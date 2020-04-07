Safilo S p A : Filing of the lists of candidates for appointment as members of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Press Release

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

April 28, 2020

FILING OF THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR APPOINTMENT AS

MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Padua, April 7, 2020 - SAFILO GROUP S.p.A. informs that no. 2 lists of candidates for appointment as members of the Board of Statutory Auditors have been filed. The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called to deliberate on the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors will be held in Padova on April 28, 2020, at 10:00 am, in single call.

The lists have been filed respectively:

by the shareholder Multibrands Italy B.V., holder of a total of 137,417,972 ordinary shares of the Company, equal to 49.84% of the share capital with the right to vote in the Shareholders' Meeting; by the shareholder BDL Capital Management. (managing the funds BDL Rempart Europe, BDL Convictions, R BDL and BDL Navarre), holder of a total of 41,344,726 ordinary shares of the Company, equal to 14.99% of the share capital with the right to vote in the Shareholders' Meeting.

List no.1, presented by Multibrands Italy B.V., is composed of the following persons:

Standing Statutory Auditors

Bettina Solimando Roberto Padova Franco Corgnati Alternate Statutory Auditors

Marzia B. Reginato Marco Michielon

List no. 2, presented by BDL Capital Management, is composed of the following persons:

Standing Statutory Auditors

1. Carmen Pezzuto Alternate Statutory Auditors

1. Marco Prandin

***

All the documentation concerning the lists, including the curricula vitae of the candidates, has been made available at the Company's registered office andat the central storage of regulated information 1Info, as well as on the Company's web site at http://investors-en.safilogroup.com/,under the Corporate Governance/Shareholders'meeting section

1