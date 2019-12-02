Safran : 2019 Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference, London 0 12/02/2019 | 02:58am EST Send by mail :

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to Safran, which do not refer to historical facts but refer to expectations based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those included in such statements. These statements or disclosures may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, synergies, value accretions, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to Safran, based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Safran's control. Therefore, investors and shareholders should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related in particular to the economic, financial, competitive, tax or regulatory environment; the risks that the new businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the combined company will not realize estimated cost savings and synergies; Safran's ability to successfully implement and complete its plans and strategies and to meet its targets; the benefits from Safran's plans and strategies being less than anticipated; and the risks described in the registration document (document de référence). The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Safran does not assume any obligation to update any public information or forward-looking statement in this document to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as may be required by applicable laws.

This document contains supplemental non-GAAP financial information. Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not directly reflected in the Group's financial statements as prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards and should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. In addition, such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled information from other companies. Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran SUMMARY FY 2019 MID-TERM TRENDS GREENING AVIATION Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran FY 2019 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran FY 2019 FY 2019 highlights Very strong organic growth, across allbusinesses Organic growth for the first 9m of 2019: +12,6%

Several programs in a ramp-up phase: nacelles (A320neo and A330neo); lavatories (A350); M88 (export contracts) etc.

ramp-up phase: nacelles (A320neo and A330neo); lavatories (A350); M88 (export contracts) etc. Services growth, notably civil aftermarket FY 2019 Guidance* FY 2019 revenue and recurring operating income outlook: Adjusted revenue to grow by around 15% in 2019 vs. 2018 (1)

Adjusted organic revenue to grow by around 10%

revenue to grow Adjusted recurring operating income to grow comfortably above 20% (2) Some (positive) exceptional items boosted both recurring operating income and FCF Aircraft Interiors: on going recovery 737MAX grounding weighted on FCF FCF impact: ~ €(650)/(700)M in 2019 including the advance payment received from Boeing in Q3 FY 2019 free cash flow outlook: Based on an assumption of return to service for Boeing 737MAX in Q4, FCF to be in the range 50% to 55% of adjusted recurring operating income as recurring operating income outlook has been raised

In case the grounding continues until the end of 2019, FCF to adjusted recurring operating income should be around 50% Current impact on FCF and any extension merely represent a deferral in cash collection and should reverse Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 2019 Guidance is established considering the full application of the new IFRS16 standard and is based on the Group's scope as of January 1, 2019 (Aerospace propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems; Aircraft Interiors ; Holding & Others).

(1) At an estimated average spot rate of USD 1.13 to the Euro in 2019

(2) At a hedged rate of USD 1.18 to the Euro This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran Focus on CFM56-LEAP transition CMD 2018 CFM56 / LEAP Original Equipment (OE) contribution on Gross margin (1) Today As a reminder, what happened in 2018: (1) More CFM56 spare engines than originally anticipated

(2) LEAP cost reduction trajectory in line with initial ambition

All in all, transition impact was better than anticipated 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e Post (2) 2022e LEAP CFM56 LEAP post 2022 LEAP Non-recurring costs CFM56+LEAP (incl. Non-rec. Costs) NB: chart presented at Safran 2018 CMD FY2019 outlook: "overall negative impact on Propulsion adjusted recurring operating income variation in the range € 50 to 100 M" FY2019 in the upper range of the initial guidance Spare engines: positive impact both for CFM56 and LEAP

Non-recurring costs (i.e. fleet management costs) reflecting the size of the fleet grew

costs (i.e. fleet management costs) reflecting the size of the fleet grew H2 better than H1 and cost reduction trajectory in line with ambition Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran MID-TERM TRENDS Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran Group revenue growth Group growth perspectives Assumptions The last 2 years have been exceptional thanks to several major programs ramp ups and services growth (incl. civil aftermarket) Safran: in a couple of years, from €16bn to €24bn / €25bn LEAP-1A : agreement with Airbus to reflect market share in 2020/2021 LEAP-1B: 42 a/c per month today. Post return to service? M88 : volatility in deliveries Equipment: new outlook for widebodies Bumpy organic growth for Aircraft Interiors (impact of 2017-2018non-offerability) Growth expected from a higher basis Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran Group adjusted operating margin growth targets Group recurring operating margin targets (CMD 2018) 16% - 18% Group >20% >14% <13% Equipment, Aircraft Propulsion Defense & Interiors Aerosystems Continued cost reductions and productivity gains: Safran's DNA and a key priority for the management Opportunities: Civil Aftermarket

Services

Euro / Dollar Risks: 737MAX return to service

Aircraft Interiors recovery pace Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran Cash flows from operations targets Group EBITDA (€M, illustrative) FCF conversion above 50% trending above 60% in +~50% NMA decision create outlook all businesses 3,746 Services payments) roadmap 0 Cash normalization should be progressive in 2018 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2020 and 2021 Note: at a hedged rate of 1.18 and at a spot rate of 1.25 over the period 2019-2022 Note: ESPH= Engine Service Per Hour 10 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran Focus on FX 2019: Fully secured: 1,18

Firm coverage raised to reflect growth in USD-related businesses

USD-related businesses No impact from the evolution of the €/$ spot rate 2020-2021-2022: Average annual exposure, now estimated at $11bn p.a., should remain stable in the coming years

Target range secured: 1,16- 1,18 for 2020, 1.15-1.18 for 2021 and 2022

1.15-1.18 for 2021 and 2022 Current spot rate: tailwind 2023: Initiated coverage at $2.2bn through knock-out options €/$ spot level evolution might provide opportunities 11 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran A balanced and disciplined capital allocation Increase in self-funded R&D and investments to secure leadership and growth Increase returns to shareholders: CMD 2018: ~75% of cumulated FCF distributed through buybacks and dividends (@40% payout assumption) over the period 2018-2022

€2.3bn share buyback program now executed (20 millions of shares to be cancelled in 2018 and 2019)

The Board of Directors will review the situation in order to ensure attractive equity return for shareholders through dividends or new share buyback program 12 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran 2020 trends Revenue EBIT FCF What is at stake in 2020? FY2019 as a very strong comparison basis

LEAP 1-B production rate

1-B production rate Growth in aftermarket

Volume headwind for widebodies (787 production rate; 777X entry into service slippage; A380 deliveries cease)

Lag effect of the non-offerability for Aircraft Interiors

non-offerability for Aircraft Interiors FX

LEAP cost reduction. Fixed costs absorption depending on volumes

Continuous improvements in Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems

Aircraft interiors on going recovery

FX

Uncertain recovery of 2019 FCF headwind 13 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran GREENING AVIATION 14 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran Long term environment issues, major challenges… Global aviation industry: only ~2% of global CO2 emissions (with aircraft manufacturing being negligible) but high expectations CORSIA (2016): challenging targets for the industry: Between 2009 and 2020, improving fleet fuel efficiency by 1.5% annually;

2 From 2021 to 2035, carbon-neutral growth; From 2050, target reduction in net aviation's emissions of 50% relative to 2005 levels A range of measures to be considered across the industry (airframers, airlines, equipment suppliers, airports) with the support of public authorities On the propulsion side: an extraordinary technological leap needs to be made in terms of energy efficiency Climate: a game changer in the industry

Investing today in disruptive technologies to be leader in "low carbon" aviation: absolute priority for Safran 15 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran … which are embedded in Safran R&T roadmap and strategy Three components on the energy equation: Optimizing the propulsion fuel consumption

Electrification and hybridization

Sustainable fuels (from bio-fuels to synthetic fuels and hydrogen) +€600M 75% Of R&T in 2022, vs. of R&T focused on €317M in 2014 environmental efficiency Specific solutions for each market segment: On the short run, improvements to existing energy systems and architecture (e.g., combustion efficiency, aerodynamics, weight saving, materials, etc.)

On the medium term: technological breakthroughs (e.g. radically different aircraft and engine architecture such as Open Rotor, new energy sources etc.)

Electric and hybrid propulsion: gains for short-haul and low capacity flights (i.e. regional, VTOL) Two key assets: High-performance materials: efficiency and lighter weight

efficiency and lighter weight Agility: disruptive technologies will be achieved through cooperations with market players and new actors 3,000 1,200 R&T employees PhD graduates in the Group +1,050 Initial patent requests filed WW in 2018 No magic bullet

Safran ready to explore all solutions 16 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran APPENDICES 17 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran Safran at a glance An international Group of ~92,000, completely focused on Aerospace since Zodiac Aerospace acquisition in 2018 ● 3rd WW Aerospace Group (excl. airframers) ● 2nd WW Aerospace Equipment supplier 3 activities: ● Aerospace Propulsion ● Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems ● Aircraft Interiors A very resilient business model, with Services generating ~46% of Revenue and different product lifetime A clear ambition: ● Become the world's leading aircraft equipment supplier within the next 15 years 18 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran Strategy wrap-up (1/2): Safran is well-positioned for success WE HAVE THE KNOW-HOW AND OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE WE HAVE A BALANCED AND WINNING PORTFOLIO WE HAVE TALENTED PEOPLE WE HAVE A CLEAR ROADMAP FOR THE NEXT 15 YEARS New ambitions ahead: leading the industry and preparing the next decades

of the Aerospace and Defense industry 19 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran Strategy wrap-up (2/2): a clear road map Complete the LEAP success story with best-in-class OE and aftermarket, in cooperation with our partner GE Aviation

best-in-class OE and aftermarket, in cooperation with our partner GE Aviation Successfully integrate Zodiac Aerospace and deliver planned synergies

Invest in technologies to bolster our key-leading position as a full-fledged civil & military engine manufacturer and to become #1 WW Aerospace Equipment supplier in the next 15 years 20 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran Key figures inSafran's financial statements starting March 1,2018 ADJUSTED REVENUE (€M) 21,050 ADJUSTED RECURRING OPERATING 3,023 17,414 15,953 INCOME (€M) 2,432 2,404 14,363 15,355 15,536 15,781 2,281 2,192 2,089 1,788 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Propulsion, Equipment, Defense and Security IAS 18 IFRS 15 IAS 18 IFRS 15 Propulsion, Equipment, Defense and Security Propulsion, Equipment and Defense Propulsion, Equipment and Defense Propulsion, Equipment, Defense and ten-month contribution of Aerosystems & Propulsion, Equipment, Defense and ten-month contribution of Aerosystems & Aircraft Interiors Aircraft Interiors for the application of IFRS 15 Aircraft Interiors are fully consolidated FY 2017 restated Aerosystems and DIVIDEND (€/share) 1.82 1.52 1.60 1.38 1.12 1.20 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 R&D + CAPEX (tangible + intangible) (€M) 941 1,258 1,200 CAPEX 701 1,028 965 963 R&D 1,298 1,464 1,356 1,223 1,106 1,123 1,226 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Propulsion, Equipment, Defense and Security IAS 18 IFRS 15 Propulsion, Equipment and Defense Propulsion, Equipment, Defense and ten-month contribution of ex-Zodiac 21 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran Last disclosure : 9m-19 and Q3-19 Revenue Q3 revenue (€M) 6,095 5,348 +14.0% +9.8% org Q3 2018 Q3 2019 Q3 & 9m revenues 9m revenue (€M) 18,197 14,854 +22.5% +12.6% org 9m 2018 9m 2019 Reported revenues up including positive currency (EUR/USD average spot rate) impacts

Organic growth supported by a strong momentum in all divisions On track to meet 2019 revenue outlook 22 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran 23 Safran - Goldman Sachs Conference - December 2, 2019 This document and the information therein are the property of Safran. They must not be copied or communicated to a third party without the prior written authorization of Safran Attachments Original document

