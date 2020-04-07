Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Safilo Group S.p.A.    SFL   IT0004604762

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

(SFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safilo S p A : Filing of the lists of candidates for appointment as members of the Board of Statutory Auditors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

Press Release

DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

April 28, 2020

FILING OF THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR APPOINTMENT AS

MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Padua, April 7, 2020 - SAFILO GROUP S.p.A. informs that no. 2 lists of candidates for appointment as members of the Board of Statutory Auditors have been filed. The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting called to deliberate on the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors will be held in Padova on April 28, 2020, at 10:00 am, in single call.

The lists have been filed respectively:

  1. by the shareholder Multibrands Italy B.V., holder of a total of 137,417,972 ordinary shares of the Company, equal to 49.84% of the share capital with the right to vote in the Shareholders' Meeting;
  2. by the shareholder BDL Capital Management. (managing the funds BDL Rempart Europe, BDL Convictions, R BDL and BDL Navarre), holder of a total of 41,344,726 ordinary shares of the Company, equal to 14.99% of the share capital with the right to vote in the Shareholders' Meeting.

List no.1, presented by Multibrands Italy B.V., is composed of the following persons:

Standing Statutory Auditors

  1. Bettina Solimando
  2. Roberto Padova
  3. Franco Corgnati Alternate Statutory Auditors
  1. Marzia B. Reginato
  2. Marco Michielon

List no. 2, presented by BDL Capital Management, is composed of the following persons:

Standing Statutory Auditors

1. Carmen Pezzuto Alternate Statutory Auditors

1. Marco Prandin

***

All the documentation concerning the lists, including the curricula vitae of the candidates, has been made available at the Company's registered office andat the central storage of regulated information 1Info, as well as on the Company's web site at http://investors-en.safilogroup.com/,under the Corporate Governance/Shareholders'meeting section

1

Press Release

About Safilo Group

Safilo Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sunglasses, optical frames, sports eyewear and related products. Thanks to strong craftsmanship expertise dating back to 1878, Safilo translates its designs into high-quality products according to the Italian tradition. Through an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 distribution partners in key markets throughout North and Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and China, Safilo is committed to quality distribution of its products in nearly 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide. Safilo's portfolio encompasses its own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Privé Revaux, and licensed brands Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, BOSS, David Beckham, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara., Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI), in 2019 Safilo recorded net revenues for Euro 939 million.

Contacts:

Safilo Group Investor Relations

Barbara Ferrante

Ph. +39 049 6985766

http://investors-en.safilogroup.com

Safilo Group Press Office

Antonella Leoni

Milan - Ph. +39 02 77807607

Padua - Ph. +39 049 6986021

2

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 17:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
01:23pSAFILO S P A : Filing of the lists of candidates for appointment as members of t..
PU
04/06SAFILO S P A : business update in relation to the Covid-19 epidemic
PU
03/24SAFILO S P A : The Board of Directors approves the proposal of a new Stock Optio..
PU
03/18SAFILO S P A : Disclosure requirements
PU
03/16SAFILO S P A : Disclosure requirements
PU
03/11SAFILO S P A : The Board of Directors of Safilo Group S.P.A. approves 2019 finan..
PU
03/11SAFILO S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Full Year 2019 results
PU
03/10SAFILO S P A : and Isabel Marant announce a ten-year global eyewear agreement
PU
02/25SAFILO S P A : Disclosure requirements
PU
02/13SAFILO S P A : Group acquires Privé Revaux, a fast-growing USA eyewear brand
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 971 M
EBIT 2020 26,0 M
Net income 2020 -15,7 M
Debt 2020 161 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 256x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 212 M
Chart SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Safilo Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,09  €
Last Close Price 0,77  €
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angelo Trocchia Chief Executive Officer
Eugenio Razelli Chairman
Gerd Graehsler Chief Financial Officer
Melchert Frans Groot Member-Supervisory Board
Jeffrey Alan Cole Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.-30.97%231
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-17.97%187 320
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-9.22%72 006
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-22.50%47 174
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-31.08%31 103
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-15.85%24 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group