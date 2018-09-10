Log in
09/10/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iStar (NYSE: STAR) and Safety, Income & Growth (NYSE: SAFE), will present at the 2018 Barclays Financial Services Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 11:15 am ET.

Mr. Sugarman's remarks will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the website.

*          *          *

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

 

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-to-participate-in-the-2018-barclays-financial-services-conference-300709813.html

SOURCE iStar


© PRNewswire 2018
