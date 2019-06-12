Safestyle UK : Director/PDMR Dealing

12 June 2019

Safestyle UK plc

('Safestyle', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Director/PDMR Dealing

Safestyle UK plc, the leading retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors to the UK homeowner market, announces that the Company was notified by Rob Neale, a Director of Safestyle, that he has purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each ('Ordinary Shares') on 12 June 2019 at a price of 67.1 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this transaction, Rob Neale has an interest in 50,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.