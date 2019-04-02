Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Safilo Group S.p.A.    SFL   IT0004604762

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

(SFL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Safilo S p A : has received expressions of interest to purchase the retail chain Solstice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

SAFILO HAS RECEIVED EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST
TO PURCHASE THE RETAIL CHAIN SOLSTICE

Padua, April 2, 2019 - Safilo Group S.p.A. informs that it has recently received expressions of interest to purchase the Group's Solstice retail business in the United States. Following the management's evaluation of a divestiture as a potential alternative to the current turnaround plan included in the Group's business strategy, the Board of Directors has decided to proceed with the option to sell the relevant Solstice assets to a third party.

While any possible transaction is subject to condition precedents customary for this kind of transaction, including the positive outcome of a due diligence process currently under way in relation to a non-binding offer received and the negotiation of satisfactory related agreements, the Group considers probable a sale to be concluded within 2019.

As envisaged by IFRS 5, the Group will reflect any financial consequence of a possible transaction in the respective 2019 financial statements.

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:11:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
12:12pSAFILO S P A : has received expressions of interest to purchase the retail chain..
PU
03/22SAFILO S P A : and Kate Spade New York renew their multi-year eyewear licensing ..
PU
03/13SAFILO S P A : The Board of Directors approves the 2018 financial results
PU
02/25LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Begins Building Second Eyewear Factory; Aims to Tri..
DJ
01/09SAFILO S P A : and Levi Strauss & Co. announce their global multi-year eyewear l..
PU
01/08SAFILO S P A : Notice of change to share capital
PU
2018SAFILO S P A : and Tommy Hilfiger announce the renewal of their global eyewear l..
PU
2018SAFILO S P A : and Tommy Hilfiger announce the renewal of their global licensing..
PU
2018SAFILO S P A : and Missoni announce their new multi-year licensing agreement
PU
2018SAFILO S P A : Multibrands exercised its option rights relating to the capital i..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 977 M
EBIT 2019 -0,03 M
Net income 2019 -26,8 M
Debt 2019 60,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 121,36
P/E ratio 2020 7,08
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 197 M
Chart SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Safilo Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 0,89 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angelo Trocchia Chief Executive Officer
Eugenio Razelli Chairman
Gerd Graehsler Chief Financial Officer
Melchert Frans Groot Non-Executive Director
Jeffrey Alan Cole Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.2.29%221
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE29.07%185 766
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL23.23%69 653
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT16.83%38 027
VF CORPORATION22.41%34 382
HENNES & MAURITZ22.57%24 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About