Safety Income & Growth : Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 on Thursday, February 14, 2019, prior to market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. This conference call can be accessed by all interested parties through the website (listen only) or by dialing toll-free (844) 560-3084 (U.S. domestic) or (647) 253-8647 (international) using conference ID: 4794594.

For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the website or by dialing (800) 585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) using the conference ID: 4794594.

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. The Company targets major markets throughout the United States, helping owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed use properties ranging from $25 million to $1 billion generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc. Additional information on SAFE is available on its website at www.safetyincomegrowth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005406/en/