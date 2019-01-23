Log in
SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC
  Report  
541.5 GBp   +0.93%
01/23/2019 | 11:19am EST SAFESTORE : Notice of First Quarter Trading Update
PU
01/03SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
2018SAFESTORE : Fourth quarter trading update
PU
Safestore : Notice of First Quarter Trading Update

0
01/23/2019 | 11:19am EST

Notice of First Quarter Trading Update

Released : 23/01/2019

RNS Number : 9208N Safestore Holdings plc 23 January 2019

Safestore Holdings plc

Notice of First Quarter Trading Update

Safestore Holdings plc will be announcing its first quarter trading update for the three months ended 31 January 2019 on Thursday, 14

February 2019.

23 January 2019

Enquiries:

Instinctif Partners Guy Scarborough Catherine Wickman

020 7457 2020

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

NORPGUGAGUPBGCW

Disclaimer

Safestore Holdings plc published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 16:18:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 150 M
EBIT 2019 77,2 M
Net income 2019 108 M
Debt 2019 368 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
P/E ratio 2020 12,85
EV / Sales 2019 9,96x
EV / Sales 2020 9,43x
Capitalization 1 127 M
Chart SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Safestore Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,90  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederic Vecchioli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan S. Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian S. Krieger Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Louise Kenrick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC5.92%1 460
PUBLIC STORAGE0.36%35 136
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE2.07%11 684
CUBESMART1.74%5 438
LIFE STORAGE INC0.59%4 359
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT5.18%2 638
