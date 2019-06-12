Safestyle UK : Director/PDMR Dealing

12 June 2019
Safestyle UK plc
('Safestyle', the 'Company' or the 'Group')
Director/PDMR Dealing
Safestyle UK plc, the leading retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors to the UK homeowner market, announces that the Company was notified by Rob Neale, a Director of Safestyle, that he has purchased 50,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each ('Ordinary Shares') on 12 June 2019 at a price of 67.1 pence per Ordinary Share.
Following this transaction, Rob Neale has an interest in 50,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.06 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.
About Safestyle UK plc
The Group is the leading retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors to the UK homeowner market. For more information please visit www.safestyleukplc.co.uk or www.safestyle-windows.co.uk.
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Rob Neale
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Director, Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Safestyle UK plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800N1ZQBB3E7P8W75
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
ISIN: JE00BGP63272
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price
|
No. of shares
|
67.1p
|
50,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
12 June 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM
