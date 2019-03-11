SafeCharge International : Notice of presentation

SafeCharge International Group Limited

('SafeCharge' or the 'Company')

Notice of presentation

SafeCharge (AIM: SCH), a leading payments technology company, will hold a presentation of its results for the year ended 31 December 2018 for invited analysts and investors at 9.30am on Wednesday 13 March 2019 in the offices of FTI Consulting at 200 Aldersgate Street, 9th Floor, London, EC1A 4HD. To register for the event, or for further information, please contact FTI Consulting on SafeCharge@fticonsulting.com.

The presentation will also be audiocast live, details of which will be available on the results announcement.

- Ends -

Enquiries

SafeCharge International Group Limited David Avgi, Chief Executive Officer Tsach Einav, Chief Financial Officer c/o FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1725 Jean Beaubois, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7826 936619 Shore Capital Mark Percy Toby Gibbs +44 (0) 20 7408 4090 FTI Consulting Matthew O'Keeffe Elena Kalinskaya +44 (0) 20 3727 1725

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni‐channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The Company has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since 2014.

www.safecharge.com