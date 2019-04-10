Safilo S p A : Disclosure requirements – Errata Corrige

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS
Errata Corrige
Annual Report as at December 31, 2018
Padua, April 10, 2019 - With reference to the Annual Report as at December 31, 2018 published on April 2, 2019, notice is hereby given that the table on page 199 has been replaced in order to correct some misprints.
The Annual Report is available at the Company's registered office, at the central storage of regulated information 1INFO as well as on the Company's web site at www.safilogroup.com/en/investors.html.
