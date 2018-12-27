Safilo S p A : and Tommy Hilfiger announce the renewal of their global eyewear licensing agreement

27/12/2018

Padua/New York, December 27, 2018 - Safilo, a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of eyewear, and Tommy Hilfiger, wholly owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announce the renewal of their global licensing agreement for the exclusive design, manufacturing and worldwide distribution of ophthalmic and sunglass collections under the TOMMY HILFIGER brand, one of the world's leading premium designer lifestyle brands. The agreement will run until December 31, 2025.

'The early renewal of the agreement is a tribute to the success of a partnership that dates back to 2010 and which is currently experiencing an impressive performance, especially in key European markets, as well as in the U.S. and Brazil,' comments Angelo Trocchia, CEO of the Safilo Group. 'The TOMMY HILFIGER eyewear collections continue to be received exceptionally well, leveraging the brand's reach all over the world.'

'The renewal of the licensing agreement between the TOMMY HILFIGER brand and Safilo celebrates our shared commitment to keep quality and innovation at the heart of our businesses,' said Daniel Grieder, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger global and PVH Europe. 'Safilo will continue to build on the momentum that our brand is experiencing, bringing the eyewear collections to new consumers globally through Safilo's longstanding global excellence in this industry.'

About Safilo Group

Safilo Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sunglasses, optical frames, sports eyewear and products. Thanks to strong craftsmanship expertise dating back to 1878, Safilo translates its design projects into high-quality products created according to the Italian tradition. With an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries - in North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and China - and more than 50 distribution partners in key markets, Safilo is committed to quality distribution of its products in nearly 100.000 selected sales stores all over the world. Safilo's portfolio encompasses: own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Oxydo, and licensed brands: Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, Bobbi Brown, BOSS, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Jack Spade, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Max&Co., Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI), in 2017 Safilo recorded net revenues for Euro 1,047 million.

About Tommy Hilfiger

With a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world's most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men's tailored clothing and sportswear, women's collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANS product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.

About PVH Corp.

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner's, Olgaand Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co.intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

