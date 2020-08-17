Safety Godown : SHARE SUBDIVISION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SAFETY GODOWN COMPANY, LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 237)

SHARE SUBDIVISION

Reference is made to the circular of Safety Godown Company, Limited (the "Company") dated 15 July 2020 regarding the Share Subdivision (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The annual general meeting of the Company was held on 14 August 2020 (the "AGM") and the ordinary resolution approving the Share Subdivision was duly passed at the AGM.

The Board is also pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent to the Share Subdivision have been fulfilled and the Share Subdivision will become effective on Tuesday, 18 August 2020. Dealings in the Subdivided Shares will commence at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020. Shareholders may during the business hours, on or after Tuesday, 18 August 2020 and until Wednesday, 23 September 2020 (both days inclusive) submit Existing Share Certificates in the colour of orange to the Company's share registrar, Tricor Standard Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, in exchange for New Share Certificates in the colour of blue for the Subdivided Shares at the expense of the Company. Please refer to the Circular for further details of the trading arrangements in relation to the Subdivided Shares and exchange of New Share Certificates.

By Order of the Board

SAFETY GODOWN COMPANY LIMITED

Mui Ngar May, Joel

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 17 August 2020