Safilo S p A : Kering Eyewear and Safilo Renew Their Supply Agreement

10/04/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

Padua, October 4, 2019 - Kering Eyewear and Safilo announce the renewal of their agreement for the manufacturing and supply of Gucci branded products.

The three-year partnership will come into effect starting January 2021, providing complete continuity to the previous contract expiring December 2020.

The decision follows a three-year collaboration during which the two Groups have formed a trustworthy partnership, leveraging Safilo's top-tier service, unparalleled product quality and unique craftsmanship capabilities, all key elements for Kering Eyewear.

Kering Eyewear and Safilo have always been attentive to their social responsibility role and share a common vision to work to preserve the Italian eyewear-manufacturing district.

The long-term partnership builds on Safilo's product expertise, established over its 85-year history, and confirms both companies' commitment to the territory and to Made in Italy production.

About Safilo Group

Safilo Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sunglasses, optical frames, sports eyewear and related products. Thanks to strong craftsmanship expertise dating back to 1878, Safilo translates its design projects into high-quality products created according to the Italian tradition. With an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries - in North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and China - and more than 50 distribution partners in key markets, Safilo is committed to quality distribution of its products in nearly 100,000 selected points of sale all over the world. Safilo's portfolio encompasses: own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, and licensed brands: Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, BOSS, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Max&Co., Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI), in 2018 Safilo recorded net revenues for Euro 962.9 million.

About Kering Eyewear
Kering Eyewear is part of the Kering Group, a global Luxury group that develops an ensemble of luxury houses in fashion, leather goods, jewellery and watches.
Today, Kering Eyewear designs, develops and distributes eyewear for a complete and well-balanced portfolio of 15 brands: Gucci, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney, Alaïa, Courrèges, Montblanc, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, McQ, Puma.

Contacts:

Safilo Group Investor Relations
Barbara Ferrante
Ph. +39 049 6985766
http://investors-en.safilogroup.com

Safilo Group Press Office
Antonella Leoni
Milan - Ph. +39 02 77807607
Padua - Ph. +39 049 6986021

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 16:31:01 UTC
