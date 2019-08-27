Safestore : Block Listing of Ordinary Shares

Block Listing of Ordinary Shares

Released : 27/08/2019

RNS Number : 2987K Safestore Holdings plc 27 August 2019

27 August 2019

Safestore Holdings plc

(the "Company")

Block Listing of Ordinary Shares

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange plc for a block listing of 285,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc. It is anticipated that the Shares will be admitted on 28 August 2019.

The Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued, as and when required, pursuant to the exercise of awards held under the Company's Sharesave scheme.

When issued, the Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued shares of the Company.

For further information, please contact: Safestore Holdings plc Helen Bramall, Interim Company Secretary Tel: 020 8732 1556

