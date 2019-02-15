Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Safety Insurance Group, Inc.    SAFT

SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

(SAFT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safety Insurance : Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividend and Schedules Year-End 2018 Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 04:06pm EST

The Board of Directors of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) today approved a $0.80 per share quarterly cash dividend on its issued and outstanding common stock payable on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2019.

Safety plans to announce its 2018 annual results on February 26, 2019, with its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission no later than February 28, 2019. Safety also plans to hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

About Safety: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. is the parent of Safety Insurance Company, Safety Indemnity Insurance Company, and Safety Property and Casualty Insurance Company. Operating exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, Safety is a leading writer of property and casualty insurance products, including private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella and business owner policies. For more information, visit SafetyInsurance.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, IN
04:06pSAFETY INSURANCE : Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividend and Schedules Year-End 2..
BU
2018SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018SAFETY INSURANCE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
2018SAFETY INSURANCE : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results and Declares Fourth Quar..
BU
2018SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018SAFETY INSURANCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
2018SAFETY INSURANCE : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results and Declares Third Quar..
BU
2018SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Chart SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
George M. Murphy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Brussard Non-Executive Chairman
William J. Begley CFO, Secretary, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Stephen A. Varga Vice President-Management Information Systems
Frederic H. Lindeberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.8.95%1 358
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION17.35%41 234
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.3.87%24 552
ADMIRAL GROUP4.89%7 988
TRYG A/S5.13%7 878
PORTO SEGURO SA15.30%5 216
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.