SAFETURE AB (PUBL)

(SFTR)
Safeture publ : A unique service launched today to protect employees and organizations from Corona's global spread

02/27/2020 | 02:06pm EST

Press release Lund 200227

Safeture launches today a world-first Coronavirus exposure tracker for companies that, in real-time, correlates each employee's travel patterns with the latest Covid-19 reported cases. The tool tracks daily Corona exposure into 5000 global subregions and in real-time checks with your employee's historical, current, and future locations using both real-time GPS tracking and travel booking data.

The tool enables security, HR, and risk manager to get daily reports on Corona risk exposure of each employee based on each employee's unique travel pattern. This is a vital tool to be able to mitigate and manage the coronavirus spread within a company in case the virus becomes pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the virus, many companies have tried to identify which employees may have been at risk of contagion when traveling in the vulnerable areas, an often difficult and time-consuming job, especially in global organizations.

With the new unique tool launched today, anyone who has Safeture's security platform can quickly gain control over the situation and directly contact affected people, make an assessment of the necessary actions or cancel the trip.

'With our leading position in technological development, we are the first to develop this type of tool for the market, says Andreas Rodman CIO at Safeture.'

'We act quickly to adapt our service to major events such as the outbreak of the Coronavirus because it affects virtually all of our customers.'

More than 2,500 large companies all over the world today use Safeture's unique platform to increase the safety of its employees, wherever they are. The platform allows you to quickly locate your employees and communicate with them in case they need help. Safeture also sends alerts and updated information about among other Coronavirus directly to users who are at risk.

For more information, visit safeture.com

CIO of Safeture AB: Andreas Rodman: +46708 10 13 16 andreas.rodman@safeture.com

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden.

The company offers a complete cloud-based platform designed to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture help companies and organizations to protect what matters most - their employees.

Safeture Enterprise gives larger corporations the ability to effectively automate safety and security while seamlessly integrating the software to become a natural part of their internal processes.

The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market, Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. Ph: +46 8-463 83 00 E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

Disclaimer

Safeture AB published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 19:05:09 UTC
