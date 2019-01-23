Safestore : Notice of First Quarter Trading Update

Notice of First Quarter Trading Update
Released : 23/01/2019
RNS Number : 9208N Safestore Holdings plc 23 January 2019
Safestore Holdings plc
Notice of First Quarter Trading Update
Safestore Holdings plc will be announcing its first quarter trading update for the three months ended 31 January 2019 on Thursday, 14
February 2019.
23 January 2019
Enquiries:
Instinctif Partners Guy Scarborough Catherine Wickman
020 7457 2020
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or
visit www.rns.com.
END
NORPGUGAGUPBGCW
Disclaimer
Safestore Holdings plc published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 16:18:01 UTC