Safilo S p A : Presentazione risultati 1° semestre 2020

A PERIOD OF UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGES

A POSITIVE START TO THE YEAR… ABRUPTLY INTERRUPTED IN MARCH BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Our immediate focus on:

PROTECTING THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF ALL OUR PEOPLE

Immediate and rigorous implementation of all the safety and prevention regulations provided by government protocols

SUPPORTING OUR COMMUNITIES AND MEDICAL WORKERS INVOLVED IN THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY

#UNITED4EYECARE, our global corporate initiative, supporting the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic

MAINTAINING BUSINESS CONTINUITY

Do everything possible to support our customers, ensuring seamless operations

PROTECTING CASH

Minimize all discretionary expenditures and investments, tight WC management

ACCELERATING ON THE KEY DRIVERS OF OUR GROUP BUSINESS PLAN

New programs, actions and tools to more effectively address the new business context