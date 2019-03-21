Safestore : Notification of Interim Results

Notification of Interim Results

Released : 21/03/2019

RNS Number : 6315T Safestore Holdings plc 21 March 2019

21 March 2019

Safestore Holdings plc

("Safestore", "the Company" or "the Group")

Notification of Interim Results

Safestore Holdings plc will be announcing its Interim results for the six months ending 30 April 2019 on Tuesday, 18 June 2019.

Enquiries:Instinctif Partners Guy Scarborough

020 7457 2020

