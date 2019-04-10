Safilo S p A : Disclosure requirements – Errata Corrige

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

Errata Corrige

Annual Report as at December 31, 2018

Padua, April 10, 2019 - With reference to the Annual Report as at December 31, 2018 published on April 2, 2019, notice is hereby given that the table on page 199 has been replaced in order to correct some misprints.

