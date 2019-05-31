Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Safran    SAF   FR0000073272

SAFRAN

(SAF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Safran : At 2019.05.31

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 04:39am EDT

June 13, 2019

MONTHLY STATEMENT

ABOUT THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL

AND THE NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code

Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of Voting Right

theorical (1)

exercisable (2)

May 31, 2019

435,774,366

537,868,550

533,272,141

  1. Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art.223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
  2. For information, excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

SAFRAN

Société Anonyme with a Board of Directors

Share capital: €87,154,873.20

Registered office: 2, Boulevard du Général Martial-Valin, 75015 Paris, France

Registered in Paris under no. 562 082 909

Disclaimer

Safran SA published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAFRAN
04:39aSAFRAN : At 2019.05.31
PU
06/12CFM wins blockbuster jet engine order from IndiGo - sources
RE
06/11SAFRAN : and Uber unveil a full-scale cabin mockup based on a vision of on-deman..
PU
06/11SAFRAN : Déclaration du 27 mai au 31 mai 2019 (French only)
PU
06/11SAFRAN : Déclaration du 3 juin au 7 juin 2019 (French only)
PU
06/07SAFRAN : Stéphane Dubois named Executive Vice President for Human Resources at S..
PU
06/07SAFRAN : Names Stephane Dubois Executive VP for Human Resources
DJ
06/01India's IndiGo close to new engine deal, may drop Pratt for CFM
RE
05/31Auto, other industries' manufacturing presence in Mexico
RE
05/31Auto, other industries' manufacturing presence in Mexico
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 145 M
EBIT 2019 3 390 M
Net income 2019 2 299 M
Debt 2019 3 666 M
Yield 2019 1,77%
P/E ratio 2019 22,62
P/E ratio 2020 19,22
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Capitalization 50 055 M
Chart SAFRAN
Duration : Period :
Safran Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFRAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 125 €
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Petitcolin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross McInnes Chairman
Bernard-Pierre Jacques Delpit Chief Financial Officer
Stéphane Cueille Senior VP-Research, Technology & Innovation
Jean-Lou A. Chameau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFRAN17.79%54 806
TRANSDIGM GROUP37.95%23 462
HEICO CORP63.85%14 580
MTU AERO ENGINES27.02%11 425
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.14.47%8 394
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO LTD--.--%6 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About