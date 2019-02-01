Safety Income & Growth : Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) announced today that it will
release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year
2018 on Thursday, February 14, 2019, prior to market open.
The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these
results and its operations beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. This conference
call can be accessed by all interested parties through the website
(listen only) or by dialing toll-free (844) 560-3084 (U.S. domestic) or
(647) 253-8647 (international) using conference ID: 4794594.
For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay
will be available shortly after the call on the website or by dialing
(800) 585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) using
the conference ID: 4794594.
