Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Safran    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Safran : AirAsia, CFM Sign $23.1 billion order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 11:04am EDT

About AirAsia

AirAsia, the world's leading low-cost carrier, services an extensive network of over 140 destinations across Asia Pacific. Since starting operations in 2001, AirAsia has carried more than 500 million guests and grown its fleet from just two aircraft to over 200. The airline is proud to be a truly Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) airline with established operations based in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines as well as India and Japan, servicing a network stretching across Asia, Australia, the Middle East and the US. AirAsia has been named the World's Best Low-Cost Airline at the annual Skytrax World Airline Awards 11 times in a row from 2009 to 2019. AirAsia was also awarded World's Leading Low-Cost Airline for the sixth consecutive year at the 2018 World Travel Awards, where it also won the World's Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew award for a second straight year. Follow AirAsia on Facebook (AirAsia), Twitter (@AirAsia), Instagram (@airasia), YouTube (AirAsia), Weibo (@亚航之家) and WeChat (亚洲航空).

Safran is an international high-technology group and tier-1 supplier of systems and equipment in the Aerospace and Defense markets. Operating worldwide, Safran has nearly 58,000 employees and generated sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2016. Working alone or in partnership, Safran holds world or European leadership positions in its core markets. Safran undertakes Research & Development programs to meet fast-changing market requirements, with total R&D expenditures of 1.7 billion euros in 2016. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and its share is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.

Safran Aircraft Engines designs, produces, sells, alone or in partnership, commercial and military aircraft engines offering world-class performance, reliability and environmental-friendliness. Through CFM International*, Safran Aircraft Engines is the world's leading supplier of engines for short and medium-haul commercial jets.

*CFM is a 50/50 joint company between Safran Aircraft Engines and GE

For more information: www.safran-group.com and www.safran-aircraft-engines.com / Follow @Safran and @SafranEngines on Twitter

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 15:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFRAN
11:04aSAFRAN : AirAsia, CFM Sign $23.1 billion order
PU
11:04aSAFRAN : Michelin and Safran announce successful flight tests of the first conne..
PU
11:00aCFM International Signs $23.1 Billion Order With AirAsia
DJ
10:54aAirbus Helicopters sees 18-month wait for oil & gas demand pick-up
RE
10:19aSAFRAN : Avolon Increases LEAP-1A Engine Portfolio With $2.06 Billion U.S. Order
PU
10:04aSAFRAN : Saab chooses Safran's Auxiliary Power System for use in Boeing T-X
PU
09:03aAvolon Places $2.1 Billion Engine Order With CFM International
DJ
08:46aSAFRAN : - Robonic delivers OHTO fourth-generation UAV launcher to Finnish Defen..
AQ
08:39aSAFRAN : CFM, Macquarie finance close $588 million U.S. LEAP-1A engine order
PU
08:36aSAFRAN : Companies combine build distributed propulsion plane
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 145 M
EBIT 2019 3 390 M
Net income 2019 2 299 M
Debt 2019 3 666 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 22,62
P/E ratio 2020 19,22
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Capitalization 50 055 M
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 125 €
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN18.50%54 806
TRANSDIGM GROUP38.66%23 462
HEICO CORP62.84%14 580
MTU AERO ENGINES26.07%11 425
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.10.54%8 394
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%6 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About