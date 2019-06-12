Log in
SAFESTYLE UK PLC    SFE   JE00BGP63272

SAFESTYLE UK PLC

(SFE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/12 05:48:19 am
66.2 GBp   +3.44%
05:54aSAFESTYLE UK : Director/PDMR Dealing
PU
05/16SAFESTYLE UK : shares slump on lower profit expectations
RE
03/21SAFESTYLE UK : sees return to profit in 2019 after posting larger full year loss
RE
News 
News

Safestyle UK : Director/PDMR Dealing

06/12/2019 | 05:54am EDT

12 June 2019

Safestyle UK plc

('Safestyle', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Director/PDMR Dealing

Safestyle UK plc, the leading retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors to the UK homeowner market, announces that the Company was notified by Rob Neale, a Director of Safestyle, that he has purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each ('Ordinary Shares') on 12 June 2019 at a price of 67.1 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this transaction, Rob Neale has an interest in 50,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Safestyle UK plc

Mike Gallacher, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Neale, Chief Financial Officer

via FTI Consulting

Zeus Capital(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)

Dan Bate / Andrew Jones / Dominic King

Tel: 0203 829 5000

Liberum Capital Limited(Joint Broker)

Neil Patel / Jamie Richards

Tel: 0203 100 2100

FTI Consulting(Financial PR)

Alex Beagley / James Styles / Laura Saraby

Tel: 0203 727 1000

About Safestyle UK plc

The Group is the leading retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors to the UK homeowner market. For more information please visit www.safestyleukplc.co.uk or www.safestyle-windows.co.uk.

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Rob Neale

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director, Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Safestyle UK plc

b)

LEI

213800N1ZQBB3E7P8W75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

ISIN: JE00BGP63272

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

No. of shares

67.1p

50,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

12 June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

Disclaimer

Safestyle UK plc published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:53:00 UTC
