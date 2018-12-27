Log in
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Safilo S p A : and Tommy Hilfiger announce the renewal of their global eyewear licensing agreement

12/27/2018
27/12/2018

Padua/New York, December 27, 2018 - Safilo, a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of eyewear, and Tommy Hilfiger, wholly owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announce the renewal of their global licensing agreement for the exclusive design, manufacturing and worldwide distribution of ophthalmic and sunglass collections under the TOMMY HILFIGER brand, one of the world's leading premium designer lifestyle brands. The agreement will run until December 31, 2025.
'The early renewal of the agreement is a tribute to the success of a partnership that dates back to 2010 and which is currently experiencing an impressive performance, especially in key European markets, as well as in the U.S. and Brazil,' comments Angelo Trocchia, CEO of the Safilo Group. 'The TOMMY HILFIGER eyewear collections continue to be received exceptionally well, leveraging the brand's reach all over the world.'

'The renewal of the licensing agreement between the TOMMY HILFIGER brand and Safilo celebrates our shared commitment to keep quality and innovation at the heart of our businesses,' said Daniel Grieder, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger global and PVH Europe. 'Safilo will continue to build on the momentum that our brand is experiencing, bringing the eyewear collections to new consumers globally through Safilo's longstanding global excellence in this industry.'

About Safilo Group
Safilo Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sunglasses, optical frames, sports eyewear and products. Thanks to strong craftsmanship expertise dating back to 1878, Safilo translates its design projects into high-quality products created according to the Italian tradition. With an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries - in North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and China - and more than 50 distribution partners in key markets, Safilo is committed to quality distribution of its products in nearly 100.000 selected sales stores all over the world. Safilo's portfolio encompasses: own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Oxydo, and licensed brands: Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, Bobbi Brown, BOSS, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Jack Spade, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Max&Co., Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI), in 2017 Safilo recorded net revenues for Euro 1,047 million.

About Tommy Hilfiger
With a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world's most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men's tailored clothing and sportswear, women's collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANS product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.
About PVH Corp.
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner's, Olgaand Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co.intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

PVH CORP. SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: Forward-looking statements made in this press release, including, without limitation, statements relating to PVH Corp.'s strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy, and some of which might not be anticipated, including, without limitation, (i) the Company's strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are subject to change at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the levels of sales of the Company's licensees and distributors at wholesale and retail, and the extent of discounts and promotional pricing in which the Company's licensees and distributors and their business partners are required to engage, all of which can be affected by weather conditions, changes in the economy, fuel prices, reductions in travel, fashion trends, consolidations, repositionings and bankruptcies in the retail industries, and other factors; (iii) civil conflict, war or terrorist acts, the threat of any of the foregoing, or political and labor instability in any of the countries where the Company's licensees and distributors and their business partners sell or produce or planned to sell or produce products under a Company brand; (iv) disease epidemics and health related concerns, which could result in closed factories, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and scrutiny or embargoing of goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer traffic and purchasing, as consumers limit or cease shopping in order to avoid exposure or become ill; (v) the failure of the Company's licensees and distributors to market successfully products under, or to preserve the value of, the Company's brands, or their misuse of the Company's brands; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Safilo Group Investor Relations
Barbara Ferrante
Ph. +39 049 6985766
http://investors-en.safilogroup.com

Safilo Group Press Office
Antonella Leoni
Milan - Ph. +39 02 77807607
Padua - Ph. +39 049 6986021

Tommy Hilfiger Contact
Baptiste Blanc
Sr. Director, Global Communications
E-mail: Baptiste.Blanc@tommy.com
Ph: +31 62904 2334

Last update: 27/12/2018, 09:11


Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 10:54:03 UTC
