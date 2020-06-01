Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Safehold Inc.    SAFE

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safehold to Present at Nareit REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a moderated discussion at Nareit REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 3:25pm ET.

Safehold’s remarks will broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold’s website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the “Investors” section.

Safehold will also be hosting an interactive breakout session over a Zoom conference call directly following the presentation at 3:55pm ET. The video call can be assessed through Safehold’s website in the “Investors” section.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAFEHOLD INC.
02:18pSAFEHOLD TO PRESENT AT NAREIT REITWE : 2020 Virtual Investor Conference
BU
02:15pISTAR TO PRESENT AT NAREIT REITWEEK : 2020 Virtual Investor Conference
PR
05/14SAFEHOLD : to Be Added to the MSCI U.S. REIT Index (RMZ)
PR
05/13SAFEHOLD INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04/30SAFEHOLD : iStar Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04/23SAFEHOLD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
04/23SAFEHOLD INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/23SAFEHOLD : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
04/23SAFEHOLD INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
04/23SAFEHOLD : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 155 M - -
Net income 2020 65,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 2 796 M 2 796 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 31,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart SAFEHOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Safehold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFEHOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 53,50 $
Last Close Price 54,79 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Alvarado President & Chief Investment Officer
Jeremy Fox-Geen Chief Financial Officer
Robin G. Josephs Director
Jay Scott Nydick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFEHOLD INC.35.96%2 796
GECINA-27.51%9 451
MIRVAC GROUP-27.67%6 135
ICADE-33.69%5 290
GPT GROUP-28.57%5 160
CHARTER HALL GROUP-12.00%2 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group