Safehold to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference

06/03/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a moderated discussion at Nareit’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 4:30pm ET.

Safehold’s remarks will broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold’s website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the “Investors” section. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the website.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
