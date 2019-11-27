Safestore : Appointment of Chairman

Appointment of Chairman

Released : 27/11/2019

RNS Number : 7606U Safestore Holdings plc 27 November 2019

Safestore Holdings plc

("Safestore" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Appointment of Chairman

Safestore Holdings plc announces the appointment of David Hearn as non-Executive Director with effect from 1st December 2019, and as Chairman of the Company with effect from 1st January 2020.

David brings a wealth of international board and senior executive experience in public companies, having previously been CEO of leading consumer goods businesses Goodman Fielder in Australasia, United Biscuits in Europe and Asia, Cordiant Plc in the US and the UK and also international private equity and advisory firm Committed Capital. David is currently Chairman of The a2 Milk Company, one of the largest listed companies on the New Zealand stock exchange and also dual listed on the ASX. Since David joined The a2 Milk Company in 2013, he has overseen its significant growth from a market capitalisation of approximately NZD$400m to its present value of almost NZD$11billion. David is also a director of Lovat Partners, Committed Capital and the architectural firm, Robin Partington and Partners.

David will succeed Alan Lewis who announced in January 2019 his intention to retire from the Board following five years as non-Executive Chairman and more than 10 years as a member of the Company's Board. Alan will formally retire from the Board on 1st January 2020.

Frederic Vecchioli, Chief Executive Officer commented:

"The Board would like to thank Alan for his extensive contribution, guidance and stewardship of Safestore over the past decade. He has played an important role in overseeing Safestore's outstanding growth journey. During his five years as chairman, Safestore has delivered Total Shareholder Return of more than 440%, making it the leading performer in the UK REIT sector and fifth highest TSR in the FTSE 250.

"David will be an excellent successor and brings a proven track record of chairing companies through significant expansion. His extensive experience and commercial knowledge will be invaluable to Safestore as we drive the business forward through our next phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with him."

David Hearn, Chairman designate commented:

"Safestore is a market-leader and I am excited to be joining the business at this next stage of its growth. I look forward to working with the Board and the executive team to capitalise on the clear opportunities that lie ahead."

David Hearn will also be appointed as chair of the Nomination Committee with effect from 1 January 2020 and member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 December 2019. There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to the appointment of David Hearn.

27 November 2019

Enquiries Safestore Holdings plc 020 8732 1500 Frederic Vecchioli, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jones, Chief Financial Officer www.safestore.com Instinctif Partners 020 7457 2020 Guy Scarborough Catherine Wickman

Notes to editors:

∙ Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 150 stores at 31 October 2019, comprising 122 wholly owned stores in the UK