SafeCharge International : Pre-close trading update and Notice of results

SafeCharge International Group Limited

('SafeCharge', the 'Company' and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

Pre-close trading update and Notice of results

SafeCharge (AIM: SCH), a leading payments technology company, provides the following pre-close trading update for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The

Company is pleased to announce that the strong momentum reported in its last trading update issued on 28 November 2018 continued into December with record

revenues and transaction processing volumes in Q4 2018

. T

he Group's

processed volume

for 2018 grew by 45% to

US$13.9 billion, compared to US$9.6 billion in 2017. T he Group expects that its revenue for 2018 will be at the top-end of management expectations, with revenue for the full year in the range of US$137.5-138.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA* in line with management expectations in the range of US$36.5-37.5 million.

The Board reiterates its view that the full year dividend for 2018 will total 75% of Adjusted EBITDA* for the period.

With robust current trading, an expanded client base and strong sales pipeline, the Directors look forward with confidence to the 2019 financial year and beyond.

Notice of results

The Company will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 13 March 2019.

- Ends -

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP, company-specific measure which is earnings excluding finance income, finance expense, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, acquisition costs and contingent remuneration, restructuring and settlement costs, and share-based payments charge.

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni‐channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The Company has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since 2014.

