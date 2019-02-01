Log in
Safety Income & Growth : Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast

02/01/2019 | 05:30pm EST

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 on Thursday, February 14, 2019, prior to market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. This conference call can be accessed by all interested parties through the website (listen only) or by dialing toll-free (844) 560-3084 (U.S. domestic) or (647) 253-8647 (international) using conference ID: 4794594.

For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the website or by dialing (800) 585-8367 (U.S. domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) using the conference ID: 4794594.

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. The Company targets major markets throughout the United States, helping owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed use properties ranging from $25 million to $1 billion generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc. Additional information on SAFE is available on its website at www.safetyincomegrowth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 48,4 M
EBIT 2018 26,8 M
Net income 2018 11,8 M
Debt 2018 550 M
Yield 2018 3,40%
P/E ratio 2018 33,60
P/E ratio 2019 18,70
EV / Sales 2018 18,0x
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
Capitalization 322 M
Chart SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH INC
Duration : Period :
Safety Income & Growth Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew C. Richardson Chief Financial Officer
Robin G. Josephs Director
Jay Scott Nydick Independent Director
Stefan M. Selig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH INC-6.22%322
GECINA13.45%11 185
GPT GROUP8.61%7 580
MIRVAC GROUP7.14%6 357
ICADE10.68%6 275
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST17.49%3 274
