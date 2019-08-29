Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Safran    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Safran : Alexandre Ziegler named Safran Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Paris, August 29, 2019

Ambassade de France à Delhi

Alexandre Ziegler has been named Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs, effective September 2. He replaces Stéphane Abrial, who has retired. Alexandre Ziegler also becomes a member of Safran's Executive Committee. Safran's International and Public Affairs department is also in charge of Group programs, as well as relations with Boeing, Airbus and COMAC.

Alexandre Ziegler started his career in 1997 as advisor to the strategic, security and disarmament affairs division of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He held a series of positions between 2000 and 2010, including Deputy Counsel General in Hong Kong, First Secretary, then Second Counselor in Berlin, and Counselor for Culture and Cooperation in Beijing. Alexandre Ziegler was then appointed head of programs and network at the Globalization, Development and Partnerships division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He held this position until 2012, when he joined the cabinet of the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs. He was named chief of staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in June 2013. From 2016 until joining Safran, he was the French Ambassador to India.

Alexandre Ziegler, 49, holds a graduate degree in history from the ENS Lettres et sciences humaines (1992), as well as degrees from Sciences-Po Paris (1993) and the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (1995-1997).

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 16:00:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFRAN
12:01pSAFRAN : Alexandre Ziegler named Safran Senior Executive Vice President, Interna..
PU
08/15GE shares fall on Madoff whistleblower calling its finances a fraud
RE
08/15GE shares fall on Madoff whistleblower calling its finances a fraud
RE
08/15SAFRAN : Zahira Bouaouda appointed President of MATIS Aerospace
AQ
08/08SAFRAN : Zahira Bouaouda appointed President of MATIS Aerospace
PU
08/05British engineer Senior profit hit by 737 MAX groundings
RE
08/02Boeing MAX Is GE's New Problem -- WSJ
DJ
08/01GE's Cash Flow Slowed by Boeing MAX Grounding
DJ
08/01Airbus Cranks Out Strong Profit -- WSJ
DJ
08/01GE Raises Outlook For Its Reset Year -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 310 M
EBIT 2019 3 456 M
Net income 2019 2 310 M
Debt 2019 3 888 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,52x
EV / Sales2020 2,32x
Capitalization 54 917 M
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 128,69  €
Last Close Price 127,00  €
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN20.49%60 870
TRANSDIGM GROUP53.27%27 795
HEICO CORP87.27%16 587
MTU AERO ENGINES54.36%14 026
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.9.04%8 136
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%6 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group