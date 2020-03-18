Log in
03/18 02:08:36 pm
0.601 EUR   +0.33%
01:48pSAFILO S P A : Disclosure requirements
PU
03/16SAFILO S P A : Disclosure requirements
PU
03/11SAFILO S P A : The Board of Directors of Safilo Group S.P.A. approves 2019 financial results
PU
Safilo S p A : Disclosure requirements

March 18, 2020

Press release

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

April 28, 2020

Padua, March 18, 2020 - SAFILO GROUP S.p.A. hereby informs that the illustrative report, required by the current law and regarding item no. 1 on the agenda relating to the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, has been filed today at the Company's registered office, at the central storage of regulated information 1INFO as well as on the Company's web site at www.safilogroup.com/en/investors.html.

About Safilo Group

Safilo Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sunglasses, optical frames, sports eyewear and related products. Thanks to strong craftsmanship expertise dating back to 1878, Safilo translates its designs into high-quality products according to the Italian tradition. Through an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 distribution partners in key markets throughout North and Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and China, Safilo is committed to quality distribution of its products in nearly 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide. Safilo's portfolio encompasses its own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Privé Revaux, and licensed brands Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, BOSS, David Beckham, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara., Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI), in 2019 Safilo recorded net revenues for Euro 939 million.

Contacts:

Safilo Group Investor Relations

Barbara Ferrante

Ph. +39 049 6985766

http://investors-en.safilogroup.com

Safilo Group Press Office

Antonella Leoni

Milan - Ph. +39 02 77807607

Padua - Ph. +39 049 6986021

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 17:47:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 971 M
EBIT 2020 26,0 M
Net income 2020 -12,5 M
Debt 2020 161 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 200x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 165 M
Technical analysis trends SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,09  €
Last Close Price 0,60  €
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 81,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angelo Trocchia Chief Executive Officer
Eugenio Razelli Chairman
Gerd Graehsler Chief Financial Officer
Melchert Frans Groot Member-Supervisory Board
Jeffrey Alan Cole Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.-46.23%181
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-24.86%172 171
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-16.15%63 951
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-28.65%46 486
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-32.71%30 018
VF CORPORATION-39.11%23 952
