SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC

SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC

(SAFE)
03/21 11:46:41 am
595.25 GBp   +1.06%
11:20aSAFESTORE : Notification of Interim Results
PU
03/20SAFESTORE : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/18SAFESTORE : Block Listing of Ordinary Shares
PU
Safestore : Notification of Interim Results

03/21/2019 | 11:20am EDT

Notification of Interim Results

Released : 21/03/2019

RNS Number : 6315T Safestore Holdings plc 21 March 2019

21 March 2019

Safestore Holdings plc

("Safestore", "the Company" or "the Group")

Notification of Interim Results

Safestore Holdings plc will be announcing its Interim results for the six months ending 30 April 2019 on Tuesday, 18 June 2019.

Enquiries:Instinctif Partners Guy Scarborough

020 7457 2020

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Safestore Holdings plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 15:19:05 UTC
