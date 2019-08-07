Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Safehold Inc    SAFE

SAFEHOLD INC

(SAFE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safehold : Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 07:41pm EDT

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $84 million. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on August 12, 2019, and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Concurrently with the completion of the public offering, Safehold will sell to iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR), in a private placement, 6,000,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price. The Company raised total gross proceeds of $252 million in the public offering and concurrent iStar placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and concurrent private placement to make additional ground lease investments, to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility and for general business purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of common stock in the public offering or the concurrent iStar placement, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, and Mizuho Securities will act as joint book-running managers, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey will act as lead manager, and Raymond James, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as co-managers for the offering. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-3 (including a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The Company or any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus if you request it by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Telephone: (866) 803-9204 or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email to dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) originates and acquires ground leases in order to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFEHOLD INC
08/07SAFEHOLD : Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
BU
08/05SAFEHOLD INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05SAFEHOLD : Closes $140 Million of Ground Lease Investments and Signs Agreements ..
BU
07/26SAFEHOLD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/26SAFEHOLD INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/26SAFEHOLD INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
07/26SAFEHOLD : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06/28ISTAR : Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Webcast
PR
06/27SAFEHOLD : Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast
BU
06/11SAFEHOLD : Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend by 4%
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 88,0 M
EBIT 2019 60,2 M
Net income 2019 28,2 M
Debt 2019 967 M
Yield 2019 2,05%
P/E ratio 2019 26,0x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales2019 24,3x
EV / Sales2020 22,9x
Capitalization 1 168 M
Chart SAFEHOLD INC
Duration : Period :
Safehold Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFEHOLD INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,00  $
Last Close Price 29,21  $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target -7,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew C. Richardson Chief Financial Officer
Robin G. Josephs Director
Jay Scott Nydick Independent Director
Stefan M. Selig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFEHOLD INC55.29%897
GECINA24.51%11 576
MIRVAC GROUP51.79%9 106
GPT GROUP17.60%8 329
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND INC27.72%7 699
ICADE16.47%6 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group