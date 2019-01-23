Safestore : Notice of First Quarter Trading Update

Notice of First Quarter Trading Update

Released : 23/01/2019

Safestore Holdings plc

Notice of First Quarter Trading Update

Safestore Holdings plc will be announcing its first quarter trading update for the three months ended 31 January 2019 on Thursday, 14

February 2019.

23 January 2019

