Safilo S p A : Disclosure requirements

Press release

Disclosure requirements

Padua, February 25, 2020 - Safilo Group S.p.A. informs that the information document related to the acquisition of 61.34% of the equity capital of Prive Goods LLC, drafted pursuant to art. 71 of the Regulation approved by Consob with resolution no. 11971 of 14.5.1999 and subsequent amendments (the "Issuers Regulation"), as well as in accordance with Scheme n.3 of Annex 3B to the Issuers Regulation, has been made available today at the Company's registered office, at the central storage of regulated information www.1info.it, as well as on the Company's website at the internet address www.safilogroup.com/en/investors.htmlin the Corporate Governance section.

About Safilo Group

Safilo Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sunglasses, optical frames, sports eyewear and related products. Thanks to strong craftsmanship expertise dating back to 1878, Safilo translates its designs into high-quality products according to the Italian tradition. Through an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 distribution partners in key markets throughout North and Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and China, Safilo is committed to quality distribution of its products in nearly 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide. Safilo's portfolio encompasses its own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Privé Revaux, and licensed brands Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, BOSS, David Beckham, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI), in 2019 Safilo recorded preliminary net sales for Euro 939 million.

Contacts:

Safilo Group Investor Relations

Barbara Ferrante

Ph. +39 049 6985766

http://investors-en.safilogroup.com

Safilo Group Press Office

Antonella Leoni

Milan - Ph. +39 02 77807607

Padua - Ph. +39 049 6986021