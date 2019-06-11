SafeCharge International : Offer Update

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

11JUNE 2019

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

OF

SAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED ('SafeCharge')

BY

11411802 CANADA INC. ('Nuvei Bidco')

a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Nuvei Corporation ('Nuvei')

Amendment to the Interim Facilities Agreement

On 22 May 2019, Nuvei Bidco announced a firm intention to make a recommended cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of SafeCharge (the 'Rule 2.7 Announcement'). Defined terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement (the 'Announcement') have the same meanings as in the Rule 2.7 Announcement.

As set out in the Rule 2.7 Announcement, in connection with the Acquisition certain members of the Nuvei Group entered into the Interim Facilities Agreement. Nuvei today announces that Nuvei Technologies Corp., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Nuvei, has entered into an amendment and transfer agreement with respect to the Interim Facilities Agreement, under which: (i) each of Antares Capital LP and Capital One, National Association ('Capital One') have agreed to be a First Lien Arranger and a Second Lien Arranger for the purposes of the Interim Facilities Agreement, (ii) each of Antares Holdings LP ('AHLP') and Capital One have agreed to be an Original Interim Lender for all purposes under the Interim Facilities Agreement, and (iii) each of BMO Capital Markets Corp. ('BMO'), AHLP and Capital One have agreed to BMO transferring by novation and in accordance with the terms of the Interim Facilities Agreement certain of BMO's rights and obligations under the Interim Facilities Agreement and the other interim documents to AHLP and Capital One.

Credit Suisse, financial adviser to Nuvei and Nuvei Bidco, remain satisfied that sufficient resources are available to satisfy in full the Cash Consideration payable to SafeCharge Shareholders under the terms of the Acquisition.

A copy of the amendment and transfer agreement under the Interim Facilities Agreement is available on Nuvei's website at https://nuvei.com/en-us/in accordance with Rule 26 of the Code.

Enquiries:

Nuvei Corporation Philip Fayer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer Scott Calliham, SVP, M&A and Strategy +1 (514) 313 1190 Credit Suisse International (Financial Adviser to Nuvei and Nuvei Bidco) Gary Katz Steven Geller Joe Hannon Stephen Pick +44 (0) 20 7888 8888

Further information

