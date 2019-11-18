Log in
Safehold Inc.    SAFE

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
Safehold : Signs Agreement to Originate New $180 Million Ground Lease in New York City

0
11/18/2019

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investment manager to create a new $180 million Safehold™ ground lease under the office property at 685 Third Avenue in New York City. The transaction is expected to close in 2019, and is subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005810/en/

685 Third Ave. (Photo: Business Wire)

685 Third Avenue is a 31-story, 639K SF office building in Manhattan’s Grand Central submarket. The building is one block from Grand Central terminal with access to the Metro-North Commuter Rail and to the 4, 5, 6, and 7 subway lines. The property has an attractive footprint, occupying the entire city block and has undergone significant capital improvements since 2004.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is a publicly traded REIT that originates and acquires ground leases in order to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 98,2 M
EBIT 2019 69,5 M
Net income 2019 34,6 M
Debt 2019 1 281 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 29,8x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 27,6x
EV / Sales2020 19,6x
Capitalization 1 433 M
Chart SAFEHOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Safehold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFEHOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 31,50  $
Last Close Price 35,43  $
Spread / Highest target -4,04%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Alvarado President & Chief Investment Officer
Robin G. Josephs Director
Jay Scott Nydick Independent Director
Stefan M. Selig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFEHOLD INC.88.36%1 433
GECINA35.31%12 394
MIRVAC GROUP45.98%8 762
GPT GROUP14.23%8 093
ICADE30.68%7 095
CHARTER HALL GROUP46.50%3 448
