Safestore : Notification of Interim Results

Notification of Interim Results
Released : 21/03/2019
RNS Number : 6315T Safestore Holdings plc 21 March 2019
21 March 2019
Safestore Holdings plc
("Safestore", "the Company" or "the Group")
Notification of Interim Results
Safestore Holdings plc will be announcing its Interim results for the six months ending 30 April 2019 on Tuesday, 18 June 2019.
Enquiries:Instinctif Partners Guy Scarborough
020 7457 2020
