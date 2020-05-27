Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Safilo Group S.p.A.    SFL   IT0004604762

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

(SFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safilo S p A : Publication of the Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 02:18am EDT

Press release

Publication of the Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting

Padua, May 27, 2020 - SAFILO GROUP S.p.A. informs that today the minutes of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 28, 2020 have been made available at the Company's registered office, at the central storage of regulated information 1INFO, as well as on the Company's website at the internet address http://investors-en.safilogroup.com/,under the Corporate Governance/Shareholders' meeting section.

About Safilo Group

Safilo Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sunglasses, optical frames, sports eyewear and related products. Thanks to strong craftsmanship expertise dating back to 1878, Safilo translates its designs into high-quality products according to the Italian tradition. Through an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 distribution partners in key markets throughout North and Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and China, Safilo is committed to quality distribution of its products in nearly 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide. Safilo's portfolio encompasses its own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Privé Revaux, and licensed brands Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, BOSS, David Beckham, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara., Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI), in 2019 Safilo recorded net revenues for Euro 939 million.

Contacts:

Safilo Group Investor Relations

Barbara Ferrante

Ph. +39 049 6985766

http://investors-en.safilogroup.com

Safilo Group Press Office

Antonella Leoni

Milan - Ph. +39 02 77807607

Padua - Ph. +39 049 6986021

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 06:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
02:18aSAFILO S P A : Publication of the Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/21SANLORENZO : Italy's Sanlorenzo looks into buying majority stake in Perini Navi
RE
05/06SAFILO S P A : Presentazione Q1 2020 Trading Update
PU
05/05EssilorLuxottica sales slump on coronavirus hit, worst yet to come
RE
05/05EssilorLuxottica sales slump on coronavirus hit, worst yet to come
RE
04/28SAFILO S P A : The Shareholders' Meeting of Safilo Group S.p.A. approves the fin..
PU
04/28SAFILO S P A : The Shareholders' Meeting approves the financial statements as at..
PU
04/07SAFILO S P A : Filing of the lists of candidates for appointment as members of t..
PU
04/06SAFILO S P A : business update in relation to the Covid-19 epidemic
PU
03/24SAFILO S P A : The Board of Directors approves the proposal of a new Stock Optio..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 830 M
EBIT 2020 -45,7 M
Net income 2020 -56,7 M
Debt 2020 184 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,56x
P/E ratio 2021 -132x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 198 M
Chart SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Safilo Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,86 €
Last Close Price 0,72 €
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angelo Trocchia Chief Executive Officer
Eugenio Razelli Chairman
Gerd Graehsler Chief Financial Officer
Melchert Frans Groot Member-Supervisory Board
Jeffrey Alan Cole Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.-35.50%218
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-11.78%198 646
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL6.57%79 510
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-17.93%53 143
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.21.47%36 076
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-29.66%31 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group