Safetek International, Inc. Releases Update by Incoming Merger Bentley Intel Incorporated

"Here at Bentley Intel we are working hard to provide all the relevant paperwork, accounts and details to enable us to launch the fully trading company we are striving for. We anticipate another month or so before we achieve the transparency required by the markets, thereby allowing us to press on, really grow our products and achieve our goals and ambitions."

The product portfolio currently consists of:

Sports Day-Trading App - The Company will seek to leverage its sports trading algorithm to underpin a global sports trading app powered by a decentralised ledger i.e. a blockchain network. The Bentley Intel sports trading app is in the testing stage and will allow account holders the opportunity to trade alongside our in-house team and add a highly liquid, consistently profitable and totally non-correlated asset to their daily trading portfolio.

Media Portfolio - The Company has developed a suite of online sports games under its In-Pele trademark, aimed at the hugely growing gaming markets in the USA, Brazil, India, and China. The games are playable on mobile and tablet as apps and are designed as client acquisition and retention tools for the betting industry.

Esports - Esports or "competitive gaming" is the fastest growing phenomenon within the gaming industry and proved particularly robust in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company is working with a major UK game developer to bring its existing game titles to a gaming audience.

Sports Content - The Company has been retained by the Quanta Media Group to provide high quality sports related audio and video content for their thousands of sports websites and global gaming clients.

BI has created a new alternative asset class based on global soccer trading which allows the client to have in their portfolio, an investment which is both uncorrelated, highly liquid, and with a positive return regardless of whether the prevailing market is bull or bear.

The Company developed its trading algorithm, Algol888, that produces computer-generated soccer predictions based on an in-house, bespoke self-learning system. Our in-house quantitative analysts are also looking at opportunities within major US sports for a similar model.

The techniques involve a new method of calculating match importance using Monte Carlo simulation. Using betting odds and actual results across many leagues and seasons of global football, it does not require ex-post information and can be used for any type of season outcome.

The Company's technology then allows professional investors to execute automated betting strategies based on machine learning (artificial intelligence) and statistical techniques.

The results have offered compelling evidence that the Company's finely tuned sports trading methodology involving a solid selection process and optimized staking strategy has the potential to produce large profits with managed risk exposure.

With the huge upsurge in popularity of day-trading and the success of platforms such as Robin Hood in the US and Hargreaves Lansdown in the UK, BI is developing its own app which will allow the day-trader access to our algorithm. The daily trades and staking policy will be available to account holders, allowing them the opportunity to add a liquid, non-correlated asset class to their portfolio with the prospect of significant and consistent profits. All trades are closed within the 90 minutes of a soccer match and there is no leverage, which, allied to a strict money management model ensures that portfolio risk is minimised.

Bentley Intel is set to hit the EU and US gaming and day trade markets in a huge way, and this corporate activity is just the start of our journey.

