Safilo S p A : has received expressions of interest to purchase the retail chain Solstice

SAFILO HAS RECEIVED EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

TO PURCHASE THE RETAIL CHAIN SOLSTICE

Padua, April 2, 2019 - Safilo Group S.p.A. informs that it has recently received expressions of interest to purchase the Group's Solstice retail business in the United States. Following the management's evaluation of a divestiture as a potential alternative to the current turnaround plan included in the Group's business strategy, the Board of Directors has decided to proceed with the option to sell the relevant Solstice assets to a third party.

While any possible transaction is subject to condition precedents customary for this kind of transaction, including the positive outcome of a due diligence process currently under way in relation to a non-binding offer received and the negotiation of satisfactory related agreements, the Group considers probable a sale to be concluded within 2019.

As envisaged by IFRS 5, the Group will reflect any financial consequence of a possible transaction in the respective 2019 financial statements.