from the operations of GTS amounted to US$1.6 million (30 June 2017: US$1.8 million). Settlement assets result from timing differences in the settlement process of GTS. These timing differences arise primarily as a result of settlement amounts due from financial institutions and other payment processors. These amounts are typically funded to the Group within days of the transaction processing date. Merchant processing liabilities The merchant processing liabilities arise from the operations of GTS which amounted to US$11.0 million (30 June 2017: US$9.9 million). In addition, an equivalent transient amount relating to merchant transactions processed via GTS operations is included in cash and cash equivalents and settlement assets. In these operations no legal right exists to offset between this cash and the corresponding merchant processing liabilities. 15. Commitments Strategic partnership and investment commitment In June 2017, the Group entered into a strategic partnership and commitment to invest up to €3.3 million in Saxo Payments (Banking Circle), a banking services company offering banking transaction services based in Luxemburg. In February 2018 the Company invested additional US$1,225,000 (€990,000) in respect of this investment agreement, leaving a remaining commitment of €0.9 million (See Note 11). NOTES TO THE CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30 June 2018 16. Events after the reporting period There were no other material events after the reporting period, which have a bearing on the understanding of the condensed Financial Statements. INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED Introduction We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 which comprises the Consolidated statement of comprehensive income, Consolidated statement of financial position, Consolidated statement of cash flows, Consolidated statement of changes in equity and related notes. We have read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. Directors' responsibilities The interim report, including the financial information contained therein, is the responsibility of and has been approved by the directors. The directors are responsible for preparing the interim report in accordance with the rules of the London Stock Exchange for companies trading securities on AIM which require that the half-yearly report be presented and prepared in a form consistent with that which will be adopted in the Company's annual accounts having regard to the accounting standards applicable to such annual accounts. Our responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review. Our report has been prepared in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the Company in meeting the requirements of the rules of the London Stock Exchange for companies trading securities on AIM and for no other purpose. No person is entitled to rely on this report unless such a person is a person entitled to rely upon this report by virtue of and for the purpose of our terms of engagement or has been expressly authorised to do so by our prior written consent. Save as above, we do not accept responsibility for this report to any other person or for any other purpose and we hereby expressly disclaim any and all such liability. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, ''Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity'', issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the rules of the London Stock Exchange for companies trading securities on AIM. BDO LLP Chartered Accountants London United Kingdom 13 September 2018 BDO LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales (with registered number OC305127). Attachments Original document

