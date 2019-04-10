Log in
04/10 02:41:41 pm
0.712 EUR   0.00%
Safilo S p A : Disclosure requirements – Errata Corrige

04/10/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

Errata Corrige

Annual Report as at December 31, 2018

Padua, April 10, 2019 - With reference to the Annual Report as at December 31, 2018 published on April 2, 2019, notice is hereby given that the table on page 199 has been replaced in order to correct some misprints.

The Annual Report is available at the Company's registered office, at the central storage of regulated information 1INFO as well as on the Company's web site at www.safilogroup.com/en/investors.html.

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 18:02:05 UTC
