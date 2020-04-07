Safilo S p A : Filing of the lists of candidates for appointment as members of the Board of Statutory Auditors
04/07/2020 | 01:23pm EDT
ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
April 28, 2020
FILING OF THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR APPOINTMENT AS
MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS
Padua, April 7, 2020 - SAFILO GROUP S.p.A. informs that no. 2 lists of candidates for appointment as members of the Board of Statutory Auditors have been filed. The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called to deliberate on the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors will be held in Padova on April 28, 2020, at 10:00 am, in single call.
The lists have been filed respectively:
by the shareholder Multibrands Italy B.V., holder of a total of 137,417,972 ordinary shares of the Company, equal to 49.84% of the share capital with the right to vote in the Shareholders' Meeting;
by the shareholder BDL Capital Management. (managing the funds BDL Rempart Europe, BDL Convictions, R BDL and BDL Navarre), holder of a total of 41,344,726 ordinary shares of the Company, equal to 14.99% of the share capital with the right to vote in the Shareholders' Meeting.
List no.1, presented by Multibrands Italy B.V., is composed of the following persons:
Standing Statutory Auditors
Bettina Solimando
Roberto Padova
Franco CorgnatiAlternate Statutory Auditors
Marzia B. Reginato
Marco Michielon
List no. 2, presented by BDL Capital Management, is composed of the following persons:
Standing Statutory Auditors
1. Carmen Pezzuto Alternate Statutory Auditors
1. Marco Prandin
All the documentation concerning the lists, including the curricula vitae of the candidates, has been made available at the Company's registered office andat the central storage of regulated information 1Info, as well as on the Company's web site at http://investors-en.safilogroup.com/,under the Corporate Governance/Shareholders'meeting section
About Safilo Group
Safilo Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sunglasses, optical frames, sports eyewear and related products. Thanks to strong craftsmanship expertise dating back to 1878, Safilo translates its designs into high-quality products according to the Italian tradition. Through an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 distribution partners in key markets throughout North and Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and China, Safilo is committed to quality distribution of its products in nearly 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide. Safilo's portfolio encompasses its own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Privé Revaux, and licensed brands Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, BOSS, David Beckham, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara., Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.
Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI), in 2019 Safilo recorded net revenues for Euro 939 million.
