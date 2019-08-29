Safran : Alexandre Ziegler named Safran Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs

Paris, August 29, 2019

Ambassade de France à Delhi

Alexandre Ziegler has been named Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs, effective September 2. He replaces Stéphane Abrial, who has retired. Alexandre Ziegler also becomes a member of Safran's Executive Committee. Safran's International and Public Affairs department is also in charge of Group programs, as well as relations with Boeing, Airbus and COMAC.

Alexandre Ziegler started his career in 1997 as advisor to the strategic, security and disarmament affairs division of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He held a series of positions between 2000 and 2010, including Deputy Counsel General in Hong Kong, First Secretary, then Second Counselor in Berlin, and Counselor for Culture and Cooperation in Beijing. Alexandre Ziegler was then appointed head of programs and network at the Globalization, Development and Partnerships division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He held this position until 2012, when he joined the cabinet of the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs. He was named chief of staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in June 2013. From 2016 until joining Safran, he was the French Ambassador to India.

Alexandre Ziegler, 49, holds a graduate degree in history from the ENS Lettres et sciences humaines (1992), as well as degrees from Sciences-Po Paris (1993) and the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (1995-1997).